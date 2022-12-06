A 10-motor massage mat with a lumbar area that can heat up to 140 degrees in less than eight minutes!
A 12-inch foam roller they’ll surprisingly get a lot of use of even if they aren’t a gym rat.
A heated eye massager complete with five different massage modes and Bluetooth music so they can fully indulge and relax
An activity book that has been specifically designed for the writer to destroy once they've finished it
A "Liquipen" for anyone who grew up with a lava lamp
A plush blanket reviewers swear is just like a Barefoot Dreams
Crayola Globbles, a fun lil' gadget they can use to burn off some steam in between meetings
A backseat hook your friend can use to prevent their handbag from spilling out all over their car
A blackhead scrub stick that'll exfoliate their clogged pores and remove excess sebum
A color-shifting mushroom light for the fun guy in your life
A heated eye massager complete with five different massage modes and Bluetooth music
The Great British Baking Show game, a must-buy for your bestie who you religiously watch all the seasons
A luggage drink caddy they can attach to their wheeled luggage
A carbonated bubble clay mask that starts to bubble once it's applied
A hydrating sweet candy-flavored Laneige lip mask
A Wreck This Journal to encourage them to get more in touch with their artistic side
The Wand, a handheld filter designed to remove the histamines and sulfites in alcohol
"How To Bake," a cookbook from The Great British Baking Show's Paul Hollywood
An inexpensive cold brew maker — a must-have for your stressed-out BFF
A Revlon hot air brush
A subscription to Book of the Month because there are few things as soothing to a bibliophile as cracking open a hardcover book
An ice roller, which is said to help decrease under-eye puffiness, minimize fine lines
A set of bath bombs they can toss into the tub to unwind after a particularly stressful day
Or a set of energy-restoring shower steamers
A smart portable pack of soap sheets
The Spells Deck, filled with cards of charms, remedies, and rituals for self-care they can shuffle
A roll-on migraine stick to nip their pain in the bud before it gets out of hand
A car seat gap filler
A huggable knot pillow
A shampoo scalp massager
Or a festive tee to encourage them to get into the holiday spirit
A scratch paper art set that'll take your bestie right back to your elementary school days
A stack of bracelets featuring amethyst, amazonite, tigereye and gray agate stones
Cute cat index tabs that'll bring a smile to your friend's face
A set of Monkey Noodles that stretch up to eight feet
A massage roller they can use to apply acupressure on the bothersome parts of their feet
A 1,000-piece Mystic Maze puzzle for your forever stressed-out friend, perfect for helping them unwind after a day filled with unpleasantries
A supportive bath pillow
A Beauty of Horror coloring book
Or a beautiful paint-by-number
Friends-themed Monopoly they can play on a Friday night for a stress-free evening
And a set of 25 squishy toys designed literally to help relieve stress