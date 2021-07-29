HuffPost Finds

27 Self-Care Products Under $20 That Are Totally Worth Buying

We could all use a little R&R, but we don't need to drop a ton of money to do it.
Griffin Gonzales and Abby Kass, BuzzFeed Shopping

At this point, we all know how important self-care really is, and sometimes that includes pampering yourself. But that doesn’t mean you have to spend a ton of money on it. In fact, there are a ton of great products out there you can get for $20 or less.

From a scalp massager, bath salts, gratitude journal and more, here are a ton of great, inexpensive items to add to your cart. Now go relax and take care of yourself!

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

1
An exfoliating body bar
Baxter of California
Equipped with jojoba meal and crushed olive seed, this bar will give you the invigorating, dead-skin-removing cleanse of your dreams.

Promising review: "I first tried this soap when it was sent to me from one of the 'monthly box' subscriptions. I fell in love with it after my first use. The smell, the texture, the gentle exfoliation, the lather. Just fantastic. I recommend it to everyone." — RAR8558

Get it from Baxter of California for $20.
2
A jade roller and gua sha set
Amazon
Use this to help your face absorb skincare products. It's like giving yourself a little at-home facial treatment!

Promising review: "So far I'm really enjoying this product! Both the roller and gua sha tool seem to be made out of real jade and are high quality. I got these because my face tends to get really puffy, especially during allergy season. They come in neat a package with clear instructions. I watched several additional YouTube videos about how to use them. I used the gua sha tool once a day and go through the full routine, and the jade roller throughout the day, while I'm working or watching TV in the evening. I've had them for a pretty short time but I feel like I'm already noticing a difference. If nothing else it's a very soothing and relaxing habit. I'd definitely recommend it to a friend or give the set as a gift in the future!" — Grace KB

Get it from Amazon for $7.94.
3
A Boie face scrubber
Urban Outfitters
You can use this to gently exfoliate and cleanse your face (because unfortunately that washcloth you use several times a week is a hotbed for nasty bacteria). All you've gotta do is add a few drops of your favorite facial cleanser, lather it under some water and then gently cleanse your face in circular motions. Better yet, Boie's products are antimicrobial AND sustainably made.

Promising review: "Awesome product! I was buying the face exfoliating sponges for the longest time and thought I would give this a try instead — I LOVE IT! I use it everyday at least once a day and it has really improved my skin. I swear my pores have shrunk and I have been breaking out less. Buy it!!!" — mags p

Get it from Urban Outfitters for $8.
4
And a scalp massager
Amazon
The soft, thick bristles of this massager are designed to stimulate blood flow to your scalp, while also cleansing and exfoliating any unwanted dead skin or dried shampoo that might be hanging out up there. It'll also just feel soooo relaxing.

Promising review: "I have suffered from dry scalp and dandruff for years. I recently shaved my head and realized just how bad my scalp really was. Red irritated spots everywhere that became very easy to see with my short hair. After using this product along with a coconut oil moisturizer for three days, my scalp is already healing. The product is easy to hold, easy to clean, and feels great on an itchy scalp. I also don’t have dandruff flakes at all anymore. Trust me, you won’t regret purchasing this product!" — Britt

Get it from Amazon for $6.98+ (available in three colors).
5
A bottle of Teddie Organics rose water toner spray
Amazon
You can use this to hydrate your neck and face, immediately giving you a more vibrant complexion. It'll also help alleviate redness, and is suitable for all skin types. It'll also restore your skin's pH balance and absorb excess oil. It's everything you want your toner to do, except now you can use it WHEREVER. Plus it's organic and suitable for sensitive skin!

Promising review: "I have been using this rose water for about three weeks now. I am in shock! The redness in my face is gone! I used to put on foundation almost every day because of my redness and acne scars. I now go out of the house with zero makeup on and feel confident in doing so. My face is super soft! My husband actually thought I was wearing makeup because my face was so clear. I'm so happy I took the leap and bought it!" — crystal

Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in two sizes).
6
A foot file and callus remover
Amazon
This will make your feet shinier and smoother than ever. Period.

