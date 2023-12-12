15 Self-Care Gifts That Offer A Much-Needed Mood Boost

Gift the over-worked people in your life spa-like skin care, cozy loungewear and relaxing home additions.
By 

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

A <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=15522&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=65735a38e4b05e622ea3ada4&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.papier.com%2Fus%2Fhappy-stripes-39077&platform=pl" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="wellness journal" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="65735a38e4b05e622ea3ada4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=15522&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=65735a38e4b05e622ea3ada4&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.papier.com%2Fus%2Fhappy-stripes-39077&platform=pl" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">wellness journal</a>, L’Occitane's almond <a href="https://www.amazon.com/LOccitane-Cleansing-Softening-Refillable-Shower/dp/B0CFW15V1D?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=65735a38e4b05e622ea3ada4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="shower oil" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="65735a38e4b05e622ea3ada4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/LOccitane-Cleansing-Softening-Refillable-Shower/dp/B0CFW15V1D?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=65735a38e4b05e622ea3ada4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">shower oil</a> and a mini <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Theragun-Mini-Massage-Gun-Go/dp/B0B6RNL2HJ?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=65735a38e4b05e622ea3ada4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Theragun" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="65735a38e4b05e622ea3ada4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Theragun-Mini-Massage-Gun-Go/dp/B0B6RNL2HJ?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=65735a38e4b05e622ea3ada4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Theragun</a> percussive massager.
Papier, Amazon
A wellness journal, L’Occitane's almond shower oil and a mini Theragun percussive massager.

In a hectic and fast-paced world that’s all about who can be more productive than the next person, gifts that promote acts of self-care are a safe and thoughtful option for anyone on your list, including yourself.

Whether someone’s idea of self-care is having a luscious soak in the tub, nourishing their body with a fresh cold-pressed juice or recovering from the day with a deep tissue massage, there’s something in this gift guide for everyone.

Shop items like a truly luxurious pair of washable silk pajamas, a trendy pilates set and even a weighted hoodie that makes the wearer feel like they’re being embraced in a calming and comforting hug.

