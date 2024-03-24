Sen. Lisa Murkowski Is Considering Leaving The Republican Party

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) said she would “absolutely” not vote for former President Donald Trump in the 2024 election and is considering changing parties, according to CNN.
“I wish that as Republicans, we had … a nominee that I could get behind,” Murkowski told CNN. “I certainly can’t get behind Donald Trump.” A few weeks ago before Nikki Haley dropped out of the race, Murkowski said voters should give Haley a chance.
Murkowski was one of seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump in his second impeachment for incitement of an insurrection.
Murkowski told CNN that she is “independent-minded,” but wouldn’t say if she would switch to the independent party.
“I just regret that our party is seemingly becoming a party of Donald Trump. I am navigating my way through some very interesting political times. Let’s just leave it at that.”
Murkowski has been outspoken about Trump before. Last year, she called out Trump for his xenophobic comments.
“With the exception of Alaska Natives and Native Peoples, most of us are daughters and sons of immigrants who came to this country to build a better life for themselves and their families,” Murkowski wrote in a post on X. “Legal immigration from people across the world is woven into the fabric of American exceptionalism, and comments from the former president couldn’t be further from the truth. This is more hateful, harmful rhetoric from Donald Trump that is poisoning our country.”
Trump tried to punish Murkowski after she voted to convict Trump for the 2021 coup attempt. In 2022, Trump agreed to endorse Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy for reelection, but only if Dunleavy agreed to not endorse Murkowski for senator.
Murkowski’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.