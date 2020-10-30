HuffPost Finds

Sephora's 2020 Holiday Sale Is Here: Everything You Need To Know

Beauty lovers can get up to 20% off during the Holiday Savings Event. Sale start dates depend on your Sephora status.

Whether you’re looking to restock your skin care suite or want to start checking off a few names from your holiday shopping list, you’re going to want to check out Sephora’s latest sale, the Sephora Holiday Savings Event.

After Sephora dropped its annual holiday beauty gift sets a few weeks ago, it was only a matter of time before the beauty retailer surprised us with a winter sale.

Sephora’s Holiday Savings Event is going on now through Nov. 9, but per usual, when you can shop depends on your beauty status. Rouge members, the highest tier, get the earliest access on Oct. 30; VIBs get access to the sale on Nov. 3. The sale opens to everyone, including Beauty Insiders, on Nov. 5.

Like previous Sephora sales, Rouge members (those who spend at least $1,000 a year at Sephora) will get 20% off and VIB members (those who spend at least $350 a year at Sephora) will get 15% off. Beauty Insiders (no spend commitment and it’s free and easy to join!) are eligible to get 10% off. Be sure to use code HOLIDAYFUN at checkout.

During Sephora’s Holiday Savings Event, you can shop skin care, hair care and makeup from cult-favorite brands like Kate Somerville, Laneige and Olaplex. This Sunday Riley gift set that features six of the brand’s bestselling evening skin care products is normally $93, but during the sale you can get it at a discount.

This Sephora sale is the perfect time to stock up on self-care items for yourself or others on your holiday shopping list. This set of Peter Thomas Roth face masks would make a great gift by itself, or could be split up to provide a little something extra in five stockings. Pair it with these OUI Chill Pill bath bombs and an Otherland Rattan Sandalwood Vegan Candles for an indulgent night in. You also can’t go wrong with Lord Jones CBD Lotion, the perfect gift for older parents with achy joints or workout fanatics with sore muscles.

Don’t know what’s worth adding to your cart? We’ve rounded up some of the best beauty buys to get on sale during Sephora’s Holiday Savings Event.

Take a look below:

1
Some CBD to soothe sore muscles
Sephora
Get this Lord Jones High CBD Formula Body Lotion on sale (normally $40) during Sephora's Holiday Savings Event with code HOLIDAYFUN at checkout.
2
A full nighttime skin care routine
Sephora
Get this Sunday Riley Go To Bed With Me Complete Anti-Aging Night Routine on sale (normally $93) during Sephora's Holiday Savings Event with code HOLIDAYFUN at checkout.
3
A way to battle that "mask-ne"
Sephora
Get this Kate Somerville Breakout Fighters on sale (normally $55) during Sephora's Holiday Savings Event with code HOLIDAYFUN at checkout.
4
A new nail polish for every day of the month
Sephora
Get this Ciaté London Mini Mani Month Nail Polish Advent Calendar on sale (normally $65) during Sephora's Holiday Savings Event with code HOLIDAYFUN at checkout.
5
A beloved lip mask
Sephora
Get this LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask on sale (normally $22) during Sephora's Holiday Savings Event with code HOLIDAYFUN at checkout.
6
This top-rated hair styling tool
Sephora
Get this Dyson Airwrap Styler on sale (normally $549) during Sephora's Holiday Savings Event with code HOLIDAYFUN at checkout.
7
This cult-favorite hair care collection
Sephora
Get this Olaplex Holiday Hair Fix Kit on sale (normally $60) during Sephora's Holiday Savings Event with code HOLIDAYFUN at checkout.
8
The perfect pillowcase for beauty lovers
Sephora
Get this Slip Silk Pillowcase on sale (normally $89) during Sephora's Holiday Savings Event with code HOLIDAYFUN at checkout.
9
A self-care starter pack
Sephora
Get this Sephora Collection Skincare Surprise Set on sale (normally $10) during Sephora's Holiday Savings Event with code HOLIDAYFUN at checkout.
10
A set of beloved lipsticks
Sephora
Get this Sephora Favorites Give Me More Lip Lipstick Set on sale (normally $45) during Sephora's Holiday Savings Event with code HOLIDAYFUN at checkout.
11
The lipstick that looks good on everyone
Sephora
Get this Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick on sale (normally $34) during Sephora's Holiday Savings Event with code HOLIDAYFUN at checkout.
12
A different kind of face mask
Sephora
Get this Peter Thomas Roth Masking Minis 5-Piece Mask Kit on sale (normally $19) during Sephora's Holiday Savings Event with code HOLIDAYFUN at checkout.
13
A tan without taking a trip
Sephora
Get this Isle of Paradise Own Your Glow Kit on sale (normally $35) during Sephora's Holiday Savings Event with code HOLIDAYFUN at checkout.
14
A reminder that beauty comes from the inside
Sephora
Get this Golde Original Turmeric Latte Blend for skin glow + debloat on sale (normally $29) during Sephora's Holiday Savings Event with code HOLIDAYFUN at checkout.
15
A barely-there foundation for Zoom meetings
Sephora
Get this ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation on sale (normally $46) during Sephora's Holiday Savings Event with code HOLIDAYFUN at checkout.
