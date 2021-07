27 Self-Care Products Under $20 That Are Totally Worth Buying

A bottle of Teddie Organics rose water toner spray

You can use this to hydrate your neck and face, immediately giving you a more vibrant complexion. It'll also help alleviate redness, and is suitable for all skin types. It'll also restore your skin's pH balance and absorb excess oil. It's everything you want your toner to do, except now you can use it WHEREVER. Plus it's organic and suitable for sensitive skin!: "I have been using this rose water for aboutI am in shock!I used to put on foundation almost every day because of my redness and acne scars. I now go out of the house with zero makeup on and feel confident in doing so. My face is super soft! My husband actually thought I was wearing makeup because my face was so clear. I'm so happy I took the leap and bought it!" — crystal



Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in two sizes).