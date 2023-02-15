Sen. Bob Casey Underwent Surgery For Prostate Cancer; Doctor Says It 'Went Well

Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) underwent his scheduled surgery for prostate cancer on Tuesday.

According to Casey’s team, the senator’s doctor said the procedure “went well” and that Casey “should not require further treatment.”

“Senator Casey and his family appreciate the well-wishes and extraordinary support from every corner of the Commonwealth, and he looks forward to getting back to a normal schedule after a period of rest and recovery,” his office said in a statement Tuesday.

Casey was diagnosed with prostate cancer in December. He announced the diagnosis publicly last month.

“While this news came as a shock, I can report that I have an excellent prognosis, as well as the benefit of exceptional medical care and the unwavering support of my family,” he said in the statement last month.

He added that he would undergo surgery in the coming months but was expected to make a “full recovery.”

Casey has served in Congress since 2006. He represents Pennsylvania in the Senate alongside John Fetterman (D-Pa.), who was elected in November.

Fetterman wished Casey well in a tweet after the senator revealed his diagnosis last month.

Following Casey’s surgery on Tuesday, Fetterman expressed support once again, nearly one week after he was hospitalized himself after feeling lightheaded at a Democratic event. There have been concerns about the junior senator’s health since he suffered a stroke during his campaign last year and was fitted with a pacemaker.