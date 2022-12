A shampoo scalp massager

BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord is a big fan of this product:"I have one of these and. I have a whole lot of hair on my head so sometimes it's a struggle to feel like I've soaped up my whole scalp thorough, but this is a very effective way to spread out the suds and really get them to the roots. I was worried it might tangle in my hair, but it was totally fine on that front, too.. And I'm echoing a ton of reviewers here when I say it just feels reeeeeally, really nice.""I can't say enough about this product. I have long hair and I do not wash my hair more than every four to five days. My hair is dry and it doesn't get dirty until nearly a week goes by. However, my scalp is another story.This brush does an amazing job of getting my scalp squeaky clean and I don't have to be concerned about that buildup not coming off. I always loved going to the salon for a good scrub of my scalp but it can be expensive to do all the time. This makes it so much easier and I can do it every time I wash my hair.I wrote an earlier review but I have been using this now for awhile and wanted to update what I said then so this is it. I am buying several more of these for stocking stuffers at Christmas. I know once they use this, they will be thanking me until next Christmas! LOL! ;-)" — KG8