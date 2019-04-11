Christian Vierig via Getty Images

New York, London, Paris and Milan might be known as the world’s fashion capitals, but Seoul is becoming a strong contender.

The bustling capital of South Korea is quite the hot spot for fashionable folks, especially during Seoul Fashion Week each season. People flock to the city to attend runway shows for both established and emerging designers.

Streetwear ― think chunky athletic sneakers, tracksuits and hoodies ― is a big trend popular with the style set in Seoul. But expert layering, monochromatic ensembles and matching (or very well coordinated) sets are up there, too. In terms of silhouettes, oversized pieces seem to be a favorite, but really anything goes.

“The street style there is incredible, just blow-your-mind so amazing,” Jane Boddy, a trend forecaster at WGSN, a trend forecasting company based in London, told HuffPost.

And we have to say, we agree. Take a look for yourself by scrolling through the photos below taken during the March 19-24 fashion week ― we promise it’s not hard to be inspired by people who dress this cool: