27 Self-Care Products Under $20 That Are Totally Worth Buying

At this point, we all know how important self-care really is, and sometimes that includes pampering yourself. But that doesn’t mean you have to spend a ton of money on it. In fact, there are a ton of great products out there you can get for $20 or less.
From a scalp massager, bath salts, gratitude journal and more, here are a ton of great, inexpensive items to add to your cart. Now go relax and take care of yourself!
1
An exfoliating body bar
Baxter of California
2
A jade roller and gua sha set
Amazon
3
A Boie face scrubber
Urban Outfitters
4
And a scalp massager
Amazon
5
A bottle of Teddie Organics rose water toner spray
Amazon
6
A foot file and callus remover
Amazon
7
A foot scrubber
Amazon
8
A satin pillowcase
Amazon
9
An exfoliating body polish
10
Or a shea sugar scrub
Amazon
11
A Disney-themed bath salt
Natural Amor / Etsy
12
A stress-relief candle
Psyche Awakening / Etsy
13
A tea sampler
Amazon
14
A golden under-eye mask
Amazon
15
A gratitude journal
Amazon
16
A sheet mask variety pack
Amazon
17
Dr. Teal's Soothe & Sleep
Amazon
18
Or a bath bomb
Bath Bomb Factory / Etsy
19
A tube of Weleda Skin Food
Amazon
20
A Tweezerman nail block
Amazon
21
A mini coloring book
Amazon
22
A hydrating lip mask
Amazon
23
A clay mask sample set
Motherland Essentials
24
Or this clay mask
Amazon
25
And a handy face mask brush
Amazon
26
A conditioner bar
The Earthling Co.
27
And, a pair of fuzzy slippers
Amazon