'Selling Sunset' Star Chrishell Stause Marries G Flip After 1 Year Of Dating

Chrishell Stause has tied the knot with G Flip after one year of dating.

The “Selling Sunset” star famously introduced her nonbinary partner to the world during last year’s reunion episode — five months after splitting with her boss, Jason Oppenheim — and alluded to this in Wednesday’s celebratory Instagram announcement video.

“Love doesn’t always go as planned…Sometimes it’s immeasurably better,” wrote Stause. “Be Your Man is out now & linked in stories. If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest & most talented hard working people out there.”

Stause first met the Australian singer in 2021 while still dating Oppenheim, according to People. She used Flip’s latest song, which was reportedly written for her, in Wednesday’s post — which served as a truncated highlight reel of their relationship.

“Please go stream” it, she urged fans in her post.

Stause (right) and Flip (left) celebrated their one-year anniversary on March 15. Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

“I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me,” said Stause in the “Selling Sunset” reunion episode in May 2022. “Their name is G Flip. They’re non-binary, so they go by they/them. And they are an extremely talented musician.”

The real estate agent and reality TV star added at the time that she met Flip while acting in one of her music videos “about this chaotic love story.” A former soap opera actor, Stause fell for Flip — but was still dating Oppenheim.

“We obviously separated from our partners then, and we just started talking and stuff,” Flip told the “People Every Day” podcast in May 2022. “We just found a lot of similarities, even though people would think we are from like different corners of the world.”

Stause previously told Vogue Australia that they first kissed at one of her parties after being stood up by her date. While Stause said she “definitely still thought I was straight” at the time, she realized she doesn’t “have a type” — and is “attracted to energy” above all else.