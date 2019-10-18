Senators Demand Answers On Decision To Hold G-7 Summit At Trump Doral

“This was by far and away the best choice,” Mulvaney said, claiming that officials considered 12 potential sites before settling on Doral. He also claimed Trump would not profit from the decision to hold the global conference at his own commercial property.

In their letter ― addressed to Mulvaney, acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan (who submitted his resignation last week), Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ― the senators demanded to know when Trump first suggested the summit be held at his Miami resort. He first made the suggestion publicly in late August.

The senators are demanding to see a wide swath of documentation, including texts, emails and meeting notes, a list of precisely which other sites were considered and those properties’ bids, and projected costs of hosting the summit at Doral.

Multiple past White House ethics chiefs ― along with Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano ― have slammed the decision as a clear violation of the Constitution’s emoluments clauses.