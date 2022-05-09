Shopping

42 Little "Treat Yourself" Products That Actually Come In Handy

Relax and unwind with a bottle of cult favorite epsom salts, back massagers and ultra soft sleep sets,
Emma Lord
Give yourself some TLC with these <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Bedsure-Satin-Pillowcase-Hair-2-Pack/dp/B07BNZWG17?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6273c9a1e4b009a811c0306f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="friction-free satin pillowcases" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6273c9a1e4b009a811c0306f" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Bedsure-Satin-Pillowcase-Hair-2-Pack/dp/B07BNZWG17?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6273c9a1e4b009a811c0306f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">friction-free satin pillowcases</a>, these <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Sleep-Headphones-Perytong-Ultra-Thin-Meditation/dp/B07SHBQY7Z?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6273c9a1e4b009a811c0306f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="comfortable headphones" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6273c9a1e4b009a811c0306f" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Sleep-Headphones-Perytong-Ultra-Thin-Meditation/dp/B07SHBQY7Z?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6273c9a1e4b009a811c0306f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">comfortable headphones</a> made just for sleep, an <a href="https://www.amazon.com/RENPHO-Massager-Bluetooth-Rechargeable-Sleeping/dp/B09KLLGCYY?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6273c9a1e4b009a811c0306f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="electric eye massaging mask" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6273c9a1e4b009a811c0306f" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/RENPHO-Massager-Bluetooth-Rechargeable-Sleeping/dp/B09KLLGCYY?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6273c9a1e4b009a811c0306f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">electric eye massaging mask</a> and a<a href="https://www.amazon.com/DmofwHi-Gooseneck-Electric-Stainless-Classic/dp/B086S7R4DH?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6273c9a1e4b009a811c0306f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" pastel electric gooseneck kettle" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6273c9a1e4b009a811c0306f" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/DmofwHi-Gooseneck-Electric-Stainless-Classic/dp/B086S7R4DH?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6273c9a1e4b009a811c0306f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3"> pastel electric gooseneck kettle</a>.
Amazon
Give yourself some TLC with these friction-free satin pillowcases, these comfortable headphones made just for sleep, an electric eye massaging mask and a pastel electric gooseneck kettle.

As the wise RuPaul once said, “If you don’t love yourself how in the hell are you going to love somebody else?”

If you want to follow this sage advice and show yourself a little R&R, this list of simple comforts and items of self care can be the way. Find sleep sets made from cooling bamboo fabric, hyaluronic acid serums for hydrated skin, energy-restoring steamer tablets that turn your home shower into a spa and a brand new Kindle with soft warm light.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
www.amazon.com
An adorable polar bear hydrating stick to refresh your under eyes
Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
$8.99 at Amazon
2
www.amazon.com
A set of 18 eye-popping fine point pens designed not to bleed through pages
Promising review: "I love how this pen feels to hold and it writes beautifully! I am very picky about how the ink looks from the pens I use and I don't remember having one that writes so smoothly and beautifully! I will buy these whenever I need more. I actually just purchased another package of all black!" —Marcia
$6.79 at Amazon
3
www.amazon.com
A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light for a cute pop of color
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
$5.97 at Amazon
4
www.amazon.com
A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge). They are available in five colors.

