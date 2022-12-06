41 Gifts To Give Your Friend Who Is Usually Stressed-Out

Deep breaths and relaxation are on the menu for everyone.
Heather Braga
<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Wreck-This-Journal-Now-Color/dp/0143131664/?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6388cf00e4b08348b52b92d4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Wreck This Journal" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6388cf00e4b08348b52b92d4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Wreck-This-Journal-Now-Color/dp/0143131664/?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6388cf00e4b08348b52b92d4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Wreck This Journal</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00MWI2IS0?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6388cf00e4b08348b52b92d4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="face mask" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6388cf00e4b08348b52b92d4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00MWI2IS0?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6388cf00e4b08348b52b92d4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">face mask</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Throw-Blanket-Lightweight-Fluffy-Inches/dp/B08TBH8HXL/ref=cm_cr_srp_d_product_top?ie=UTF8&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6388cf00e4b08348b52b92d4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="blanket from Amazon" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6388cf00e4b08348b52b92d4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Throw-Blanket-Lightweight-Fluffy-Inches/dp/B08TBH8HXL/ref=cm_cr_srp_d_product_top?ie=UTF8&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6388cf00e4b08348b52b92d4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">blanket from Amazon</a>.
Amazon
Wreck This Journal, face mask and blanket from Amazon.

  • A 10-motor massage mat with a lumbar area that can heat up to 140 degrees in less than eight minutes!

  • A 12-inch foam roller they’ll surprisingly get a lot of use of even if they aren’t a gym rat.

  • A heated eye massager complete with five different massage modes and Bluetooth music so they can fully indulge and relax

1
amazon.com
An activity book that has been specifically designed for the writer to destroy once they've finished it
...and the celestial design on the front is stunning, if I do say so myself.

Promising review: "This book helps you understand that it’s okay to be completely honest with yourself. The book itself was in great condition with clean pages. I can’t wait to venture more into this lil' journey with myself ♥️" — Molls
$7 at Amazon
2
www.amazon.com
A "Liquipen" for anyone who grew up with a lava lamp
Promising review: "I broke up the three-pack and gave one pen as a gift for a class gift exchange and put the other two in stockings for Christmas. Good quality and approved by both the 8-year-old and 49-year-old husband who is a kid at heart! Definitely recommend." — Kindle Customer
$19.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A plush blanket reviewers swear is just like a Barefoot Dreams
Promising review: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" — Amy
$28.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
Crayola Globbles, a fun lil' gadget they can use to burn off some steam in between meetings
Promising review: "I waited over two months to write my review! My daughter is four and plays with these DAILY! YES they do attract dirt and hair HOWEVER they are so easy to rinse off, it's not a big deal! We took these to a family gathering and ended up giving two away because they were SO loved! The two we gave away went to a 12-year-old and my 19-year-old brother. They discovered throwing them at the ceiling fan and watching them shoot across the room which was pretty entertaining! None of these have busted or ripped and they are definitely NOT gentle with them! I will definitely be buying more!" — Kindle Customer
$10.69 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A backseat hook your friend can use to prevent their handbag from spilling out all over their car
Promising review: "I thought this might be one of the silly things I sometimes fall for. Nope. These are awesome. I keep one on the driver's side headrest and the other on the passenger side. I prefer to use the passenger one, because I can reach into my purse from the drivers seat, but if I've got extra people in the car, it's nice to have the flexibility to keep my purse on either side. Also, they fit very snugly and are tough. My purse easily weighs 20 pounds, and it never looks like they're strained." — Kendra
$7.95 at Amazon
6
www.amazon.com
A blackhead scrub stick that'll exfoliate their clogged pores and remove excess sebum
Promising review: "Here’s the thing. A scrub is never going to solve your blackhead issues long term. But there is truly no other product like this. It’s an amazing quick fix to get your pores unclogged and less noticeable, and once you’ve done that, slap on some retinol/salicylic acid with a moisturizer. Adorable packaging, unique product, and effective!" — Molly
$12.50 at Amazon
7
www.amazon.com
A color-shifting mushroom light for the fun guy in your life
Check out a TikTok of the mushroom nightlight in action.

Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on, which is nice because I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." — 1Thand
$6.48 at Amazon
8
amazon.com
A heated eye massager complete with five different massage modes and Bluetooth music
Promising review: "I saw this product on one of Amazon’s must-have TikTok videos and I knew I had to get it. It was so worth it — even though price may seem higher compared to other sellers, this is for sure a good investment piece. The quality is top notch, the strap that goes around your head is comfortable, and most importantly, the duration of each mode is long enough that it doesn’t interrupt your rest. I work a 12-hour night shift as a nurse and this technology has helped me get through the night easily👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽" — Amazon Customer
$69.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
The Great British Baking Show game, a must-buy for your bestie who you religiously watch all the seasons
Promising review: "This is a fun and fast-paced game for the GBBS fan and gamer alike. One of the things I like about the game is that familiarity with the show adds a fun element to it, but even for people who's never watched it the game is fun. There's nothing really deep or strategic about the game, but it's fun. As noted in the description, there's a video you can search for that shows you how to play the game, though the directions are good. I watched it prior to ordering the game to get a sense of it. The box is solid and the game pieces are well-made (typical cardboard pieces, quality)" — M. Fisher
$24.99 at Amazon
10
www.amazon.com
A luggage drink caddy they can attach to their wheeled luggage
Promising review: "This cup holder is perfect! It helps me a lot! Last time I took a plane with a suitcase and a cup of coffee, when it’s my turn to check my passport and ticket, the coffee cup fell to the ground and coffee sprinkled. It was a nightmare! This time I bought this cup holder, it did do me a favor! I don't have to worry about where my cup and phone are! I can free my hands to do other things. I love it so much! Hope you love it too." — Philip
$15.99 at Amazon
11
Amazon
A carbonated bubble clay mask that starts to bubble once it's applied
Promising review: "Wow! I purchased this on a whim after seeing one of my favorite YouTubers try it out. I didn't expect a lot from it. I tried it out and was shocked!!! The mask was simple (and fun) to use. I wasn't sure I felt a lot happening while it was on, but it was pretty cool how the bubbles started to grow off of my face. Upon inspection after using this mask I was completely amazed. My face felt cleaner than it has in a very long time AND my pores looked amazing! I don't remember a time when I felt like my pores looked great before using this mask. I would highly recommend this mask to anyone. It's also so much cheaper than the GlamGlow ones I have been using (and didn't see near these results from)." — K. Textor
$9.90 at Amazon
12
Amazon
A hydrating sweet candy-flavored Laneige lip mask
Promising review: "If you suffer from chapped lips, or wake up to super dry lips, I highly recommend this product. It's very soft, a little goes a long way and lasts throughout the entire night. My lips always feel so soft and smooth. Been using it for a year, will never go back!" — Kelly
$24 at Amazon
13
amazon.com
A Wreck This Journal to encourage them to get more in touch with their artistic side
Promising review: "I’m 17 and I loved this. In the intro it says the page instructions are all up to interpretation, so if it says 'spill your drink' or something you can take that literally or choose to paint on it with something such as tea or coffee that’ll look like brown watercolor. I love that it’s full of bizarre prompts but that you have wiggle room if you don’t want to do anything too crazy. I would recommend this if you’re just looking for something fun or if you’re going through some challenges this is really helpful to distract/express/push yourself!" — Marlee
$9.59 at Amazon
14
Amazon
The Wand, a handheld filter designed to remove the histamines and sulfites in alcohol
Promising review: "OMG!!!! This works. I love wine, but have terrible allergies to the histamines, sulfites, and preservatives in wine. I actually use one wand for two glasses of wine. I was very skeptical, but it works like a dream! Thank you, PureWine. This is really a breakthrough for me." — Penny Froh
$11.90 at Amazon
15
Bloomsbury Publishing
"How To Bake," a cookbook from The Great British Baking Show's Paul Hollywood
Reviewers agree that the instructions are clear, photos with each recipe are super helpful, and the step-by-step instructions helped them get amazing results on their first try. Since he's British, the book uses metric measurements (and weighing ingredients is really better for precise baking!) so you might also want to get a handy kitchen scale if you don't have one.
$33.79 at Amazon
16
Amazon
A 10-motor massage mat with a lumbar area that can heat up to 140 degrees
Promising review: "Very easy to use! I like the versatility of the zone settings and varying intensities. The cushioning is quite nice. I lay it down into my La-Z-Boy recliner and it is very relaxing!" — Donna Shreve
$74.99 at Amazon
17
Maitland Quitmeyer / BuzzFeed
An inexpensive cold brew maker — a must-have for your stressed-out BFF
Thanks to this amazing iced cold brew maker from Takeya, they can easily sip on their favorite drink without breaking the bank.