Promising review: "To say the least, I was pretty apprehensive about using what is advertised as a 'Colossal Foot Rasp.' Pretty terrifying labeling if you ask me. But HOLY CRAP this thing works. I had to do a before and after shot. It looks Photoshopped but it absolutely is not!" — DRK LI

Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
7
A foot scrubber
Amazon
Add this to your shower routine because, let's be real, washing our feet is actually a lot of work.

Promising review: "This works well. We are barefoot all summer and this is great for washing up quickly and easily. My kids love it and so do I. No more facecloths hanging to dry or bunched up in a ball on the edge of the shower. I read reviews that said the bristles are too soft. For us it works well to get off a full day's worth of dirt, but it isn't meant to work as a loofah or pumice stone. I'm 50 and it makes reaching my feet much easier." — Heather

Get it from Amazon for $15.98.
8
A satin pillowcase
Amazon
Put one over your pillowcase to keep your bedhead to a minimum and prevent excess oil from forming on your face. Plus, it feels luxurious.

Promising review: "I just received these today and I absolutely love them. I've used plenty other satin pillow cases but this one wins! The problem I've had with other satin pillows is they are so thin and wear out quickly and/or constantly slide off the pillow. However these cases have a slip inside to hold the pillow from falling out. They are also a lot thicker than a lot of other satin pillows so they look and feel a lot more expensive than they actually are. I'm even happier that they are so cost-effective. I will never by my satin cases anywhere else." — Alyssa

Get a set of two from Amazon $9.99+ (available in 23 colors and four sizes).
9
An exfoliating body polish
Dove
The whipped texture of this body polish is guaranteed to feel a lot more expensive than it actually is.

Promising review: "Best smell and feel I've put on my skin in a year (strike that, probably ever). It's time to let myself enjoy the small things in life. Thank you, Dove." — KMRL

Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
10
Or a shea sugar scrub
Amazon
Made with 100% shea butter and ingredients like safflower seed oil and avocado oil, this scrub will prevent dryness and provide your skin with a refined, healthy glow.

Promising review: "This has been a great addition to my self-care routine. It is a gentle scrub that smells delicious and leaves my skin moisturized and smooth. A little goes a long way, too...Your skin deserves this small, at-home indulgence on a weekly basis." — Nourisha K.

Get it from Amazon for $6.48.
11
A Disney-themed bath salt
Natural Amor / Etsy
This will detoxify your skin, soothe sore muscles and give you a spa-like experience fit for a princess.

BTW — Natural Amor is an L.A.-based small business specializing in all-natural personal care products.

Get it from Natural Amor on Etsy for $8.50+ (available in 11 styles and two sizes).
12
A stress-relief candle
Psyche Awakening / Etsy
Infused with natural lavender essential oils and topped with organic lavender and chamomile, this candle will help to create a calming, relaxing scent while you journal, take a bath, read, what-have-you.

BTW — Psyche Awakening is a small business specializing in authentic aromatherapy gifts based in Benson, Arizona.

Promising review: "Wow, does this smell soooo wonderful!!! I’m definitely buying this again. I recommend to everyone, it brings clarity and happiness into the room <3" — savannah

Get it from Psyche Awakening on Etsy for $5.99.
13
A tea sampler
Amazon
If you've been wanting to experiment with different blends for a while now, this is an easy, affordable place to start.

Each sampler comes with 48 individual tea bags in a variety of these flavors: English Breakfast, Earl Grey, Decaffeinated Breakfast, Lemon & Orange, Pure Assam, Green Tea with Jasmine, Organic Peppermint and Organic Chamomile.

Promising review: "The Taylors of Harrogate Classic Tea Variety Box arrived and I could not be more excited. The bags of tea were organized nicely and placed in their own compartment within the black Taylors' box. The effect is classy and elegant. There are six bags for each blend with a total of 48 tea bags...Each blend of tea produces a different flavor depending on which you choose. I place one tea bag into a teacup. I prefer to use a tea kettle to heat my water to boiling. Then I pour the hot water over the teabag and let the tea steep for five minutes. I discard the used tea bag and then add a splash of cream or milk to my tea. Now my tea is ready to sip and tastes wonderful." — Dr. K

Get it from Amazon for $11.49.
14
A golden under-eye mask
Amazon
Whether it's puffy eyes or dark circles (or both!), these eye masks are guaranteed to be a welcome addition to your skincare routine.

