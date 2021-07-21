Life

31 Clothing Items You’ll Want For Every Semi-Formal Event That's Coming Up

Expect upscale basics, easy-to-style solids and sophisticated patterns to get you through your schedule.
If your social calendar is filling up with parties, weddings, showers and more, you may be asking yourself the dreaded questions, “What do I wear?!?!”

Luckily, we’re here to help. We’ve rounded up a selection of dresses, jumpsuits, rompers, shorts and more that you can wear to every semi-formal event that’s coming up, from now until the fall. You’ll be voted best dressed for sure in these picks.

1
A glamorous halter-neck maxi dress
Amazon
When you slip this on, it's pretty much guaranteed to stop you in your tracks anytime you catch a glimpse of your reflection.

Promising review: "I really didn't expect to love this dress, but I was so impressed with it that I ended up ordering it in two other colors and also in another style. It's the perfect dress to wear to a party, weddings, or the like. The shorter slip underneath the sheer polka dot overlay of the dress is the perfect length to add a sweet, feminine detail without being too short. Really happy and very impressed!" — Alyssa Algra

Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 29 colors and patterns).
2
High-waisted faux leather shorts
Amazon
The style will make you and everyone who lays eyes on them drool. Mark your calendars, because these babies will take up most of your July, August and September evenings.

Promising review: "A blogger posted about these leather shorts, and I had to get them and I did not regret it one bit! I am IN LOVE with these. They are so flattering and comfortable. If I could wear them everywhere I probably would. I got a bunch of compliments on them as well. If you’re thinking about ordering them, do it! They will easily become one of your favorite articles of clothing." — Christina Bourgeois

Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL).
3
A truly fabulous tulle skirt
Amazon
Pretty sure this skirt is here to take the title as the perfect plus one. Birthdays? Engagement parties? Basically, every occasion henceforth will now be a picture-worthy one, thanks to this showstopper.

Promising review: "This is a great evening/party attire for plus-sized women. This is a great a-line circle skirt. I bought the black version for a holiday party. I got many compliments. I’m a size 18 and bought the 3X. It fit perfectly, and hit me just below the knee and had excellent poof!" — Margeaux Chavez

Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in sizes XS–5X and in 40 colors).
4
An ever-reliant wrap dress
Amazon
This takes the guesswork out of getting ready when you're just not feeling your current closet picks. This beaut mimics the feeling of a perfectly formed hug, plus the long sleeves make it ideal for events where the AC is blowing beyond belief.

Promising review: "I've tried a few dozen dresses over the last couple of years, and, out of all of them, the Lark & Ro wrap dresses are my absolute favorite. This version, the long-sleeved classic dress, is just beautiful. It fits very well, is made of a superior fabric that drapes beautifully without being overly heavy, and lasts with repeated wearing and careful washing. I love it. It's beautiful. It feels wonderful on my skin. For me, this is my best choice, every time I look in my closet." — Rae

Get it from Amazon for $27.28+ (available in sizes XS-XL and in 18 colors and patterns).
5
A satin spaghetti strap dress
Amazon
You can wear this for both classy and casual affairs alike. We suggest adding a blazer and sweater for yet another fresh 'fit option that disguises itself as a skirt.

Promising review: "I recommend 100%. I loved the fit and and was super comfortable. Got a lot of compliments about it and it was accurate on the size. Perfect!" — Cynthia Arizpe

Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in sizes XXL–4X and in three colors).
6
A cotton puff-sleeve dress
Amazon
The sweetheart tie-up back may give you the sudden urge to scour Airbnb, grab your closest friends and book a stay at a fancy farmhouse cottage.

Promising review: "LOVE this dress! It’s so beautiful I got it in white and it is see through on the chest area but nothing that a bandeau or strapless bralette can't fix! Going to order it in blue and green next!" — MrsRodarte

Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 11 colors).
7
A sleeveless button-up belted romper
Amazon
Made with a breathable fabric, this romper will keep you cool but also looks polished enough for upscale brunches and birthdays.

Promising review: "This romper was SUPER flattering! Honestly would never think I could buy something nice like this off Amazon. Could definitely dress this up or down. Wore it for my graduation. It was comfortable!" — Kelly

Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and 11 colors).
8
A ruffly strapped midi dress
Target
When the group chat blows up asking what everyone is wearing to your friend's bridal show, you can just send them a link to this dress. But then don't be surprised if your friends show up in it too! It's that great!

Get it from Target for $29.99 (available in sizes XS–4X and two colors).
9
A leopard print wrap skirt
Amazon
This is a) adorable with any and every top — seriously, crisp linen shirt, crop top, cardigan, you name it — and b) perfect if you're in between sizes since it has a tailorable tie-up waist.

Promising review: "I bought this skirt as part of an outfit to wear for my 30th birthday a bit back! This has become my FAVORITE skirt ever. So versatile! This will be perfect for whatever may come my way. Super cute and I feel sexy. Love it!" — Christina W.

Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and 14 colors and patterns).
10
A two-piece ruffle cami and skirt
Amazon
You can wear this to that postponed boat party you've been waiting for since early 2020. Prosecco in hand and a toast to an amazing summer ahead will pair beautifully with this.

Promising review: "I. Love. This. Outfit. I got so many compliments on our vacation to Puerto Rico. We spent the day doing touristy things and I was super comfortable. It’s stretchy but fits as expected. I wore the top with white jeans and tan sandals to dinner another night. Didn’t shrink in the dryer, AND isn’t a heavy material but also isn’t see-through. I’m definitely going to buy again from this company." — Pj

Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in sizes XS-XL and 18 colors).
11
A tie-front T-shirt dress
Amazon
If casual meets chic is your aesthetic, you can wear this dress for any outdoor endeavor. Because even though you're out and about — if pandemic fashion taught us anything — it's that comfort is queen.

Promising review: "The go-to dress. With a nice-weight fabric and a front tie, this very comfortable T-shirt dress is kicked up a notch into a decent-looking outfit. I love how I can just throw it on, add earrings and a pair of flats or heels, and I get compliments for being nicely dressed. I love the pockets! Whenever I take a trip, this easily packable dress comes with me. I bought grey and blue, and then this year I bought green. All are true to color." — PAM

Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and 19 colors, patterns and sleeve-lengths).
12
A deep V-neck dress
Amazon
This can go from ~meeting the parents~ to potlucks with your BFFs all in the same dang day.

Promising review: "I really loved this dress, I felt very pretty and everyone loved the dress. Wore it for a dinner cruise and I used pasties instead of a bra and everything stays in place... we dance all night long... worth it!!! Hubby loved it." — Rae

Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 20+ colors and patterns).
13
A sleeveless shoulder pad top
Amazon
There's nothing that this high-end-looking basic can't do. Brunch? Picnics? Dare I say... dinners with the in-laws? Yes. Yes. And of course, yes.

Promising review: "Beautiful, trendy shirt with a great, stretchy material. I love this purchase. I wanted a bit of an oversized fit so I sized up. You can’t beat the price and it shipped quickly." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and 10 colors).
14
A tailored pair of split hem pants
Boohoo
"Occasionwear" probably hasn't been in your fashion vernacular in... what feels like, 87 years. Basically, you're gonna want to add these to your want list if you're due a re-up on some fancy pants.

Get them from Boohoo for $17.60 (originally $44; available in sizes 12–24 and in three colors).
15
A puff-sleeve top
Amazon
The mesh ruffled sleeves, a high neck and stretchy, not-too-tight fabric on this top easily make it the star of your summertime outings.

Promising review: "I think this is my favorite piece of clothing I’ve ever purchased from Amazon (and I buy pieces like twice a week). It fits so nicely, and the material is so thick and sturdy." — Joey G

Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 20+ colors and sleeve styles).
16
A square neck jumpsuit
Amazon
It ties at the back for an extra detail you can show off at your next picnic party.

Promising review: "Comfortable and cute. I can dress it up or down based on what shoes I wear with it. I love it" — bigcharles74

Get it from Amazon for $19.12+ (available in sizes XXS–XXL and three colors and patterns).
17
A linen ruched neck blouse
Nordstrom
The details on this will make you feel like you're dancing on the streets of Barcelona... (or, you know, on your back patio on tapas night.)

Get it from Nordstrom for $59 (available in sizes 1X–3X and in two colors).
18
An off-the-shoulder maxi dress
Amazon
This is ideal for when you have no clue what to wear to your SO's best friend's girlfriend's birthday. Throw this on with some sandals and your favorite statement earrings and you've got a sophisticated 'fit that took you zero time to piece together.

Promising review: "I bought this dress with the intent of wearing it once to a rehearsal dinner. Little did I know I would end up wearing it ALL summer long! It is opaque, breezy, comfortable, and fit like a glove with some movement. I got endless compliments and no one could believe I found it on Amazon! I would recommend this to anyone looking for a classy, simple, long term closet sample." — SCram

Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 20 colors and patterns).
19
A knot-front layered romper
Amazon
You won't have to worry about windy conditions while wearing this since the shorts will have you covered, and the romantic ruffles? Oh, they'll make this piece your perfect match for all warm-weather activities.

Promising review: "This is probably my favorite romper to date! You can dress it up with heels, wedges, or make it a more casual outfit with a cute jean jacket and white sneakers." — Farzad Ezami

Get it from Amazon for $23.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in nine colors).
20
A longline plaid jacket
Amazon
Pretty sure this proves heaven is in fact a place on Earth — and when you're visiting said place, you're going to want to do it stylishly dressed in something that's part blazer, part overcoat.

Promising review: "WOW! This blazer is incredible! It is not stiff like business blazers; it is actually really soft and moves easily. I really like how it is not really heavy and won’t overheat you. It hit just below my rear. I really am happy with my purchase, and I recommend wearing this in the spring or on windy days." — Fluff

Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in sizes XXS–XXL and five colors).
21
A Bardot crop top
Amazon
This ties into a cutesy bow and is essentially like waving a magic wand that transforms you into a modern-day Disney princess.

