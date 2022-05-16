Home & Living

The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Senior Year'

A shocking new documentary and survival thriller are also trending on the streaming service.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

“Senior Year” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Released on May 13, this new comedy stars Rebel Wilson as a 37-year-old woman who wakes up from a 20-year coma and decides to go back to high school to live out her dream of becoming prom queen. The cast also includes Sam Richardson, Angourie Rice, Zoë Chao, Mary Holland, Justin Hartley, Chris Parnell and Alicia Silverstone.

Next in the ranking is the highly anticipated documentary “Our Father,” which details the shocking case of an Indiana fertility doctor who impregnated patients with his own sperm without their consent.

And in third place is “Borrego,” a survival thriller about a young botanist who is kidnapped after witnessing a drug mule’s plane crash in the desert.

Rebel Wilson stars in "Senior Year" on Netflix.
Netflix
Another new Netflix film is trending at the moment. “Operation Mincemeat” premiered on May 11 and stars two former Mr. Darcy actors, Colin Firth and Matthew Macfadyen. Based on a true story, this World War II drama follows British intelligence officers as they hatch an outlandish scheme to trick the Nazis.

Older movies like 1994’s “Forrest Gump” and 1998’s “U.S. Marshals” also made the ranking. Both films joined Netflix at the beginning of the month.

Check out the full list of the top 10 movies. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

10. “Forrest Gump”

9. “U.S. Marshals”

8. “Happy Gilmore”

7. “Den of Thieves”

6. “Marmaduke” (Netflix)

5. “The Perfect Family” (Netflix)

4. “Operation Mincemeat” (Netflix)

3. “Borrego”

2. “Our Father” (Netflix)

1. “Senior Year” (Netflix)

