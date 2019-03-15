Klobuchar, who announced this year that she’s running for president, has been embroiled in controversy for her alleged mistreatment of staffers. While she is loved in her home state, some of her staffers told HuffPost last month, on condition of anonymity, that she is frequently demeaning and cruel and that working for her is demoralizing.

In February, The New York Times reported that she “was known to throw office objects in frustration, including binders and phones, in the direction of aides.”

Additionally, she has garnered a reputation for trying to stop employees from leaving her for other jobs. Last month, reports emerged revealing that she had a tendency to call prospective employers of her staffers in an attempt to shut down new job opportunities. In a Yahoo News report, three former Klobuchar staffers and a Capitol Hill veteran said she called their future employers in an effort to have them rescind job offers.

Responses to her comments this week have been widespread on social media, with many making quips about Klobuchar’s Putin argument.