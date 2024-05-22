60 Self-Love Quotes You Should Read to Yourself Every Day

To always feel your best, you have to take care of yourself — and we’re not just talking about pampering. Sometimes, simply reading about self-love can help you achieve the best version of yourself — which is why we’ve gathered some of the best self-love quotes out there. Try to read through them every day, as a constant reminder that you are, indeed, oh-so-special. But don’t forget to keep that attitude up all day long.
Try to spend some time taking care of your body by exercising (even going for a walk will suffice!), or simply stand in front of the mirror and give yourself a compliment. You deserve it!
And if you ever need a little reminder, here it is: You are special, you are unique, you are loved and you deserve to be recognized for all the wonderful things you do each and every day.
Go on now and start loving yourself even more!
- “Once you’ve accepted your flaws, no one can use them against you.” - George R.R. Martin
- “You change the world by being yourself.” - Yoko Ono
- “One of the greatest regrets in life is being what others would want you to be, rather than being yourself.” - Shannon L. Alder
- “Flowers grow back even after the harshest winters. You will, too.” - Jennae Cecelia
- “The hardest challenge is to be yourself in a world where everyone is trying to make you be somebody else.” - E.E Cummings
- “The most terrifying thing is to accept oneself completely.” - Carl Gustav Jung
- “Self-love is an ocean and your heart is a vessel. Make it full, and any excess will spill over into the lives of the people you hold dear. But you must come first.” - Beau Taplin
- “Our first and last love is self love.” - Christian Nestell Bovee
- “Who looks outside, dreams; who looks inside, awakes.” - Carl Gustav Jung
- “Loving yourself isn’t vanity; it’s sanity.” - Katrina Mayer
- “I took a deep breath and listened to the old brag of my heart. I am, I am, I am.” - Sylvia Plath
- “No one can rescue me. I know because I’ve already tried to get them to do it. It doesn’t work. This is all on me.” - Michelle D’Avella
- “Feel the fact that you are enough.” - Mark Nepo
- “Don’t fall into the trap of sacrificing your self-esteem for affection and acceptance.” - Ashley Graham
- “Treat yourself like someone you love.”- Glennon Doyle
- “I’m safe inside this container called me.” - Haruki Murakami
- “I used to be bound by people who placed limits on what they thought I could do. Through that, I learned that if you want something, you have to be the one to go out and do it If you don’t ask for something, you’re not going to get it.” - Ashley Graham
- “And I said to my body, ‘I want to be your friend.’ It took a long breath. And replied, ’I have been waiting my whole life for this.” - Nayyirah Waheed
- “Loneliness is a sign you are in desperate need of yourself.” - Rupi Kaur
- “To fall in love with yourself is the first secret to happiness.” - Robert Morley
- “Document the moments you feel most in love with yourself - what you’re wearing, who you’re around, what you’re doing. Recreate and repeat.”- Warsan Shire
- “Sometimes I pretend to be normal. But it gets boring. So I go back to being me.” - Ain Eineziz
- “If we all did the things we are capable of doing we would literally astound ourselves.” - Thomas Edison
- “Self-love, my liege, is not so vile a sin, as self-neglecting.” - William Shakespeare
- “A man cannot be comfortable without his own approval.” - Mark Twain
- “To be yourself in a world that is constantly trying to make you something else is the greatest accomplishment.” - Ralph Waldo Emerson
- “If you aren’t good at loving yourself, you will have a difficult time loving anyone, since you’ll resent the time and energy you give another person that you aren’t even giving to yourself.” - Barbara De Angelis
- “Life isn’t about finding yourself. Life is about creating yourself.”- George Bernard Shaw
- “Embrace the glorious mess that you are.” - Elizabeth Gilbert
- “Find out who you are and do it on purpose.” - Dolly Parton
- “Talk to yourself like someone you love.” - Brené Brown
- “Beauty begins the moment you decide to be yourself.” - Coco Chanel
- “The more I like me, the less I want to pretend to be other people.” - Jamie Lee Curtis
- “There is you and you. This is a relationship. This is the most important relationship.” - Nayyirah Waheed
- “Remind yourself that you cannot fail at being yourself.” - Wayne Dyer
- “How you love yourself is how you teach others to love you.” - Rupi Kaur
- “Doubt kills more dreams than failure.” - Suzy Kassem
- “You are free, you are powerful, you are good, you are love, you have value you have a purpose. All is well.” - Abraham Hicks
- “This is not the moment to wilt into the underbrush of your insecurities. You’ve earned the right to grow. You’re going to have to carry the water yourself.” - Cheryl Strayed
- “Rock bottom became the solid foundation on which I rebuilt my life.” - J.K. Rowling
- “Love yourself first and everything else falls into line. You really have to love yourself to get anything done in this world.” - Lucille Ball
- “I must undertake to love myself and to respect myself as though my very life depends upon self-love and self-respect.” - Maya Angelou
- “Friendship with oneself is all-important because without it one cannot be friends with anyone else in the world.” - Eleanor Roosevelt
- “What lies behind us and what lies before us are tiny matters compared to what lies within us.” - Ralph Waldo Emerson
- “Never give up on anyone. And that includes not giving up on yourself.” - Dieter F. Uchtdorf
- “When you say ‘yes’ to others make sure you are not saying ‘no’ to yourself.” - Paulo Coelho
- “Be yourself; everyone else is already taken.” - Oscar Wilde
- “No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.”- Eleanor Roosevelt
- “Plant hope in your heart’s wounds.” - Alexandra Vasiliu
- “You’re always with yourself, so you might as well enjoy the company.” - Diane von Furstenberg
- “When I loved myself enough, I began leaving whatever wasn’t healthy. This meant people, jobs, my own beliefs and habits–anything that kept me small. My judgement called it disloyal. Now I see it as self-loving.” - Kim McMillen
- “The real difficulty is to overcome how you think about yourself.” - Maya Angelou
- “You have to believe in yourself when no one else does – that makes you a winner right here.” - Venus Williams
- “Be brave enough to heal yourself even when it hurts.” - Bianca Sparacino
- “Stay true to yourself. An original is worth more than a copy.”- Suzy Kassem
- “We accept the love we think we deserve.” - Stephen Chbosky
- “It is interesting how often we can’t see all the ways in which we are being strong.” - Lena Dunham
- “Love is the great miracle cure. Loving ourselves works miracles in our lives.” - Louise Hay
- “I think in life you should work on yourself until the day you die.” - Serena Williams
- “Today you are you! That is truer than true! There is no one alive who is you-er than you! Shout loud, ‘I am lucky to be what I am!...’” - Dr. Seuss