Promising review: "In LOVE with this top! It is actually way cuter in person. I received so many compliments and loved how comfortable it is to wear, and how it matches with many different outfits. One of my girlfriends ended up buying it after seeing me wear it." — Jules

Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in sizes XS-XL and 30 colors and patterns).
22
A gloriously shaggy cardigan
Amazon
This seems to be the definition of an outside outfit — aka it's time to toss that hoody you've been rockin' since 2020! Throw this over your favorite pair of denim with some ankle booties, and bless the world with your outstanding style.

Promising review: "I LOVE this jacket. It is ADORABLE. I wore it on my anniversary, and even my boyfriend complimented it. I get multiple compliments on it when we go out to dinner as well. It is extremely soft, and I want to get it in more colors!" — Emily Scherer

Get it from Amazon for $28.98+ (available in sizes S–XL and 10 colors).
23
A simply stunning, resort-inspired set featuring a tie-up top and wide leg pants
Lucy Paris
You can slip into this beautiful set no matter the occasion.

BTW — Lucy Paris is a woman-owned business developed by Lucy, a Parisian-born designer who is now based in California and creating intricate, fashion-forward pieces.

Get both from Lucy Paris: $70 (for the top; available in sizes XS-XL) and $95 (for the pants; available in sizes XS-XL) .
24
An off-the-shoulder midi dress
Amazon
The flouncy bouncy fabric moves with you and will never feel constricting. We predict this being your go-to uniform for weddings, summertime dates or maybe even just to run errands in — you do you!

Promising review: "This dress is gorgeous!! It’s great having only 3 tiers so If you go to an outdoor event this summer you won’t get too hot. The off the shoulder truly stays put, I danced around with my arms in the air and didn’t have to worry about it slipping around my neck. It comes just above my knee. I would highly recommend this dress!" — Clothesgirl

Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 10 colors).
25
A pointelle ruffled dress
Anthropologie
You can pull this on and be out the door swiftly anytime your phone buzzes with last-minute plans that involve drinks and a rooftop.

Promising review: "Well made, not heavy and not too light, the sleeves are classy and sweet, and it's comfortable and so cute!!! I think fits true to size. Definitely give it a try, it's wonderful and comfortable!" — Customer

Get it from Anthropologie for $130 (available in sizes XS-XL and three colors).
26
A velvet cami
Amazon
This is soon to be THE "nice top" in question when your BFF texts and asks you what you're going to wear with your jeans.

Promising review: "This tank top is absolutely amazing, I love the material and it is very nice quality. I got the green and it is GORGEOUS in person. It's very comfortable and I can see it lasting for a long time, shipping is very fast and this is all around a great buy!" — Samantha

Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 17 colors).
27
A buttery-soft two piece
Reformation
Pretty positive this set is destined to be worn once the sun goes down on a breezy summer night. A bonus? You can mix and match these all year long without anyone noticing.

Get it from Reformation for $128 (available in sizes 1X–3X).
28
An elegant satin shirt
Amazon
This silky number only *looks* three-dollar-signs fancy, and the moment you slip it on? You might just be mistaken for an influencer.

Promising review: "Wow! I never write reviews and honestly, I never got anything great on Amazon but this top is fantastic! It was inexpensive but does not look cheap, the golden color is beautiful.. I could have gone down a size but it’s fine I will be tucking in... beautiful soft blouse I’m very happy with this purchase!" — Alex Velez

Get it from Amazon for $18.21+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 20+ colors and patterns).
29
A geometric jumpsuit
Never Fully Dressed
From the print to the pockets to the... oh, hello, drawstring waist, this lovely 'fit just scored a place in the heavy rotation.

BTW — Never Fully Dressed is a woman-founded fashion business based in Essex, England.

Get it from Never Fully Dressed for $145 (available in sizes 18-24).
30
A T-shirt dress
Amazon
Pretty sure this dress is just begging to be added to your comfy cute collection. The crisscross hem, aka the kind of sophistication that pulls through when you've got somewhere to be but "nothing to wear."

Promising review: "I've purchased five of these dresses. They're perfect for pretty much any occasion. I've worn to parties, work, church, dates, and my nephew's graduation. Living in California means that I can wear this dress year-round. Don't let the price fool you - this dress is well made, double lined, and the unhemmed finish at the bottom is interesting. Plus they are super easy to care for! Just toss in the washer/dryer. I've received so many compliments and 'where'd you get that?'" — KC

Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and 33 colors).
31
And a double-breasted boyfriend blazer
Amazon
Once you put this on your body, it may elicit the feeling one might experience when winning the lottery — because in this, you'll look like a million bucks, baby!

Promising review: "There was nothing not to like about the jacket. It looks great, fits great, and got many compliments. Glad I got it!!" — Connie C.

Get it from Amazon for $45.99+ (available in sizes XS-XL and seven colors).
