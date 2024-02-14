Selma Blair Apologizes For Islamophobic Screed Against 'Terrorist Supporting Goons'

Selma Blair is apologizing for her anti-Islam comment after viral backlash on social media.
The “Cruel Intentions” star was widely criticized earlier this month for stating on Instagram that “Islam has destroyed Muslim countries” and for conflating mere asylum seekers with “terrorist goons” — who seek to “destroy minds” after immigrating into the United States.
“In my comment, I mistakenly and inadvertently conflated Muslims with Radical Islamists and fundamentalists, a terrible err in my words, and resulted in hurting countless people I never meant to, and I deeply regret this,” she wrote Tuesday in an apology on Instagram.
“As soon as my error was brought to my attention, I deleted the comment,” Blair continued. “Hate and misinformation are amplified so easily these days. This time by my own hands. In this instance, I erred in my writing and … contributed to the Muslim community being upset.”
The actor had weighed in on the Israel-Hamas conflict after related legislation hit the news.
Blair’s initial remarks came under an Instagram video that slammed Reps. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) for voting against a bill to purportedly prevent immigration into the U.S. by people “who participated in or otherwise facilitated” Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack.
Tlaib explained in a statement on her opposition that the “unnecessary” bill was “redundant with already existing federal law” and could incite “racism that puts our immigrant neighbors at risk.”
“Deport all these terrorist supporting goons,” Blair commented in response to the video slamming Tlaib. “Islam has destroyed Muslim countries and then they come here and destroy minds. They know they are liars. Twisted justifications. May they meet their fate.”
While actors Michael Rapaport and Debra Messing echoed the comment, others were baffled the remark wasn’t met with similar consequences for entertainers who have called for a cease-fire in the conflict. Melissa Barrera was notably fired from the “Scream” franchise for doing so.
Since the Hamas attack that killed around 1,200 people, Israel’s campaign against the militant group has killed more than 28,000 Palestinians, per Gaza’s Health Ministry. Hospitals, schools and refugee camps have been targeted by the ongoing bombing, amid a lack of potable water and anesthesia.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations, the largest Muslim civil rights organization in the country, wrote Saturday it doubted Blair “has ever engaged in any meaningful interactions with her Muslim colleagues.” The actor seemed to repudiate this in her comments Tuesday.
“It was my Muslim friends who helped educate and show me the way,” Blair wrote. “I am committed to paying forward their love and understanding. We cannot allow ignorance and rage to becomes [sic] our downfall.”