Promising review "I was a skeptic about these in general but I kept seeing all the Real Housewives wearing them while getting their makeup done so I thought I must be missing out! The skin below my eyes got really puffy, dry, and dark within a quick two-week period. I thought it was just the joys of middle-age until my doctor suggested a warm cloth three times a day. I bought these to help too and was so relieved they worked. The puffiness, dryness and discoloration subsided. I’ll be adding these to my evening prep before an event going forward!" — MoonRep

Get a 12-pack from Amazon for $12.95+ (available in two styles).
15
A gratitude journal
Amazon
Designed to help start your days on a positive note, this journal lists three things you're grateful for. It also includes inspirational quotes and space for additional notes and reflections.

Promising review: "I am grateful for this book. Sometimes it’s hard to get out of the negative thoughts in your mind and look at the positives. Doing this every day gives me a different perspective on life and lifts my mood." — fefe

Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
16
A sheet mask variety pack
Amazon
Equipped with vitamin E and collagen, these masks will keep your skin looking healthy and hydrated.

Promising review: "I love sheet masks, I buy one every time I am at a store and it's a wonderful way to relax. But these are on another level of great. The price for them is fantastic and the saturation of product in these masks are comparable (if not better) than some of the high end masks I have purchased in the past. I use one every other night and my skin in GLOWING and I no longer experience harsh breakouts. I also like the variety. I pair one with my skin routine depending on what type of day I've had. Too much sun? Aloe vera mask to the rescue. Need to feel like a million buck? Gold sheet has got your back. This is a great way to up your skincare game and honestly, just do some much needed self-care." — Tj

Get a 24-pack from Amazon for $14.99 (available in five styles).
17
Dr. Teal's Soothe & Sleep
Amazon
Not only will this give you a bunch of delightful bubbles when bath time rolls around, but will also help you relax and unwind thanks to its glorious lavender scent.

Promising review: "Just wow. I wanted to take my first bubble bath. Glad I went with Mr. Teals. The bubbles were long-lasting and so many bubbles. The smell was great. My body smelt amazing and super smooth. Can’t wait for another bath. You won’t be disappointed. Promise." — Fabian

Get it from Amazon for $4.87.
18
Or a bath bomb
Bath Bomb Factory / Etsy
Yet another beautiful, inexpensive bath product that gives you the feeling of luxury.

Promising review: "Quality bath bombs! I got these as a gift, and they are beautiful. I also love that they are organic and vegan: icing on the cake!!" — Julia

Get one from Bath Bomb Factory on Etsy for $6+ (available in 18 scents).
19
A tube of Weleda Skin Food
Amazon
This creamy moisturizer has a cult following for a reason. It's especially great for dry skin, and you can use it on your face, elbows, hands and even your feet.

Promising review: "I've been reading about this cream in magazines for like a decade and finally gave it a try when I got a chemical peel because it's supposed to be like industrial-strength moisturizer. It definitely lives up to the hype. Aside from the fact that it smells like putting straight-up gin on your face, it's super emollient and has tons of hydrating oils in it. It's a little on the harder side to rub in just because it's such a thick juicy cream but it's great for dry patches and is definitely the kind of all-purpose fix you'd want to have in your bag. I've only used it during summer but I can not WAIT to take this bad boy for a spin this winter. (Also Rihanna likes it, allegedly, if that does anything for you)." — Rory Gephart Leahy

Get it from Amazon for $17.23.
20
A Tweezerman nail block
Amazon
Equipped with four panels, this nail block will help you file, buff, smooth and shine your nails. This is great for people who don't regularly wear polish but feel like they're missing out on the luxury of at-home manicures.

Promising review: "I have thickly ridged fingernails and this blew me away. With minimal time and effort, I had a glass effect with my nails (even to the next day). I was dubious about spending over $2 for a product that buffs nails but I'm fully on board with spending $9 now. Do yourself a favor: toss all the laughable buffers you own and just buy this." — Lola

Get it from Amazon for $7.50.
21
A mini coloring book
Amazon
Designed to help you destress, this coloring book has more 100 pages of geometric patterns, flowers and friendly animals waiting for you to give them your artistic, colorful touch.

