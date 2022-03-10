Editor’s Note: This piece contains descriptions of domestic violence.

A judge granted “Legally Blonde” star Selma Blair a restraining order against her former boyfriend, Ronald Carlson, who allegedly choked her after she received a treatment for multiple sclerosis, People reported Wednesday.

In court documents obtained by People, the actor said that on Feb. 22, Ronald Carlson came over to her home to return a TV and grew agitated by her weakened state, calling her “useless.” He “strangled her, throttling her and shaking her head and shoulders aggressively,” according to the claim.

She later passed out while police officers were interviewing her and was taken to a hospital for evaluation, the documents say, per Entertainment Tonight.

Carlson was arrested after the incident on a domestic violence charge, and Blair’s restraining order request was granted Feb. 25. Carlson countered with a restraining order request on Wednesday, but it was denied, TMZ reported.

The “Cruel Intentions” and “Hellboy” actor revealed she had MS, a disease that attacks the central nervous system, in 2018. A documentary about her life with the disease was released last year.

Selma Blair talks about her multiple sclerosis documentary in November 2021. Rich Polk via Getty Images