Promising review: "This coffee maker is my BEST FRIEND! I use this every day, it's so easy to use! My coffee comes out perfect every time. I'm a cold coffee drinker and I put about 8–10 scoops of freshly ground coffee into the filter. I let it sit overnight and the next morning, I remove the filter and dump the grounds. It makes four days' worth of coffee and I love that it's ready to go for me, especially since I wake up at 4:50 a.m. and I need to make my coffee quickly! It's very easy to clean as well. Make sure to remove the rubber linings inside the caps so that you can clean in the crevices. I would recommend rinsing the filter thoroughly as soon as you remove the coffee grounds. If you don't, the gentle filter will begin to 'stain' and be hard to wash by hand. If that happens, just throw it in the dishwasher and it comes out good as new!" — Panda
$27.99 at Amazon
18
amazon.com
A Revlon hot air brush
Promising review: "For background: I do not have hairstyling experience, neither have I blown dried my hair, and my hair looks like I went to the hair salon. Like many people I read the comments before buying, however after trying it, the comments honestly don’t give this product enough justice. I have curly hair and I’ve seen professional mess up when blow drying my hair, but with this product I was shocked! I wish I took a before picture but I added one with my curly hair for comparison." — Elizabet
$44.99 at Amazon
19
Book of the Month
A subscription to Book of the Month because there are few things as soothing to a bibliophile as cracking open a hardcover book
My cousin gifted me a BOTM subscription many years ago and I've stayed loyal since! It's the only subscription service I've kept up with and gifted to multiple people. Each month your gift recipient will be permitted to choose from a selection of books (and more recently, audiobooks!), all of which are different genres. Then the book they select will be delivered to their door. Half of my beautifully color coordinated bookcase is filled with books from BOTM and I couldn't be happier!
$49.99 at Book of the Month
20
amazon.com
An ice roller, which is said to help decrease under-eye puffiness, minimize fine lines
This my favorite thing to start my pampering with, but I also use it in the morning before I apply any makeup. All you have to do is pop the separate roller piece into your freezer and you'll be ready to de-puff in no time.

Promising review: "I use this ice roller in my esthetician treatment room after extractions, peels and/or waxing. My clients love it! It drastically reduces inflammation and swelling...thereby leaving the skin in a much healthier state than if I didn't use it. I actually prefer this to my magic globes because of the ease of rolling over the skin. Globes tend to skip/jump if the skin is not properly lubricated with a lot of product. I can apply a calming colloidal oatmeal masque (in powder form) or other setting masque and simply roll right over it. If it is too chilly for your client...simply put a damp esti wipe on the skin as a barrier. Very easy to clean and disinfect between clients." — Chris DeFelice
$20.99 at Amazon
21
Amazon
A set of bath bombs they can toss into the tub to unwind after a particularly stressful day
Promising review: "I ABSOLUTELY LOVE THESE BATH BOMBS!!!! I think they are fun in terms of the packaging, the names, the colors and the little 'extras' mixed in the bombs. I personally feel they are just the right size and love the colors. The first time around I was concerned about the color part but no worries — doesn't stain the tub. They are very moisturizing for the long tough New York winter we are experiencing this year; my skin tends to be dry but using these bath bombs on a regular basis has helped to keep my skin nice and soft. And the number of bath bombs in the set along with the price is just right!" — Pamela
$22 at Amazon
22
www.amazon.com
Or a set of energy-restoring shower steamers
Promising review: "I kept seeing this product pop up on TikTok so I decided to buy a pack and I'm SO GLAD I DID! These smell so good and are a perfect way to relax while in the shower. I now recommend them to everyone I know!" — Merry
$17 at Amazon
23
amazon.com
A smart portable pack of soap sheets
Promising review: "Exactly what I wanted! Hands feel very clean after wash! Highly recommend! I read other reviews and decided these had the best reviews, those reviews did not disappoint! Each sheet of soap produces enough soap to give the comfort of knowing your hands are throughly clean. We liked our first order so much that we bought 10 packs for my fiancé's work crew to help make keeping their hands clean during this pandemic! ( he’s a delivery driver/repair tech). If you have wanted to try something like this product, I highly recommend this brand!" — Clippin4you
$5.99 at Amazon
24
Amazon
The Spells Deck, filled with cards of charms, remedies, and rituals for self-care they can shuffle
The deck includes 78 cards and is an all-levels introduction to witchcraft. Each card features artwork on the front and simple instructions for a spell on the back.
$16.99 at Amazon
25
Katy Herman / BuzzFeed
A roll-on migraine stick to nip their pain in the bud before it gets out of hand
I actually did buy this for my best friend when she was starting to get so stressed-out about her daily migraines. It helped immensely!

Promising review: "I can't give this product enough stars! I have suffered from debilitating chronic migraines for years. Prescription medications, while effective, usually make me extremely tired and result in rebound headaches, so I rarely take them. This oil blend is especially great for the days when I have a migraine, but am unable to stay home and rest. This takes the edge off the pain enough that I am still able to go about my day and do everything I need to do. I also love the way it smells. I sometimes roll it on my wrists just to enjoy the energizing fragrance." — Lacey V
$12.99 at Amazon
26
Amazon
A 12-inch foam roller they'll surprisingly get a lot of use of even if they aren't a gym rat
I have this little foam roller and use it almost every night. I roll my spine over it and it releases all the tension in a series of very satisfying cracks. Get one — add it into your pre-bedtime ritual!

Promising review: "My chiropractor recommended I buy the 36" version of this for some daily routine back-stretching to do at home. This product has been amazing for stretching, and massaging sore muscles throughout my back and shoulders. I feel very supported by this roller and have had no issues with it thus far. I weigh 200 pounds and have yet to damage this roller after weeks of use. Overall very pleased with this product. And at such a great price, I honestly can't find a single negative remark to note about it." — Luke Marrs
$7.81+ at Amazon
27
amazon.com
A car seat gap filler
Promising review: "I have to admit, my expectations weren't very high. I thought it was more of a joke when my husband got this for me for Christmas. Little did I realize it would be one of my most favorite gadgets ever! I don't know if I realized just how many things went missing in my seat gap. It has really saved a lot of things from disappearing into that black hole. It was easy enough to fit into my car and it's soft! It's just like an extension of my seat, except it fits every curve of my seat! There really isn't another product that compares to this. " — Tessa Forbes
$24.99 at Amazon
28
Bearaby
A huggable knot pillow
Promising review: "I am really enjoying my Hugget! I got it to play with when I’m anxious or fidgety, and it’s been a nice and calm way to distract myself. It seems pretty durable (the knots haven’t loosened yet) and I love how soft it is. I hope to get the large Hugget too someday!" — Minjoo K.
$29+ at Bearaby
29
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A shampoo scalp massager
BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord is a big fan of this product:

"I have one of these and WOWZA, it really helps you get extra mileage out of your shampoo. I have a whole lot of hair on my head so sometimes it's a struggle to feel like I've soaped up my whole scalp thorough, but this is a very effective way to spread out the suds and really get them to the roots. I was worried it might tangle in my hair, but it was totally fine on that front, too. I've noticed that my hair has been a little less greasy at the roots since I started using it. And I'm echoing a ton of reviewers here when I say it just feels reeeeeally, really nice."

