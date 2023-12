A Kindle Paperwhite e-reader

With all the evidence out there that supports how reading can decrease stress, lower heart rate and improve sleep, gifting an portable e-reader that can hold thousands of book titles can be an excellent self-care gift. The Paperwhite — one of the more recent iterations of Amazon‘s Kindle e-reader – is thinner and lighter than other models and has a larger display and an adjustable warm light that is perfect for nighttime reading. Plus, the flush-front design and near 7-inch face reads just like real paper.