Senate Approves Bill To Ban TikTok From U.S. Government Devices

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday passed a bill that would ban federal employees from downloading or using TikTok on devices provided by the government.

The legislation, sponsored by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and backed by GOP Sens. Rick Scott (Fla.), Marco Rubio (Fla.) and Tom Cotton (Ark.), passed the chamber by unanimous consent.

The bill still needs the approval of the House of Representatives and President Joe Biden before it could become law. It’s unclear if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D) plans a vote on the legislation before the end of this term.

The bill, titled “No TikTok on Government Devices Act,” previously passed in the Senate in August 2020, but never made it to the House floor.

TikTok critics have long pointed out the company’s links to China as a potential vulnerability.

“TikTok is a Trojan Horse for the Chinese Communist Party. It’s a major security risk to the United States, and until it is forced to sever ties with China completely, it has no place on government devices,” Hawley said in a statement following the bill’s passage.

A TikTok spokesperson told HuffPost the legislation “does nothing to advance U.S. national security interests.” The spokesperson called on Hawley to work with the Biden administration on a deal “that would actually address his concerns.”

Several Republican-led states have imposed similar bans for state employees, including Texas, Maryland and North Dakota.

Earlier this week, U.S. lawmakers introduced bipartisan legislation calling for a full ban of TikTok in the U.S. Rubio backed the bill in the Senate, and Reps. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) and Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) introduced a version in the House.

TikTok is currently under review by the federal government’s interagency Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S.

Former President Donald Trump unsuccessfully tried to ban TikTok and Chinese-owned WeChat in the U.S. in 2020. President Joe Biden rolled back those efforts when he took office.