Promising review: "A great therapeutic way to spend a little quiet time. The pictures are beautiful and detailed. What I like about this book is that its pages are smaller, so it isn't as large a time investment as some of the bigger books are. Also, it fits nicely in a pocketbook if you want to take it on the road with you. I have found that using colored pencils or gel pens yields the best results based on the size of the pictures." — Acakris

Get it from Amazon for $9.52.
22
A hydrating lip mask
Amazon
Use this to leave your lips smoother and softer than you ever could've imagined. Reapply throughout the day to help nourish your lips or at night for an extra boost of moisture while you sleep.

Promising review: "I love this product. I just ordered a bunch of products in the I DEW CARE line and this is one of my favorites so far. It's helped my dry lips and reduced my fine lines a lot. When applied it is smooth and comfortable and feels like lip butter. I wear it day and night and I find it appropriate for use in both — but with daily wear, it does require reapplication, just like a normal lip gloss would. It's summertime now so my lips aren't as dry as they are in the winter - but so far this is the best product for my lips I've ever used. I don't know why people would ever use ChapStick after trying this. Instead of sealing in (sometimes nonexistent) moisture like ChapStick is supposed to do, this actually adds the moisture to your lips." — R

Get it from Amazon for $16.
23
A clay mask sample set
Motherland Essentials
The set includes an activated charcoal mask for cleansing, a French green clay to refresh and hydrate your complexion and a French pink clay to soothe away irritation.

BTW — Motherland Essentials is a Black woman-owned business specializing in natural skincare products. Each sample contains about 2-3 uses and pairs well with rose or lavender water as a refresher.

Promising review: "I loved getting to try out different face masks with these mini versions! My favorite was the 'Refresh' but all of them are wonderful! Super cute packaging too!" — Katie C.

Get it from Motherland Essentials for $15.
24
Or this clay mask
Amazon
With an impressive 25,000+ five-star reviews on Amazon, this clay mask has a deep-cleansing formula that is great for everything from facials to body wraps to foot soaks, and'll have your skin feeling renewed in just a matter of minutes.

Promising review: "Wow! This stuff is amazing; no joke it pulls all the gunk outta your face. You can feel it tingle and dry as you use it, and it leaves you with a radiant refreshed face. Totally worth the money!!!" — Eric C Bushman

Get it from Amazon for $14.95.
25
And a handy face mask brush
Amazon
You can paint on your clay mask without making a giant mess in your bathroom.

Promising review: "I love these! I no longer dread putting on my face products. I was using my fingers to apply the product to my face, it was so messy and got in my nails too. When I came across these silicone brushes I knew I had to have them. They are amazing and the low price is a steal. These brushes really changed my routine. I use my facial products more often because I'm no longer worried about the annoying mess. The silicone brush is very flexible and spreads the product on my face nicely. Cleaning the brush is a simple task, just rinse and pat dry. Highly recommended!" — Wells Family

Get it from Amazon for $3.78.
26
A conditioner bar
The Earthling Co.
Made with natural oils and nutritious vitamins guaranteed to leave your hair feeling silky smooth, this bar will pair perfectly with a hot, relaxing shower.

BTW — The Earthling Co. is a small business specializing in products that are "safe for you, the planet, and everyone that calls it home."

Promising review: "I am so glad a friend mentioned this company to me. I've long been trying to find more responsible and sustainable ways to fit my lifestyle goals. The smells are fantastic, yet gentle and my hair seems healthier. My hair is soft, shiny and I've noticed it seems less stressed, less weighted down, and less shedding (I have very fine and straight hair). So far after two months of use this seems to be a good investment..." — Julia O.

Get it from The Earthling Co. for $14 (available in 13 scents).
27
And, a pair of fuzzy slippers
Amazon
These will keep your feet nice and cozy after using the bath bomb you just ordered (while wearing one of your new sheet masks, of course!) and trying a new tea blend.
Promising review: "The coziest, softest slippers ever! And adorable! Great rubber traction on the bottom. Yet, soft and lightweight." — Lauren Fuquay

Get them from Amazon for $8.50+ (available in women's sizes 5/6-9/10 including narrow sizes and 20 colors and patterns).
