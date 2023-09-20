GOP Senators Say Looser Dress Code 'Disrespects The Institution'

LOADING ERROR LOADING

A group of 46 Republican senators on Tuesday led by Sen. Rick Scott (Fla.) signed a letter addressed to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) blasting his decision to relax the upper chamber’s dress code.

Earlier this week, Schumer introduced a new policy that no longer requires members to wear coats or business attire in the Senate, an informal rule that is enforced by the Senate sergeant-at-arms.

But the GOP senators wrote to Schumer to express their “supreme disappointment and resolute disapproval” of his new policy and urge him to reconsider.

“Allowing casual clothing on the Senate floor disrespects the institution we serve and the American families we represent,” the letter states.

The lawmakers added that the Senate is “a place of honor and tradition” and called Schumer’s decision “misguided.”

“The world watches us on that floor and we must protect the sanctity of that place at all costs,” they wrote.

The only GOP senators who did not sign the document are: Josh Hawley (Mo.), Mike Braun (Ind.) and Katie Britt (Ala.).

The rules relaxation, for instance, allows Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) to vote on the Senate floor wearing a short-sleeved shirt and shorts, one of his signature looks. But the Pennsylvania Democrat did not take advantage of the policy change Tuesday, choosing to vote by ducking his head through the chamber doors.