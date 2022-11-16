Senate Advances Bill To Codify Same-Sex Marriage Protections

The Senate on Wednesday advanced legislation to codify protections for same-sex marriage, clearing a major procedural hurdle that required the support of 10 Republicans.

The Senate voted 62 to 37 to move forward with the Respect for Marriage Act, a bill that would formally repeal the Defense of Marriage Act, the 1996 federal law that banned same-sex marriage but that was overturned by the 2015 Supreme Court decision in Obergefell v. Hodges that made same-sex marriage legal nationwide. The bill would also require states to recognize valid same-sex and interracial marriages performed in other states.

Advertisement

A bipartisan group of senators has spent months scrambling to find enough GOP support to advance the bill, which needed 60 votes to overcome a filibuster. Every Democrat supports the bill, which meant the bipartisan group needed to find 10 GOP senators. By Wednesday, they got 12.

Those Republicans were Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Thom Tillis (N.C.), Rob Portman (Ohio), Roy Blunt (Mo.), Cynthia Lummis (Wyo.), Richard Burr (N.C.), Shelley Moore Capito (W.Va.), Dan Sullivan (Alaska), Mitt Romney (Utah), Joni Ernst (Iowa), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Todd Young (Ind.).

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) did not vote.

The bill now awaits a final vote, and it only requires 51 votes to pass. Unless Republicans unanimously agree to hold a vote immediately, the soonest that vote can happen is in about two weeks, according to a Senate Democratic leadership aide.

If and when the Senate passes the bill before the end of the year, it would head to the House for a simple up-or-down vote. If the House approves it, it’s off to President Joe Biden’s desk.

Advertisement

The House passed its own bill in July, not long after the Supreme Court gutted Roe v. Wade. That bill was more expansive and picked up 46 GOP supporters. But it has since stalled in the Senate, where some Republicans raised concerns that it would stifle religious liberty.

In the end, the sponsors of the Senate bill resolved the issue by cobbling together an amendment to the House bill that explicitly states that the bill won’t recognize polygamy and won’t negatively effect religious liberty protections.

Same-sex and interracial marriages are already legal nationwide. The reason Congress is taking action is in response to conservatives on the Supreme Court recently overturning Roe v. Wade, eviscerating 50 years of precedent, and signaling they could use the same rationale for overturning cases that have established the right to same-sex and consensual relationships.

Justice Clarence Thomas, for one, had this to say in a concurring opinion when the court overturned Roe v Wade: “In future cases, we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell.”

He was referring to the rights recognized in Griswold (contraception), Lawrence (sexual conduct with a member of the same sex) and Obergefell (same-sex marriage).

Advertisement

Thomas and Justice Samuel Alito have called for revisiting same-sex couples’ constitutional right to marry, too. In October 2020, they said the court’s 2015 decision on marriage equality was “undemocratic” and that “the court has created a problem that only it can fix.”

On Wednesday, Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), a lead sponsor of the Respect to Marriage Act and the first-ever openly lesbian U.S. senator, said Justice Thomas’ comments after striking down Roe v. Wade had the effect of “instilling fear among millions of Americans.”

“He was essentially providing an open invitation to litigators across the country to bring their cases to the court,” she said.