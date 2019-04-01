Selma Blair On Being In A Wheelchair: I'm 'Still Me Though'

“I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken GPS. But we are doing it,” the “Legally Blonde” actress said of her disease at the time. “I have MS and I am ok.”

She made her first red carpet appearance after her announcement in February at the Vanity Fair party the night of the Oscars. Blair confidently walked the carpet with the aid of a bedazzled, personalized cane.