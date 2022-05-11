The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee is out with its first ad after the leak of a likely Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, a preview of how the party might message on abortion rights ahead of this fall’s midterm elections.

The 30-second long ad, backed by an initial five-figure ad buy, suggests a Republican Senate majority would pass a strict national ban on abortion.

“If Senate Republicans win in November, they will light women’s rights on fire,” a female narrator says as burning matches appear on screen. “They will make abortion illegal everywhere. Punishing women, even in cases of rape, incest, or to save a mother’s life. And they’re coming after birth control.”

The ad ends with a call to vote and urges viewers to sign up for text messages from the DSCC, which serves as Senate Democrats’ campaign arm. The ad buy includes a takeover of the MSNBC home page.

While some Senate Republicans have begun discussing a national ban on abortion if Roe is repealed, they are unlikely to go forward with it immediately. President Joe Biden would veto any ban, and the GOP would not have the 60 votes necessary to overcome a Democratic filibuster.

The Senate is split 50-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris giving control to Democrats. Republicans are considered favorites to win back the chamber in November, though races across a number of swing states – Arizona, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada and New Hampshire – are still considered toss-ups.