Promising review: "Great sound quality. Probably one of my most favorite purchases I have made. I enjoy passing an earbud to my kids and letting them talk to grandma or just hear the music or book I’m listening to. Worth every penny! These are very easy to set up. Definitely waterproof. Sweating during a workout has never been a problem like I had with previous sets from other companies. FYI, I have a job where we use water constantly. I have put these in my ears and rinsed my head, accidentally put them through the washer and at a different time, dropped them in water! They still work fantastic! The distance ranges with each device. My phone is about 30 to 50 feet while my computer is closer to 100 feet. I wish the battery life was longer than 4 hours. I have opted to one ear bud at a time, extending my listening ability and allowing myself to hear more around me. Not much though! I cannot hear much once these are in my ears. Noise cancellation works so well I use these to drown out my husband's snoring! Getting another pair as a gift." —CAMI
$25.99 at Amazon
5
www.amazon.com
A bottle of hyaluronic acid pore tightening serum that can fades dark spots and acne scars
Promising review: "If I could give this 10 stars I would! Ran out of 'The Ordinary' hyaluronic acid I’ve been using for a year and no stores close sold it so I gave this a try. So glad I did because it’s a thousand times better!! I put it on first, then moisturizer after I put on my primer and makeup and it looks the best it’s ever looked. My pores were smaller in just 3 days and my skin so hydrated. I have combo skin son my 'T' zone gets awfully oily. The fix is to make sure your skin is hydrated. Also the bottle is twice the size of 'The Ordinary'! This does it all!!! So very impressed." —smnthfinch
$8.95 at Amazon
6
Kayla Suazo/BuzzFeed
A nine pack of NeuroGum made with a blend of caffeine and nootropics to help you focus
Promising review: "It’s literally gum with 40 milligrams of caffeine (about half the amount of caffeine in an average cup of coffee), so it’s great to chew throughout the afternoon without having to worry about it keeping you up at night. It also has 60 milligrams of L-theanine, which is the main amino acid in green tea, so you get a natural energy boost without all the sugars that you’d find in energy drinks. THIS MEANS NO JITTERS. NO CRASHING. Just a good ole boost of energy. I was skeptical about this gum at first. I thought there was no way gum could wake me from my afternoon lull and increase my attention so I could get more work done. Guys, I was wrong. This stuff works, and works well. I even gave some to my coworkers, who said they noticed a difference immediately after chewing it. Around 2 p.m., I pop a piece in (I looove the cinnamon flavor) and I have an instant energy boost. It’s magic. There are nine pieces in a pack and I chew about one a day, so an entire box lasts me a month — which isn’t bad considering that it literally gives me life every single day. It's gluten-free, sugar-free, dairy-free, vegan, and non-GMO, and I think it's a way better option than energy drinks." -- Kayla Suazo, Buzzfeed
$24.00 at Amazon
7
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
An condensation-free iced coffee holder to for hands that are always full
Dreamy Daisy is a Washington, DC-based Etsy shop established in 2020 that specializes in canvas tote bags and accessories. This coffee holder is available in four colors.

Promising review: "These are awesome! Arrived very fast, great quality, sturdy and strong fabric, and they work well! They hold large and medium Dunkin' Donuts coffees perfectly! Just right for going for a walk, playing Pokémon Go, or getting in/out of the car with your drink. Now easier than ever to multitask and stay caffeinated!" —Marian
$15.99 at Etsy
8
Amazon
A set of six tiny macaron boxes for storing jewelry, medication, trinkets and more
Promising review: "Just received these cute little boxes and am in love with them. Very thick and sturdy plastic but easy enough to open. These will work perfectly for filling solid perfumes and giving out as stocking stuffer gifts as I don't have to worry about it being a snug fit/lid falling off. I imagine these would also be great for pretend food for kids' playsets or for a kid's trinket box. Overall I love them, love their feel, love the colors and am very happy." —Mary
$6.99 at Amazon
9
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A shampoo scalp massager to exfoliate your scalp and promote hair growth
Promising review: "I’ve suffered from dry skin and a dry scalp ever since I turned 30. The only thing that helps me is exfoliating. I was initially concerned that the product would be too rough and damage my sensitive scalp or too soft and ineffective. However, this brush is perfect for me. It does not tangle my long hair, it is easy to use and just firm enough to get the job done. My scalp no longer itches and the icky buildup is gone. I can’t believe something so affordable has made such a difference in the health of my scalp. I’ve used expensive shampoos and conditioners to no end with barely a difference. I wish I discovered this product much sooner!" —AH
$6.98 at Amazon
10
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A super-chic minimalist glass tumbler with a silicone grip
Promising review: "I saw this product on TikTok and automatically liked it! I love that it comes in so many different colors and the top is wood. I drink lots of water and needed a cup I could take with me everywhere. I could also put iced coffee in it too. I love that it came with two straws, a clear one and white. I will be purchasing another one for my husband and also one for my mom in different colors!" —Rose
$15.99 at Amazon
11
www.amazon.com
A 12 pack of energy-restoring shower steamers for an at home spa
Promising review: "I kept seeing this product pop up on TikTok so I decided to buy a pack and I'm SO GLAD I DID! These smell so good and are a perfect way to relax while in the shower. I now recommend them to everyone I know!" —Merry
$25.47 at Amazon
12
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A rechargeable, flameless electric lighter so you can always safely light your candles and tea kettles
Promising review: "I really like this! I didn’t have a lighter around the house that was good for lighting candles, and I’d heard good things about electric ones, so I decided to try this.
I like the sleek look! It’s super straightforward to use - first, you click the “on” switch at the bottom, which is essentially the safety on the lighter; then, you use the button on the body of it to “ignite” it. I haven’t had to recharge it yet either, which is nice, though I usually keep the button in the off position." -- KC15
$8.49 at Amazon
13
www.amazon.com
A pack of ten 50-sheet transparent sticky notes to write all your self affirmations
Promising review: "These are amazing! We use them for so many things! For positive messages and romantic nights, they are amazing for leaving around the house! You can also stick them to paper and restick the same ones over and over again! They seem to never lose their adhesion! Everyone I’ve shown these to fall in love with them!" —Faith
$11.97+ at Amazon
14
www.amazon.com
A fruit soft serve maker that can whip up sorbets and frozen yogurts
Promising review: "I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." —DMCKAY
$42 at Amazon
15
Amazon
A set of two satin pillowcases that can reduce friction, hair breakage and those annoying sleep marks
These pillowcase are available in seven colors and three sizes.