Promising review: "I can't say enough about this product. I have long hair and I do not wash my hair more than every four to five days. My hair is dry and it doesn't get dirty until nearly a week goes by. However, my scalp is another story. If I have been sweating due to weather or working out, my scalp is going to be accruing dirt. This has been a godsend. This brush does an amazing job of getting my scalp squeaky clean and I don't have to be concerned about that buildup not coming off. I always loved going to the salon for a good scrub of my scalp but it can be expensive to do all the time. This makes it so much easier and I can do it every time I wash my hair. I was having some hair loss and couldn't figure out what was going on other than just stress. Since I started using this, the hair loss has stopped and I actually think my hair is growing better. I wrote an earlier review but I have been using this now for awhile and wanted to update what I said then so this is it. I am buying several more of these for stocking stuffers at Christmas. I know once they use this, they will be thanking me until next Christmas! LOL! ;-)" — KG8
$6.98 at Amazon
30
Symbolic Imports / Etsy
Or a festive tee to encourage them to get into the holiday spirit
Symbolic Imports is a small business based in Spartanburg, South Carolina that makes fun and festive clothing. Orders typically ship in 1–2 weeks.
$27.08+ at Etsy
31
Amazon
A scratch paper art set that'll take your bestie right back to your elementary school days
Promising review: "I bought these to help entertain children at a big dinner party, and they were a huge hit! Ages 3–10 loved them! You can use them easily to make a small, simple design or something more elaborate. The kids loved them and I will purchase again. Great purchase!" — Rachel Castlen
$9.99 at Amazon
32
TrueWarriorJewelry / Etsy
A stack of bracelets featuring amethyst, amazonite, tigereye and gray agate stones
Everything from this woman-owned small business based in New York is handmade and crafted with care. Melissa, the owner, was inspired by her love and appreciation for crystals and healing stones after struggling to get pregnant, going through IVF, and various complications related to the birth of her children (you can read her story here). In addition to selling beaded bracelets she also creates necklaces, earrings, and rings.
$72.22 at Etsy
33
Amazon
Cute cat index tabs that'll bring a smile to your friend's face
Promising review: "These sticky notes are so cute, even if you might not be a cat lover. I read a lot and I like to mark pages and passages so that I can refer to them again, enjoying them more than once. If you like to write things on your sticky bookmarks, these might not be the best for you, but for marking pages and putting a smile on your face, these cute cat sticky notes are just the thing. I need to order again, because my daughter and my granddaughter have taken some of them to use, too!" — Ray Wheeldon
$7.99 at Amazon
34
www.amazon.com
A set of Monkey Noodles that stretch up to eight feet
Promising review: "This is my absolute favorite fidget! I’m an adult with autism and ADHD. I carry one around with me everywhere I go. It definitely assists me in staying calm/still while I’m at work. I’ve recommended it to several friends!" — KaelynnVP
$9.99 at Amazon
35
amazon.com
A massage roller they can use to apply acupressure on the bothersome parts of their feet
Promising review: "I’ve been having so many issues with my feet the last few years. My feet hurt so bad, it’s made me become a hermit. I’ve had tendinitis in both and now plantar fasciitis. I get foot cramps all the time. After just one day with this under my desk at work, I feel a huge difference. My feet no longer feel tight and painful. They feel tingly — in a good way. I look forward to being able to go for a walk and not have to rest along the way. I know it’s meant for feet but I may try it out on my calves. I also love that it’s small, looks nice and doesn’t slide around. I highly recommended this for anyone, foot issues or not, if you sit a lot. Nice way to keep the blood flowing when stuck at a desk." — Vanessa Thomas
$17.95 at Amazon
36
Amazon
A 1,000-piece Mystic Maze puzzle for your forever stressed-out friend, perfect for helping them unwind after a day filled with unpleasantries
You can check out a TikTok of the Mystic Maze puzzle in action (but warning, it will spoil the surprise).

Promising review: "I bought this as a gift for my husband because he absolutely loves puzzles and magic, so it was a no-brainer! I was honestly way more excited to finish putting this puzzle together than a normal puzzle because I couldn’t wait to see the end result. Blown away. I’m super impressed and will be purchasing a different version. Oh, and they weren’t kidding about the no dust in the box...very pleased with this purchase!" — Nlbrimberry
$19.99 at Amazon
37
Amazon
A supportive bath pillow
Promising review: "My husband bought this for me because I LOVE taking baths; it's a nice way to relax and unwind after a long day, but I've recently had some health problems which has caused me to lose a lot of weight and taking baths has become excruciating. Due to the lack of extra cushion back there now, lying back on the porcelain tub was extremely painful on my spine/bones, and I had resigned to the fact that I wouldn't be taking baths anymore. But, GOOD NEWS, this pillow is a dream come true. I wish I had always had this pillow. It's soooo comfortable! I could almost nap in the tub (but don't!)." — Amazon Customer
$15.99 at Amazon
38
Amazon
A Beauty of Horror coloring book
Promising review: "Love this coloring book! It combines the haunted fun of Halloween with a creepy twist. Perfect for relaxing and escaping from anxiety!! The pages are nice and thick. No issues coloring with markers. Definitely recommend!" — Amazon Customer
$12 at Amazon
39
Amazon
Or a beautiful paint-by-number
Each set comes with a detailed numbered outline, three brushes, and a set of numbered acrylic paints with extra to spare.

Promising review: "I loved this painting! I was worried that it wouldn’t look right but it turned out perfectly! Way more than enough paint! Some lighter colors you had to go over twice." — Anonymous
$11.97 at Amazon
40
Amazon
Friends-themed Monopoly they can play on a Friday night for a stress-free evening
Promising review: "Got this for my girlfriend for Valentine's Day. She loves everything about it. The 'chance' and 'community chest' cards make great references to the show. She loves playing this during her girls' nights." — Elias Gongora
$25.33 at Amazon
41
Amazon
And a set of 25 squishy toys designed literally to help relieve stress
Promising review: "These are SO CUTE! They are super soft and squishy. They have a decent scent. They don't leave residue anything on when you're playing with them. They are fun to play with and they help release stress and anxiety." — Yesenia Cuevas
$10 at Amazon
