Amazon

A mini Theragun percussive massager

This popular gadget features all the same percussive therapy power as the full-size Theragun, but packed into a more compact version that can make it easier to target smaller areas like the arches of the feet, tops of the ankles, calves and the back of the neck. It reaches 16 mm into the muscle and features advanced sound insulation for an ultra-quiet performance. Users can choose from three attachments and three speeds.