Promising review: "I wish I had bought these sooner! I feel like I sleep so much better with them on my pillow. My pillow also feels like it's cooler. It's definitely not wrinkle free but that doesn't bother me because it's sooooo soft. I love the little pocket on the inside too to keep your pillow tucked in. As far as cleaning them, it's a breeze. I tossed them in the washer with my sheets and washed them like normal. I just turned them inside out. Then I laid them flat to dry. They dried very quickly. I don't think I'll be able to go back to sleeping on a regular cotton pillowcase now." —Danielle Clay
$9.49 at Amazon
16
www.amazon.com
A cold brew coffee maker so you can always make and store your favorite morning beverage
Promising review: "I have been drinking caffeinated beverages every day for half my life. Usually brewing hot then cooling it down with ice which was quite a process to do every morning. Then I came across this cold brew pitcher and thought I'd give it a try. It's great, easy to use and clean, very convenient, lasts for a couple weeks, I love it! Making a pitcher of coffee take less time than a normal brewer and makes enough for at least one cup a day for about a week, depending on how much coffee concentrate is used. I haven't used my normal coffee or espresso machine since I got this cold brew system. The coffee seems to taste better as well, not a huge difference but it's somewhat noticeable."Birnbaum
$21.99 at Amazon
17
Amazon
A mushroom growing kit that grows mushrooms right there in the packaging
Back To The Roots is a California-based small business founded by two college friends that specializes in indoor gardening kits with a mission to reconnect families to food.

Promising review: "This product has been so much fun to watch! I followed the directions, exactly as written, and the mushrooms began growing within 3–4 days. I will say that I did soak them for close to 10 hours before putting them back in the box to grow and I believe this helped a ton. I also kept the box inside by a window with the blinds closed in order for them to get indirect sunlight. The mushrooms grew tremendously for almost a week before they started to shrink so I clipped them to cook with and they were DELICIOUS! This was such a fun product and process to watch. I am now in the process of trying to get a second batch of shrooms from the same box. Fingers crossed!" —Steph A
$19.15 at Amazon
18
www.amazon.com
A 40-pack of velvet scrunchies that are gentle on the hair and won't leave a crease
Promising review: "These scrunchies are literally the greatest purchase I have ever made in my life. They are so soft and definitely do not feel cheap at all and I am just amazed to get such high quality at such a low price. As someone with long, thick curly hair, scrunchies are very necessary to keep my hair up and I've always struggled trying to find ones that are both stylish and functional while still at a reasonable price. These scrunchies are freakin beautiful and they hold my hair up perfectly. While I admit I probably went a bit overboard and definitely do not need 40 scrunchies, they bring me joy and now I have a lifetime supply. Would def recommend." —Katherine
$9.99 at Amazon
19
www.amazon.com
A deck of 50 affirmation cards for a daily dose of positivity
Promising review: "Buy these for your friend, your grandma, your sibling, YOURSELF! These Affirmators will light up your day and make you feel warm and fuzzy! I have yet to see someone draw one, read it, and not smile with delight. You will want to Instagram every single card because they are that good. I am gushing now and I think you get it, so just buy the cards already! :)" —Bex32
$14.01 at Amazon
20
www.amazon.com
A set of three thick clear lip glosses that glides on without feeling too sticky
The flavors include Mint, Rosehip, Mango, Coconut, and Argan oil.

