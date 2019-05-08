Senate Intelligence Committee Subpoenas Donald Trump Jr. Over Russia Contacts: Report

WASHINGTON, May 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee has subpoenaed the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., to answer questions about the younger Trump’s contacts with Russia, two congressional sources said on Wednesday.

The panel is seeking to question Trump Jr. about his previous congressional testimony, the sources said. The Axios web site said he told the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2017 that he was only “peripherally aware” of proposed plans for a Trump Tower project in Moscow.