Food & Drink

35 Too-Real Tweets For Seltzer Lovers (And Haters)

"Seltzer is like if water took a Tony Robbins seminar."

Why drink regular water when you can have a fizzy, delicious seltzer?

Seltzer, sparkling water, soda water, carbonated water ― there are technical differences between some of these (generally involving FDA regulations), but people tend to use the terms interchangeably to refer to water with bubbles. And, as with other popular food and drink items, people tend to have strong opinions on whether seltzer is any good.

Whether you love or hate the La Croix and Topo Chico trends, you can find others who share your opinion. Below, we’ve rounded up 35 funny tweets about seltzer. Enjoy!

tweetdrinkbeveragesseltzerlacroix