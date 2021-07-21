If your social calendar is filling up with parties, weddings, showers and more, you may be asking yourself the dreaded questions, “What do I wear?!?!”
Luckily, we’re here to help. We’ve rounded up a selection of dresses, jumpsuits, rompers, shorts and more that you can wear to every semi-formal event that’s coming up, from now until the fall. You’ll be voted best dressed for sure in these picks.
1
A glamorous halter-neck maxi dress
Amazon
2
High-waisted faux leather shorts
Amazon
3
A truly fabulous tulle skirt
Amazon
4
An ever-reliant wrap dress
Amazon
5
A satin spaghetti strap dress
Amazon
6
A cotton puff-sleeve dress
Amazon
7
A sleeveless button-up belted romper
Amazon
8
A ruffly strapped midi dress
Target
9
A leopard print wrap skirt
Amazon
10
A two-piece ruffle cami and skirt
Amazon
11
A tie-front T-shirt dress
Amazon
12
A deep V-neck dress
Amazon
13
A sleeveless shoulder pad top
Amazon
14
A tailored pair of split hem pants
Boohoo
15
A puff-sleeve top
Amazon
16
A square neck jumpsuit
Amazon
17
A linen ruched neck blouse
Nordstrom
18
An off-the-shoulder maxi dress
Amazon
19
A knot-front layered romper
Amazon
20
A longline plaid jacket
Amazon
21
A Bardot crop top
Amazon
22
A gloriously shaggy cardigan
Amazon
23
A simply stunning, resort-inspired set featuring a tie-up top and wide leg pants
Lucy Paris
24
An off-the-shoulder midi dress
Amazon
25
A pointelle ruffled dress
Anthropologie
26
A velvet cami
Amazon
27
A buttery-soft two piece
Reformation
28
An elegant satin shirt
Amazon
29
A geometric jumpsuit
Never Fully Dressed
30
A T-shirt dress
Amazon
31
And a double-breasted boyfriend blazer
Amazon
