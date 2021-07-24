Sen. Rand Paul Told To 'Get F**ked' During Virtual Town Hall

“Senator Paul, you do not know what you are talking about, quite frankly, and I want to say that officially,” Fauci said after Paul misinterpreted information in a scientific paper in his attempt to accuse the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of funding controversial coronavirus research.

“You do not know what you are talking about, OK?” Fauci, who has served as director of the NIAID for more than 35 years, added.

Paul is up against former Kentucky state legislator Charles Booker in the 2022 election.