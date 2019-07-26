Selma Blair Shares 'Banner Day' In Her Multiple Sclerosis Treatment

Selma Blair just completed a treatment for multiple sclerosis, and it was time to mark the occasion.

“Today is a banner day,” the actress wrote on Instagram Thursday with a photo showing her in what appears to be a hospital room. “I am being discharged from the care of an incredible team of nurses and techs and a visionary Dr. who believes in my healing as much as I do.”

The “Anger Management” and “Cruel Intentions” star noted that she would be “immunocompromised” for at least the next three months: “So no kisses please.”

Commenters praised her “warrior” mentality. Blair included a #whodis? hashtag, perhaps referencing her new appearance with a shaved head.

“For now,” she wrote on Thursday, “I have recovery.”