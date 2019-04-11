New York, London, Paris and Milan might be known as the world’s fashion capitals, but Seoul is becoming a strong contender.
The bustling capital of South Korea is quite the hot spot for fashionable folks, especially during Seoul Fashion Week each season. People flock to the city to attend runway shows for both established and emerging designers.
Streetwear ― think chunky athletic sneakers, tracksuits and hoodies ― is a big trend popular with the style set in Seoul. But expert layering, monochromatic ensembles and matching (or very well coordinated) sets are up there, too. In terms of silhouettes, oversized pieces seem to be a favorite, but really anything goes.
“The street style there is incredible, just blow-your-mind so amazing,” Jane Boddy, a trend forecaster at WGSN, a trend forecasting company based in London, told HuffPost.
And we have to say, we agree. Take a look for yourself by scrolling through the photos below taken during the March 19-24 fashion week ― we promise it’s not hard to be inspired by people who dress this cool:
Hanna Lassen via Getty Images
Guests wear bright accessories and layers.
Hanna Lassen via Getty Images
A guest wears a white jacket and Moschino pants.
Hanna Lassen via Getty Images
A guest wears a plaid trench coat and black maxi skirt with a belt bag.
Hanna Lassen via Getty Images
The guest on the right wears a Burberry shirt, black wool jacket, Chanel brotch and Balenciaga clutch, while her companion wears red track pants and a black bomber jacket.
Hanna Lassen via Getty Images
Two guests in bright streetwear ensembles.
Christian Vierig via Getty Images
A guest wears a red hat, plaid dress and a patterned coat.
Christian Vierig via Getty Images
A guest poses while wearing a pleated mini skirt.
Christian Vierig via Getty Images
A guest wears a neutral ensemble.
Christian Vierig via Getty Images
A guest wears a beret, belt and floral-print skirt.
Christian Vierig via Getty Images
A guest wears a striped asymmetric skirt, Chanel bag, white booties and knit sweater.
Hanna Lassen via Getty Images
A guest wears a green top and baggy jeans.
Christian Vierig via Getty Images
A guest wears plaid pants and a black blazer with a belt.
Hanna Lassen via Getty Images
Guests wear straight pants, black boots and cardigans.
Hanna Lassen via Getty Images
A guest wears an orange faux fur coat, Gucci belt, burgundy pants and black leather shoes.
Christian Vierig via Getty Images
A guest wears a flat cap and monochromatic outfit.
Christian Vierig via Getty Images
A guest sports gold shoes.
Hanna Lassen via Getty Images
Model Kim Hyung-Kwon wears a grey suit and black shirt with white sneakers.
Christian Vierig via Getty Images
A guest wears bike shorts, a grey blazer and crop top.
Hanna Lassen via Getty Images
A guest wears a black beanie, black rider jacket, yellow training suit and Vans sneakers.
Hanna Lassen via Getty Images
Two of the fashion week attendees.
Hanna Lassen via Getty Images
The guest on the left wears a grey check coat, Balenciaga jumper and black jeans his companion wears a fanny pack and bomber jacket with white sneakers.
Christian Vierig via Getty Images
A guest wears an orange, brown and black beret.
Christian Vierig via Getty Images
Two guests wearing pastels.
Hanna Lassen via Getty Images
A guest wears a fedora hat and diamond-print suit.
Christian Vierig via Getty Images
A guest wears a trench coat with a Gucci sweater.
Christian Vierig via Getty Images
A guest wears a two-tone pleated skirt, button-up shirt with wide sleeves and white ankle boots.
Hanna Lassen via Getty Images
Two women in belted coats.
Hanna Lassen via Getty Images
A guest wears a full tracksuit with Balenciaga sneakers.
Hanna Lassen via Getty Images
A guest wears a red suit and head scarf.
Christian Vierig via Getty Images
A guest wears a Fendi belt bag, blazer jacket and skirt.
Christian Vierig via Getty Images
Guests wear multi-colored pants and vests with beanies.
Christian Vierig via Getty Images
A guest wears star-printed jeans.
Christian Vierig via Getty Images
A guest wears a Jacquemus bag, maxi skirt and plaid blazer.