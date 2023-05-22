“Selling Sunset” is currently the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The sixth season of the hit reality show about high-end real estate agents premiered on May 19, catapulting the series to the top of the Netflix trending list. The 11 new episodes of “Selling Sunset” mark the return of notable cast members like Chrishell Stause, Heather El Moussa and Mary Fitzgerald, and the introduction of a few new faces as well.

Next in the ranking is “XO, Kitty,” a buzzy spinoff of the “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” film franchise. Released on May 18, the show follows the titular little sister character as she embarks on her own romantic adventure in South Korea.

Netflix

Another popular show of the moment is “Muted,” a Spanish psychological thriller that’s gotten terrible reviews. The six-episode drama, which premiered on May 19, tells the story of a man who is released from prison six years after his conviction for the murder of his parents, and of the psychiatrist who tries to undercover the truth of what happened.

As for shows that weren’t produced by Netflix, the CBS police procedural “S.W.A.T.” is also trending on the streaming service. This is likely because the series was due to be canceled after six seasons, with the final episode airing on May 19, but the network recently decided to renew it for one more season. As of now, the first five seasons are available on Netflix.

Read on for the full top 10 list

