Senate Democrats To Trump: You Failed At Managing National Stockpile

Vermont, a state with a population of 623,989, received the same amount of N95 masks as Texas, which has a population of 28.9 million. Both states received 120,900 of the masks, which filter 95% of air particles.

The Democrats also expressed concern over Trump’s son-in-law and White House adviser Jared Kushner’s remarks earlier this month, claiming that the supplies in the federal stockpile were not meant for states to use.

Trump later defended Kushner’s comments by saying that the federal government was “not an ordering clerk.”

“They have to fend for themselves,” Trump said of the states.

After Kushner’s comment, the HHS had updated its description of the national stockpile on its website to match the adviser’s claim.

The senators sent the president five questions to clarify what the administration’s strategy was when sending stockpile supplies to states, including how they prioritized states’ requests, what role Kushner plays in the coronavirus task force and why the HHS’s definition of the stockpile was changed on its website.

The Democrats also asked Trump how his administration would ensure that the distribution of supplies to states would not be politicized.

How is the Administration prioritizing requests from states? Who is making decisions about current distribution practices?



Recent reporting indicates that Senior Advisor Jared Kushner is now charged with overseeing the distribution of supplies from the stockpile and additional supplies obtained by the federal government. What is the role of Jared Kushner and how does it interact with other established efforts, including the Coronavirus Task Force led by Vice President Pence and the Supply Chain Stabilization Task Force led by Admiral Polowczyk?



Why were significant changes made to the stockpile’s website on April 3 to align with inaccurate statements made by Mr. Kushner, and who in the Administration requested that the changes be made? Is this change indicative of a larger shift in the management of the stockpile?



What is the current process to replenish the stockpile and how is this coordinated with FEMA’s procurement process?



How is the Administration is working to ensure that the distribution of life-saving supplies is free from political interference?

Read the full letter here: