The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Besides 'Selling Sunset'

“Selling Sunset” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The fifth season of the reality show about luxury real estate agents in Beverly Hills premiered on April 22 and quickly zoomed to the top of the list. Continuing the pattern established by the show’s previous seasons, these 10 new episodes are bringing plenty of drama, entertaining characters, glamorous properties and more.

The second most popular show in the ranking is “Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes.” Released on April 20, the true crime docuseries is the second installment in Joe Berlinger’s “Conversations with a Killer” project, which debuted in 2019 with “Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes.”

Netflix "Selling Sunset" on Netflix.

Other new original shows that made the current ranking include the Colombian thriller “The Marked Heart” (“Pálpito” in Spanish), which had its worldwide premiere on April 20, and “Heartstopper,” a British coming-of-age series about a romance between two high school boys.

As for shows that weren’t produced or exclusively distributed by Netflix, AMC’s “Better Call Saul” and Lifetime’s “Married at First Sight” are also trending on the platform.

Read on for the full top 10 list. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