Promising review: "The cute little package that these glosses came in came pretty fast. The glosses themselves are moisturizing, come out easy, and VERY thick. If I ever run out (I feel like I won’t for years — a little of this goes a long way) I’d purchase this again." —nessie
$3.79 at Amazon
21
www.amazon.com
A handy car steering wheel tray for meals on the go or lunches in your car
Promising review: "I often times like to enjoy my lunch at work in my car, I just like having my own personal space but I’m always dropping my food on the seats and floor of my car. This product is super nifty and I am guilty of discovering it via TikTok of course, but it’s great!" —Bella W
$11.97 at Amazon
22
Our Place
The cult-favorite, internet-famous pan that cooks anything and everything
Promising review: "As someone who neither enjoys cooking nor is particularly good at it, the Always Pan has made being in the kitchen feel like less of a chore. Having one pan that can do everything means I don't have to second-guess every cooking decision I make. I can boil and prepare pasta in it. And I can roast Brussels sprouts. And I can make the perfect fried egg. And I can steam dumplings. The best part is that everything slides so seamlessly out of the pan and onto the plate, which also makes clean up super fast and easy. Both the amateur (read: reluctant) cook and the more seasoned chef will enjoy creating fan favorites and new recipes in the Always Pan!" -- Taylor Steele, Buzzfeed
$145 at Our Place
23
www.amazon.com
An avocado heating pad with a soothing lavender scent
Promising review: "This little guy is amazing. Bought it for cramping and it’s so warm and comfy. It really helps relieve pain and has a nice light lavender scent (definitely not overpowering). Perfect little heating pad, and it’s cute, too!" — Kelsey
$24.99 at Amazon
24
Amazon
A pair of wireless sleep headphones that will play white noise or the music through a comfy headband
Promising review: "These are great! I've struggled with insomnia for the past couple of years. I wish I'd found these sooner. They are extremely comfortable. When I fall asleep, I rarely sleep for more than an hour straight. These allow me to comfortably play a podcast or meditation to get myself back to sleep. I'm only two nights in on using these and I know I don't want to be without them. Even in a dark room, I use them to cover my eyes. They do move a little on my head while sleeping but not so much that it really bothers me. I always sleep with a fan on and these keep my little postpartum hairs from flying around and tickling my face all night. The battery life is great. I probably played them for a total of five hours during the night and woke up them still having 70% battery remaining. I probably won't use these for workout because I don't have to wash them all the time, but for insomnia or anyone who just likes to fall asleep listening to something, these are amazing." —Jesse Brown
$19.99 at Amazon
25
Quirky Ginger Uniques/Etsy
A jar of stress relief therapy dough to help you unwind
Quirky Ginger Uniques is a Colorado-based Etsy shop established in 2018 that specializes in handcrafted goods like ornaments, jewelry, and more. These putties are available in eight colors and seven scents

Promising review: "I love the dough. It feels amazing! I bought this to fidget with during my therapy sessions and during my online classes, and it really makes a difference! First of all the Stress Away smells like very soothing peppermint tea with hints of minty freshness. All the scents blend very nicely together. The dough itself is a lot like Play-Doh but more malleable and softer. It makes my hand feel and smell good and helps relieve a lot of anxiety and anger. Only con I can think of is that occasionally it gets stuck under my nails but that is solved easily by clipping them. 9.5/10 I strongly recommend for stress relief, anger relief, for fidgeting, for the smell and texture. The owner was very nice and helpful, the item shipped very swiftly, and she even sent in a car freshie! Very satisfied with my purchase. I strongly recommend!!!" —K. Minton
$7.60 at Etsy
26
www.amazon.com
A set of five stretchy and sensory friendly noodles for quiet focus
Promising review: "This is my absolute favorite fidget! I’m an adult with autism and ADHD. I carry one around with me everywhere I go. It definitely assists me in staying calm/still while I’m at work. I’ve recommended it to several friends!" —KaelynnVP
$9.99 at Amazon
27
Ulta
A uniquely textured mesh body exfoliator to eliminate dead skin and rough patches
LuvScrub is a Black-owned beauty brand that specializes in mesh exfoliators influenced by creator Ghanaian-American Caroline Owusu-Ansah's childhood using this type of mesh like many West Africans. Her version is meant to replace loofahs and washcloths as a more full-body effective, long-lasting, and bacteria-avoidant option.

