Selma Blair is changing her representation after posting an anti-Islam comment last month.
The “Cruel Intentions” star has officially parted ways with her agents at Creative Artists Agency (CAA), as well as with her publicity team at Narrative PR, according to reports from Deadline and inside sources who confirmed the news Friday to The Hollywood Reporter.
Blair has apparently also dropped Troy Nankin as her manager and parted with attorney Cheryl Snow, as suggested by changes Thursday to her official profile on IMDb Pro.
Her newly listed representatives — manager Ben Gaynor and attorneys Berlandi Nussbaum and Joshua Reitzas — did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment. Blair, who signed with CAA in 2021, made these changes after facing severe backlash for her comment.
The actor deleted and apologized for remarks under an Instagram video that slammed Reps. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) for voting against a bill that purportedly would prevent immigration into the U.S. by people who “facilitated” the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Gaza-based Hamas militants.
Tlaib said the bill was “unnecessary” and “redundant with already existing federal law.”
“Deport all these terrorist supporting goons,” wrote Blair in the since-deleted comment. “Islam has destroyed Muslim countries and then they come here and destroy minds. They know they are liars. Twisted justifications. May they meet their fate.”
Many social media users were outraged by the statement. Since the Oct. 7 surprise attack by Hamas, in which an estimated 1,200 Israelis were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage, the Israeli military has killed more than 30,000 people, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry in Gaza. Much of northern Gaza has been bombarded, and evacuees jammed into the southern areas face starvation as aid deliveries are blocked.
President Joe Biden on Friday approved humanitarian air drops into Gaza.
“In my comment, I mistakenly and inadvertently conflated Muslims with Radical Islamists and fundamentalists, a terrible err in my words, and resulted in hurting countless people I never meant to, and I deeply regret this,” Blair wrote on Instagram on Feb. 13.
The actor was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018 and recently joined Biden at a ceremony for the 33rd anniversary of the Americans With Disabilities Act. Blair participated in “Dancing With the Stars” in 2022 before exiting due to health concerns.