Texas Murder Charge For Self-Induced Abortion Officially Dropped

Neither law authorizes any action against the woman who ends her pregnancy, Diaz-Tello said.

“The problem is though when you have this heightened situation of suspicion and fear and the chilling effect that this all creates, that is going to make it much more likely that health care providers are going to improperly err on the side of reporting — err on the side of violating their patient’s confidentiality and bringing in law enforcement,” Diaz-Tello said.

Diaz-Tello said actions taken by the hospital and law enforcement in this case could lead women to be fearful of seeking health care after an abortion.

Joanna Grossman, professor at Southern Methodist University’s Dedman School of Law in Dallas, said SB8 could be “indirectly playing a lot of roles here.” For one, there has been an increase since SB8 in women going online to get abortion pills, she said.

Also, she said, the law sends a message “that there’s just a war on abortion.”

“It certainly changed access but it’s also I think just changed the whole context in which people evaluate abortion care,” Grossman said.