Selma Blair Shares Powerful Post After First Public Appearance With MS Diagnosis

Selma Blair made her first public appearance Sunday night at the Vanity Fair Oscar party, months after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis last year.

The “Legally Blonde” actress wrote about the powerful experience that she says left her sobbing.

George Pimentel via Getty Images Selma Blair attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones on Feb. 24 in Beverly Hills.

“There are moments that define us. This is one of those indelibly watermarked in my heart,” Blair wrote of walking the carpet.

She added that she “appreciated every single second” of the powerful moment, which she navigated with a cane and the guidance of her “former publicist turned manager, best friend, and fake husband,” Troy Nankin.

“He knew I wanted to be able to stand proudly as the woman I have become and hope to be. To be a part of something so special when my body won’t move clearly yet,” she wrote.

Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images Blair and Troy Nankin sharing a moment on the carpet.

George Pimentel via Getty Images Blair tearing up in front of the cameras.

She also honored the three people who helped customize the gorgeous cane that she walked with ― adding a monogram and real pink diamond and covering it in patent leather.

“I wanted a special cane for #vanityfair dinner. So... @lyon_hearted went out and found patent leather and @bic_owen and he stitched it on,” she wrote of the “angels” that helped her. “Hours of love put in. And then #tombachick made it especially magical. I burst into tears. These gifts to get me through.”