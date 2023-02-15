What's Hot

Biden Officials To Brief John Bolton On Chinese Spy Balloons During Trump Years

Michigan State Gunman Had Note Threatening 2 New Jersey Schools: Official

Tom Brady Shares A Curious Quote About Love For Valentine's Day

Israel’s New Environment Minister Shouted Off Stage At Climate Summit: ‘Shame!’

Belgian Soccer Player Arne Espeel, 25, Dies After Collapsing On Pitch

Judge Vacates Conviction Of Man Imprisoned Nearly 3 Decades

Paul Rudd’s Son Joined Him At The Super Bowl And The Resemblance Was Striking

Police Name Gunman Who Killed 3 At Michigan State University

The MSU Shooting Is Making Us See A New Kind Of Gun Tragedy

Controversial Diamond Won't Be Part Of King Charles III's Coronation

Academy President Expresses A Major Regret To Oscar Nominees About Will Smith Slap

This Science-Backed Trick Could Help Prevent Infidelity In A Relationship

PoliticsU.S. Senateprostate cancerbob casey

Sen. Bob Casey Underwent Surgery For Prostate Cancer; Doctor Says It 'Went Well

The Pennsylvania Democrat was diagnosed with prostate cancer in December, which he announced publicly last month.
Shruti Rajkumar

Reporter

Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) underwent his scheduled surgery for prostate cancer on Tuesday.

According to Casey’s team, the senator’s doctor said the procedure “went well” and that Casey “should not require further treatment.”

“Senator Casey and his family appreciate the well-wishes and extraordinary support from every corner of the Commonwealth, and he looks forward to getting back to a normal schedule after a period of rest and recovery,” his office said in a statement Tuesday.

Casey was diagnosed with prostate cancer in December. He announced the diagnosis publicly last month.

“While this news came as a shock, I can report that I have an excellent prognosis, as well as the benefit of exceptional medical care and the unwavering support of my family,” he said in the statement last month.

He added that he would undergo surgery in the coming months but was expected to make a “full recovery.”

Casey has served in Congress since 2006. He represents Pennsylvania in the Senate alongside John Fetterman (D-Pa.), who was elected in November.

Fetterman wished Casey well in a tweet after the senator revealed his diagnosis last month.

Following Casey’s surgery on Tuesday, Fetterman expressed support once again, nearly one week after he was hospitalized himself after feeling lightheaded at a Democratic event. There have been concerns about the junior senator’s health since he suffered a stroke during his campaign last year and was fitted with a pacemaker.

“Gisele and I wish Sen. Casey well after his surgery today. So glad to hear that it was successful,” Fetterman said in a tweet. “Looking forward to seeing him back in the Senate soon.”

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Shruti Rajkumar - Reporter

Reporter

Popular in the Community