Promising review: "I've been using LuvScrub body exfoliates for about a year now and it's beaten every other loofah I've tried in the past. I get those little keratosis pilaris bumps on the backs of upper arms and thighs and this is legit the only thing that has ever helped with it, along with just making my skin nice and soft in general. It also dries out much quicker when you're done, which means less water being held on it after showering and building up nasty bacteria. Honestly, this little strip of netting is a game changer. Get yourself one!" —Chels
$18 at Ulta
28
www.amazon.com
A six pack of handy reviewer-beloved reusable grocery bags that can fold up small
Each of these is waterproof, durable, and built to hold 50+ pounds of groceries, replacing two or three regular-sized grocery bags apiece. They are available in 42 color combos

Promising review: "These are amazingly strong reusable bags! I love the large size and cute prints. It's also really easy to fold them back into the attached pouches. I now always have a few of these in my purse!" —Original
$19.99 at Amazon
29
www.youtube.com
The "Guac-Lock" airtight, specially designed container stops your guacamole going brown
Promising review: "Rarely do I buy something that delivers 100% of what they claim it will. I'm happy to report that this completely lived up to my expectations. Truth be told, it works even better than I expected it to. I made a batch of guac a week ago. Two or three times during the week, I unlocked it, dipped a chip or two and then re-locked it. After a week, the guacamole is as fresh as if I made it this morning. I typically make a batch of guac each week and use it as a snack or as a spread on sandwiches. I also typically throw out one-third of the batch because it spoils before we can eat it. Not any more. I estimate the food I'm not wasting will actually pay for the Guac-Lock in about a month." —mhogan
$18.99 at Amazon
30
www.amazon.com
An adorable USB-powered color-changing whale nightlight
Promising review: "Adorable! I love all of the colors and how there are no batteries needed, you charge it through USB. It soft and doesn’t have anything that can be swallowed so it’s perfect for little ones. I should mention I bought this for my teenage children who love it too. They saw it on TikTok." —DentalDork
$19.99 at Amazon
31
Amazon
An adjustable weighted fitness hoop that can strengthen your core and reduce back pain
Promising review: "Like everyone else I saw this on TikTok and decided to give it a shot. Super fun to use. I'll admit it's difficult to start but once you get the hang of it after a few minutes it's super easy and fun. It is a little loud but nothing unbearable. The pieces are easy to add to, and the weight is not too heavy or light." —Richard Enriquez
$59.99 at Amazon
32
www.amazon.com
A gorgeous and reliable electric tea kettle that boils four cups of water in mere minutes
Promising review: "I'm definitely a fan of this kettle. Our last one broke, so this was my first 'gooseneck' one. I love the Azure color and wished my other appliances would come in this color to match too now. It's cute and the spout makes it easy to pour in a controlled manner. The large capacity makes it great because I can boil enough hot water for the whole family, but it's still small enough that I can fit it on the kitchen counter and it not be a visual nuisance. Recommend!" —Kim Vo
$39.99 at Amazon
33
www.amazon.com
A cropped workout tank with a padded built-in bra
This workout tank is available in women's sizes S–XXL and 19 colors.

Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and was hesitant cause I’m used to buying, like, cheap $5 crop tops, but thank you to whoever on TikTok posted these because I’m gonna end up buying backups and every color. They’re so cute but still laid back and can be used from day to day going out or working out. They make the girls look great too without having to wear a bra underneath. A little pricey but so worth it." —Amy
$18.99+ at Amazon
34
www.amazon.com
A bluetooth connective heated eye massager that can handle eye strain, headaches and dry eyes
Promising review: "I saw this product on one of Amazon’s must-have TikTok videos and I knew I had to get it. It was so worth it — even though price may seem higher compared to other sellers, this is for sure a good investment piece. The quality is top notch, the strap that goes around your head is comfortable, and most importantly, the duration of each mode is long enough that it doesn’t interrupt your rest. I work a 12-hour night shift as a nurse and this technology has helped me get through the night easily" —Amazon customer
$69.99 at Amazon
35
www.amazon.com
A trio lasagna pan to make multiple versions of your favorite comfort dish
Promising review: "As someone who has a child (now a teenager) who will not eat any form of cheese, I find that this pan is amazing! I typically avoid making any food that has cheese mixed into it but now I can make him a section without cheese and the rest of us our regular cheesy goodness. Another benefit to this pan is how well the portions slice. One cut with the spatula gives you a perfectly formed square. Each section makes four regular sized portions for our family." —TLC
$19.99 at Amazon
36
Vimhue/Etsy
A high-ponytail running cap with UPF 50 protection for all your outdoor jogs
Vimhue is an Arizona-based, woman-owned small business that specializes in uniquely engineered running hats. These hats are available in 17 colors and multiple styles.

Promising review: "Love this hat so much! I already ordered another one in a different color for myself and one for a friend! I live in Texas near the Gulf and it’s summer — really humid and really hot. I walk 3 to 4 miles outside most days and I’d been wishing for a hat that allowed for a high ponytail so I could keep my hair off my neck to not get as hot/sweaty. Decided to Google it and found this and was thrilled! The X straps are easy to adjust and it fits great and is breathable. And it’s super cute!" —mlp06h
$29 at Etsy
37
Amazon
An all-new, glare-free Kindle Paperwhite with a user-friendly touchscreen, warm light option and waterproof design
Promising review: "Coming from a first edition Paperwhite, I couldn’t be more impressed. The new Paperwhite screen is crystal clear and very responsive. The addition of the new warm amber lights is awesome, especially if you like to read before bed to help you fall asleep. Battery life is nice too, currently at 72% after two weeks of everyday for a few hours." —MD RIstau
$139.98 at Amazon
38
Amazon
A pretty pastel mug warmer to keep your tea and coffee warm
Promising review: "I researched so many coffee warmers and am so glad I decided on this one. It definitely keeps my coffee hot, no matter how long it takes me to drink it. I also like that it has three settings. As you drink down your coffee, you can lower the heat because it keeps the coffee very hot. I like it so much I ordered a second one for another part of the house." —hottytoddy
$27.99 at Amazon
39
Amazon
An ultra-cooling bamboo fabric sleep set that's extra soft on the skin
Available in women's sizes S–4X and 13 colors.

Promising review: "I will never buy another pair of warm-weather PJs again other than these. I am a 30-something post-baby lady, and with my hormones paired with living in Arizona, I needed PJs that were cool and comfortable. But I often found that the fabric of other PJs would rapidly get worn, pilled, and rough. These silky-soft PJs have been going strong for months now through countless hot flashes and heat waves when it would get into the 80s in our bedroom. If you are a hot-blooded person and need to cool down, I can't recommend these PJs enough. I literally never leave reviews but felt compelled to preach to others the good word of Latuza's PJs." —Margery
$21.99+ at Amazon
40
www.amazon.com
A soft headband with little kitty ears to hold your hair back while you face mask
Promising review: "I'M SO HAPPY WITH THIS HEADBAND!!! I'm new to the skin care game and I've been trying to make myself get into a regimen. But I have really long hair and I hate tying it up because of the creasing, and my other headbands fall down/don't hold my hair back/start to hurt after a while (the workout headbands especially don't hold back my bangs because they are essentially one pice of rubber band). This headband is cheap, cute, stays in place, doesn't damage your hair, is thick enough to keep bangs/long hair out of your face and DOESN'T HURT ... like literally one of the best things I have bought from Amazon." —Taylor
$5.43 at Amazon
41
www.amazon.com
A massage ball you can use on yourself to help relieve muscle tension from your head, neck and shoulders
Promising review: "Amazing. Seriously, buy this. It is the best back massage I’ve ever had. I have trouble with my wrists and hands and can’t massage my husband’s back for very long. This is small and easily fits in my hand. I can give him a great massage without pain. He massaged my back with it as well and it’s phenomenal! I would definitely buy this again and I’ve recommended it to my family." —Mifflinpartyofthree
$8.99 at Amazon
42
www.amazon.com
A bottle of muscle soothing Epsom salt for well-earned soak in the tub
Promising review: "I needed something to help me relax that was not a nap and this did it for me! I used this in an evening bath. Not only did it help me relax, it also helped me fall asleep so good that night. I tend to stay awake in bed (usually on my phone) most nights, but after this bath I fell asleep right away. It didn't bubble a whole lot for me, but it smelled amazing and made my skin the softest it's been in a long time! It's a good sized bottle with a sufficient amount of baths per bottle. Overall, I loved it. I don't take baths too often, but this has inspired me to do this more! 10/10 would buy again." —Priscilla Perez
$5.49 at Amazon
This Sdara Skincare derma roller

