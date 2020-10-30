HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

anilbolukbas via Getty Images Sale start dates for Sephora's Holiday Savings Event depend on your beauty status.

Whether you’re looking to restock your skin care suite or want to start checking off a few names from your holiday shopping list, you’re going to want to check out Sephora’s latest sale, the Sephora Holiday Savings Event.

After Sephora dropped its annual holiday beauty gift sets a few weeks ago, it was only a matter of time before the beauty retailer surprised us with a winter sale.

Sephora’s Holiday Savings Event is going on now through Nov. 9, but per usual, when you can shop depends on your beauty status. Rouge members, the highest tier, get the earliest access on Oct. 30; VIBs get access to the sale on Nov. 3. The sale opens to everyone, including Beauty Insiders, on Nov. 5.

Like previous Sephora sales, Rouge members (those who spend at least $1,000 a year at Sephora) will get 20% off and VIB members (those who spend at least $350 a year at Sephora) will get 15% off. Beauty Insiders (no spend commitment and it’s free and easy to join!) are eligible to get 10% off. Be sure to use code HOLIDAYFUN at checkout.

During Sephora’s Holiday Savings Event, you can shop skin care, hair care and makeup from cult-favorite brands like Kate Somerville, Laneige and Olaplex. This Sunday Riley gift set that features six of the brand’s bestselling evening skin care products is normally $93, but during the sale you can get it at a discount.

This Sephora sale is the perfect time to stock up on self-care items for yourself or others on your holiday shopping list. This set of Peter Thomas Roth face masks would make a great gift by itself, or could be split up to provide a little something extra in five stockings. Pair it with these OUI Chill Pill bath bombs and an Otherland Rattan Sandalwood Vegan Candles for an indulgent night in. You also can’t go wrong with Lord Jones CBD Lotion, the perfect gift for older parents with achy joints or workout fanatics with sore muscles.

Don’t know what’s worth adding to your cart? We’ve rounded up some of the best beauty buys to get on sale during Sephora’s Holiday Savings Event.