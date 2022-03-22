'Selling Sunset' Season 5 To Premiere In April With A New Agent

"Selling Sunset's" Season 4 crew Chrishell Stause, left, Heather Rae Young, Emma Hernan and Mary Fitzgerald. PATRICK WYMORE/NETFLIX

Last we left off at The Oppenheim Group, Emma Hernan returned to the real estate brokerage, Mary Fitzgerald issued Christine Quinn an ultimatum and fans saw a preview of agent Chrishell Stause cozying up to her boss Jason Oppenheim. In one month, all questions will be answered as a fifth season of “Selling Sunset” airs on Netflix.

“Selling Sunset,” created by executive producer Adam DiVello, follows the faces behind The Oppenheim Group, a luxury real estate firm in the Los Angeles area founded by twin brothers Jason and Brett Oppenheim. As eight female agents seek to dominate the market throughout the Hollywood Hills and Sunset Strip, they must also balance in-office rivalries, drama and their personal lives.

Advertisement

Drama! Drama! Drama!



Selling Sunset finally returns with the premiere of Season 5 on April 22 pic.twitter.com/6g4iCNnw0w — Netflix (@netflix) March 22, 2022

A tweet from Netflix’s official account had fans buzzing. “Drama! Drama! Drama!” it read, with a picture of the forthcoming season’s key art — and a look at what once was a budding relationship between Stause and Oppenheim. The pair called it quits in December 2021, which was weeks after Season 4 aired, according to Cosmopolitan. But fans will have to wait to see whether their breakup is addressed in Season 5.

Apart from work romances, another woman of color has joined the brokerage: Chelsea Lazkani. Amanza Smith became a part of The Oppenheim Group in Season 3, while former Mexican telenovela actor Vanessa Villela joined in Season 4. E! News reported that for Lazkani, representation as a Black woman in luxury real estate is a responsibility she doesn’t take lightly.

In an Instagram post, Lazkani wrote that she’s “beyond thrilled” to be joining the cast. “So grateful for everyone involved, the list is long and you know who you are. The laughs, the lux, the drama, it’s all there in season 5 and I can’t wait for you all to see it!” she wrote.

The series has reportedly been renewed for a sixth and seventh season, but in the meantime, fans were placated with another reality real estate series, “Selling Tampa.” Soon the sun will be rising on a new narrative at The Oppenheim Group. Drama awaits...