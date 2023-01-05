Sen. Bob Casey Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer

Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) announced on Jan. 5 that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. Aimee Dilger/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) announced on Thursday that he has prostate cancer but is expected to make a “full recovery.”

“Last month, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer,” Casey said in a statement. “While this news came as a shock, I can report that I have an excellent prognosis, as well as the benefit of exceptional medical care and the unwavering support of my family.”

“In the coming months I will undergo surgery, after which I am expected to make a full recovery,” the 62-year-old continued. “I am confident that my recommended course of treatment will allow me to continue my service in the 118th Congress with minimal disruption, and I look forward to the work ahead.”

Casey was first elected to the Senate in 2006 and has served as a moderate voice in the upper chamber. He is one of two Democrats representing Pennsylvania in the Senate after Sen. John Fetterman was sworn in this week.

“Wishing Senator Casey well after his diagnosis. He was there for me and I’ll be right there for him during this,” Fetterman tweeted. “You got this, Senator!”

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who was elected in November to be the state’s next governor, said that Casey is “a fighter for all Pennsylvanians and I am proud to call him a dear friend.”

“Lori and I are thinking of Bob and Terese today and sending love and warmth,” the Democrat continued. “We look forward to celebrating the Senator’s recovery and the work we’ll do together in the coming years.”

Casey has helped negotiate bipartisan legislation in the Senate and taken stances on high-stakes issues that sometimes contradicted his personal opinion. The Democrat entered Congress with an anti-abortion and pro-gun rights position, distinguishing him from many of his peers in the party. He has since helped push to expand background checks for gun purchases and joined Democrats last year in an attempt to codify abortion access after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Casey is up for reelection in 2024. The senator’s office has not yet said whether he plans to run again.