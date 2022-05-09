42 Little "Treat Yourself" Products That Actually Come In Handy

As the wise RuPaul once said, “If you don’t love yourself how in the hell are you going to love somebody else?”
If you want to follow this sage advice and show yourself a little R&R, this list of simple comforts and items of self care can be the way. Find sleep sets made from cooling bamboo fabric, hyaluronic acid serums for hydrated skin, energy-restoring steamer tablets that turn your home shower into a spa and a brand new Kindle with soft warm light.
Advertisement
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
An adorable polar bear hydrating stick to refresh your under eyes
2
A set of 18 eye-popping fine point pens designed not to bleed through pages
3
A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light for a cute pop of color
4
A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds
5
A bottle of hyaluronic acid pore tightening serum that can fades dark spots and acne scars
6
A nine pack of NeuroGum made with a blend of caffeine and nootropics to help you focus
7
An condensation-free iced coffee holder to for hands that are always full
8
A set of six tiny macaron boxes for storing jewelry, medication, trinkets and more
9
A shampoo scalp massager to exfoliate your scalp and promote hair growth
10
A super-chic minimalist glass tumbler with a silicone grip
11
A 12 pack of energy-restoring shower steamers for an at home spa
12
A rechargeable, flameless electric lighter so you can always safely light your candles and tea kettles
13
A pack of ten 50-sheet transparent sticky notes to write all your self affirmations
14
A fruit soft serve maker that can whip up sorbets and frozen yogurts
15
16
A cold brew coffee maker so you can always make and store your favorite morning beverage
17
A mushroom growing kit that grows mushrooms right there in the packaging
18
A 40-pack of velvet scrunchies that are gentle on the hair and won't leave a crease
19
A deck of 50 affirmation cards for a daily dose of positivity
20
A set of three thick clear lip glosses that glides on without feeling too sticky
21
A handy car steering wheel tray for meals on the go or lunches in your car
22
The cult-favorite, internet-famous pan that cooks anything and everything
23
An avocado heating pad with a soothing lavender scent
24
A pair of wireless sleep headphones that will play white noise or the music through a comfy headband
25
A jar of stress relief therapy dough to help you unwind
26
A set of five stretchy and sensory friendly noodles for quiet focus
27
A uniquely textured mesh body exfoliator to eliminate dead skin and rough patches
28
A six pack of handy reviewer-beloved reusable grocery bags that can fold up small
29
The "Guac-Lock" airtight, specially designed container stops your guacamole going brown
30
An adorable USB-powered color-changing whale nightlight
31
An adjustable weighted fitness hoop that can strengthen your core and reduce back pain
32
A gorgeous and reliable electric tea kettle that boils four cups of water in mere minutes
33
A cropped workout tank with a padded built-in bra
34
A bluetooth connective heated eye massager that can handle eye strain, headaches and dry eyes
35
A trio lasagna pan to make multiple versions of your favorite comfort dish
36
A high-ponytail running cap with UPF 50 protection for all your outdoor jogs
37
An all-new, glare-free Kindle Paperwhite with a user-friendly touchscreen, warm light option and waterproof design
38
A pretty pastel mug warmer to keep your tea and coffee warm
39
An ultra-cooling bamboo fabric sleep set that's extra soft on the skin
40
A soft headband with little kitty ears to hold your hair back while you face mask
41
A massage ball you can use on yourself to help relieve muscle tension from your head, neck and shoulders
42
A bottle of muscle soothing Epsom salt for well-earned soak in the tub