1
Amazon
A Kindle Paperwhite e-reader
With all the evidence out there that supports how reading can decrease stress, lower heart rate and improve sleep, gifting an portable e-reader that can hold thousands of book titles can be an excellent self-care gift. The Paperwhite — one of the more recent iterations of Amazon‘s Kindle e-reader – is thinner and lighter than other models and has a larger display and an adjustable warm light that is perfect for nighttime reading. Plus, the flush-front design and near 7-inch face reads just like real paper.
$124.99 at Amazon
2
Nordstrom
A pair of cryotherapy facial wands
Other than feeling supremely wonderful on the skin, these freezable wands may temporarily ease facial puffiness and promote circulation during a cooling facial and neck massage. Made from stainless steel, the wands stay perfectly chilly as they are glided along the contours of the face, along the neck, around the eyes or even around the head to help soothe away headaches.
$49.99 at Nordstrom
3
Osea
An Osea body care kit
This trio of Osea bestsellers work in tandem to help nourish and care for skin using natural ingredients including antioxidant-rich undaria seaweed and mineral-rich sea salts. In addition to the body oil and body scrub, this kit comes with Osea's plant-based brush for dry brushing the body, a technique that helps exfoliate skin and can promote circulation.
$98 at Osea
4
Maude
A coconut milk bath powder
This jar of bath powder from Maude is begging to be stuffed in the stocking of anyone that loves luxuriating in the tub after a long day. The gentle, soothing formula contains skin-softening coconut milk powder along with hand-harvested salts from the Dead Sea that are rich in vitamins and minerals. This bath soak is also safe for all skin types, sensitive included.
$18 at Maude
5
Eberjey
A washable silk pajama set
Eberjey is known for their luxurious and dream-like sleepwear and this pajama set is made with the brand's most sumptuous fabric yet: a washable 16-momme silk, one of the heaviest types of silk that's available on the market. The set is available in several colors in both women's and men's sizes XS-XL.
Women's: $298 at EberjeyMen's: $298 at Eberjey
6
Act+Acre
A scalp care set from Act + Acre
Act + Acre believes that healthy full hair starts with a cared-for scalp and this set can be a great introduction to their line of innovative products. It features the brand's Stem Cell Serum, a post-cleanse and anti-premature-aging scalp treatment that uses apple stem cells, bamboo and pea extract it says can extend the growth phase of hair and reduce hair loss. Your giftee will also love the gua sha comb that promotes relaxation and better circulation.
$110 at Act + Acre
7
Sephora
A cult-favorite hydrating mask
Summer Friday's Jet Lag mask has quickly become a go-to option for hydrating parched and lackluster skin, mid-flight or otherwise. This custard-like leave-on mask is packed with effective hydrators like glycerin, antioxidants, niacinamide and a blend of ceramides to strengthen the skin's natural barrier.
$49 at Sephora$49 at Revolve
8
Bala
A trendy pilates set from Bala
Any fitness-loving pal in your life will swoon for Bala's beautiful pilates set that includes their famed weighted wrist or ankle weights, their non-weighted pilates ball and a pair of scrunchies. The Bala weights come in three different weight options while the ball is made from a pop-resistant PVC material that makes it perfect to use for core training, barre work and yoga.
$99 at Bala
9
Amazon
A set of resistance bands
This set of looped exercise bands comes in five different resistance intensities and is made from a tear-resistant natural latex. The bands can be great for low-impact strength training, stretching or even for light exercising at a desk, as previously suggested to us by a physical therapist.
$12.95 at Amazon
10
Papier
A customizable wellness journal
Mental health maintenance is one of the best acts of self care someone can make. This wellness journal from Papier contains 12 weeks' worth of intention setting, mental health check-ins and guided internal work. Plus, it includes useful articles throughout, each written by a wellness expert. And if this specific cover doesn't fit your giftee, Papier has a near endless selection of designs to choose from.
$29.75 at Papier
11
Amazon
Four pairs of cooling under eye gel patches
These revitalizing gel patches give tired and puffy under eyes a refreshing dose of hydration and can help to diminish the appearance of puffiness and fine lines. Each patch is infused with moisturizing glycerin and plumping peptides and, when placed in the refrigerator, can offer even greater cooling power.
$30.60 at AmazonEight pairs: $34 at Dermstore
12
Lunya
A weighted sleep mask
Nodpod's increasingly popular sleep mask can help provide fitful sleepers with a better night's rest using a comforting weighted design that feels soothing on the face while also blocking out light. It can be worn either open or secured around the back of the head, which makes this a great option for people who feel slightly claustrophobic with other sleep mask designs.
$34 at Nordstrom$34 at Amazon
13
Thera
A soft weighted fleece hoodie
Finally, wearing a weighted blanket is possible with this cozy and calm-inducing hoodie, available in five colors and gender neutral sizing. It evenly distributes five pounds of comforting weight, is machine-washable and is soft enough to sleep in.
$158 at Thera
14
Sephora
An indulgent almond shower oil
Cult-favorite French beauty brand L'Occitane is known for crafting some seriously luxurious body care products. Their bestselling skin-softening shower oil is decadently scented like sweet almond and works into a milky lather that promises to leave skin feeling immediately nourished.
$46 at Sephora$46 at L’Occitane$46 at Amazon
15
Amazon
A cold press juicer
With this masticating juicer, your giftee can make their own vitamin-packed cold-pressed juices right in their kitchen. The high-powered two-speed motor of the Jocuu can extract the juices from everything from ginger to carrots and beets to apples, all while producing less foam and keeping more nutrients than standard centrifugal juicers. Plus, it comes in nine colors, including pink and seafoam green.
$119.99 at Amazon
16
Amazon
A mini Theragun percussive massager
This popular gadget features all the same percussive therapy power as the full-size Theragun, but packed into a more compact version that can make it easier to target smaller areas like the arches of the feet, tops of the ankles, calves and the back of the neck. It reaches 16 mm into the muscle and features advanced sound insulation for an ultra-quiet performance. Users can choose from three attachments and three speeds.
$149 at Amazon$149 at Therabody
17
Amazon
A bamboo bathtub tray
This foldable and expandable bamboo tray allows bath soakers to keep their favorite beverage and a book or on-screen entertainment within reach as they decompress from a long day. It's fitted with bottom silicone grips to keep it securely in place, a stand to prop up a book or a tablet and several trays and slots.
$45.97 at Amazon

