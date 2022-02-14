Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) never apologized for saluting the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and now he’s selling campaign merchandise emblazoned with his infamous fist pump.

An email sent to supporters on Monday boasted that the Hawley campaign’s new $20 coffee mug “is the perfect way to enjoy Coffee, Tea, or Liberal Tears!”

Hawley was one of several Republican senators who objected to the 2020 electoral vote certification in Congress after hundreds of Donald Trump supporters ransacked the Capitol, leading to the deaths of five people.

Sen. Josh Hawley is embracing his infamous salute to Donald Trump supporters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Josh Hawley campaign

The Missouri Republican has downplayed the riot from the beginning, describing it at the time as just another example of political violence like the riots that stemmed from protests against police violence in the summer of 2020. He has said anyone who broke the law that day should go to jail, but reserved the term “mob” mainly for his own critics.

While Hawley’s fundraising email suggests he’s just trying to roil liberals, he’s embracing his fist pump image as Trump and some Republican members of Congress try to rewrite the history of that day, such as by blaming the security failure on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) or claiming the events of the day were all a setup by the FBI.

When he has been asked about the moment he raised his fist to the crowd, which occurred several hours before rioters broke into the building, Hawley has claimed he had no idea whether any of the people gathered on the east side of the Capitol ultimately participated in the riot. A HuffPost investigation revealed that several of the people photographed standing behind police barricades around the time Hawley walked by ultimately pushed past the barricades and made it up the center steps.

