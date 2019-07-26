Selma Blair Shares 'Banner Day' In Her Multiple Sclerosis Treatment

Selma Blair just completed a treatment for multiple sclerosis, and it was time to mark the occasion.
“Today is a banner day,” the actress wrote on Instagram Thursday with a photo showing her in what appears to be a hospital room. “I am being discharged from the care of an incredible team of nurses and techs and a visionary Dr. who believes in my healing as much as I do.”
The “Anger Management” and “Cruel Intentions” star noted that she would be “immunocompromised” for at least the next three months: “So no kisses please.”
Commenters praised her “warrior” mentality. Blair included a #whodis? hashtag, perhaps referencing her new appearance with a shaved head.
Blair, 47, who has an 8-year-old son, has been open about about her journey of highs and lows since revealing her MS diagnosis in October. The disease, for which there is no cure, can disable the central nervous system.
“For now,” she wrote on Thursday, “I have recovery.”