42 Little "Treat Yourself" Products That Actually Come In Handy

A nine pack of NeuroGum made with a blend of caffeine and nootropics to help you focus

"It’s literally gum with 40 milligrams of caffeine (about half the amount of caffeine in an average cup of coffee), so it’s great to chew throughout the afternoon without having to worry about it keeping you up at night. It also has 60 milligrams of L-theanine, which is the main amino acid in green tea, so you get a natural energy boost without all the sugars that you’d find in energy drinks.Just a good ole boost of energy. I was skeptical about this gum at first. I thought there was no way gum could wake me from my afternoon lull and increase my attention so I could get more work done. Guys, I was wrong. This stuff works, and works well.Around 2 p.m., I pop a piece in (I looove the cinnamon flavor) and I have an instant energy boost. It’s magic. There are nine pieces in a pack and I chew about one a day, so an entire box lasts me a month — which isn’t bad considering that it literally gives me life every single day. It's gluten-free, sugar-free, dairy-free, vegan, and non-GMO, and." -- Kayla Suazo , Buzzfeed