Sen. Chuck Grassley Hospitalized For Treatment Of Infection

Grassley, 90, "is receiving antibiotic infusions at an area hospital," his office said.
Sebastian Murdock
By 

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) has been hospitalized to treat an infection, his office said Tuesday in a brief statement.

Grassley, 90, “is receiving antibiotic infusions at an area hospital to treat an infection,” it said.

“He is in good spirits and will return to work as soon as possible following doctors’ orders,” the statement concluded.

Grassley is expected to make a full recovery, a spokesperson for his office told HuffPost.