29 Skincare Products That Prove They Don't Need To Be Pricey To Work Well

Popular in the Community

shoppingskin care self carekitchen applianceshelpful products

MORE IN LIFE

Parenting

Being A Good Mom Doesn’t Mean Being A Martyr

Wellness

‘Everyone Has A Family Abortion Story, Whether They Know It Or Not’

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Work/Life

What To Do When You Forget Someone’s Name

Style & Beauty

Best Ways To Treat And Prevent Fine Lines Around Your Eyes

Wellness

Protesting? Here’s What To Wear, Bring And Do To Protect Yourself.

Shopping

Here’s An Impactful Way To Support Women’s Shelters Right Now (And Always)

Food & Drink

Why BIPOC Chefs Are Rolling Their Eyes When You Demand Substitutions

Travel

Why This Island In Washington State Should Be Your Next Vacation Spot

Shopping

25 Things That You'll Want To Wear And Work Out In This Spring

Shopping

These French Skin Care Staples Have A Devoted Following, And You Can Find Them On Amazon

Shopping

25 Things That’ll Basically Make Your Home Any Real Estate Agent’s Dream

Shopping

26 Products That’ll Make Your Life Easier This Spring

Shopping

The 15 Best Spring Fashion Finds From Target

Shopping

Grilling Accessories That Make Cookouts And Barbecues Way Easier

Parenting

The Name 'Brandon' Is Tanking In Popularity

Parenting

These Were The Most Popular Baby Names Of 2021

Shopping

Forget AirPods: Some Of The Highest Rated Earbuds On Amazon Start At $20

Food & Drink

Mixologists Spill The Secrets To Making The Perfect Mint Julep

Shopping

29 Pieces Of Clothing That Are Essentially Made For Traveling

Shopping

This Deodorant I Was Gifted Is So Good, I Keep Buying It For Myself

Shopping

Your Hands And Body Need Retinol, Too. Here Are The Best Products To Try

Travel

16 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Austin

Work/Life

Netflix's 'Drive To Survive' Is The Most Fun Dysfunctional Work Drama You'll Ever See

Parenting

Meet Isa, The New Gerber Baby Contest Winner

Wellness

What Doctors Want You To Know About Abortion Right Now

Wellness

Still Wearing A Mask? Here's What To Do If Someone Confronts You About It.

Wellness

8 Things Therapists Personally Do When They Feel Powerless

Food & Drink

Are You Baking With The Wrong Kind Of Butter?

Shopping

Why You Shouldn't Sleep On This Drugstore Skin Care Product

Parenting

Which Type Of Parent Are You? You Likely Fall Into One Of These 4 Styles

Style & Beauty

Skin Care With Caffeine Claims To Reduce Cellulite And Perk Up Your Face, But Does It Work?

Shopping

Drew Barrymore's Kitchen Line At Walmart Is A Gold Mine. But Seriously.

Shopping

This Lash Growth Serum Actually Lives Up To The Hype

Shopping

This New Skin Care Brand Offers Highly Effective Ingredients At Wildly Low Prices

Style & Beauty

25 Black Dresses That Are Perfect For All The Weddings You Have To Attend Now

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Food & Drink

It's Settled: THIS Is The Best Way To Make A Margarita

Shopping

TikTok's Favorite Belt Bag Is $38 And Worth All The Hype, I Promise

Shopping

My Secret To A Long-Lasting Manicure Is This Brand You Can Buy At Target