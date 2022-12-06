Book of the Month

A subscription to Book of the Month because there are few things as soothing to a bibliophile as cracking open a hardcover book

My cousin gifted me a BOTM subscription many years ago and I've stayed loyal since! It's the only subscription service I've kept up with and gifted to multiple people. Each month your gift recipient will be permitted to choose from a selection of books (and more recently, audiobooks!), all of which are different genres. Then the book they select will be delivered to their door. Half of my beautifully color coordinated bookcase is filled with books from BOTM and I couldn't be happier!