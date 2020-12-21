HuffPost Finds

This Sephora Sale On Sale Just Might Make You Blush

Even before all the after Christmas sales arrive, Sephora is having a sale on sale on brands like Fresh and Fenty Beauty.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Before you say bye to 2020, you might want to check out this <a href="https://fave.co/3atoIVv" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Sephora sale</a> that runs until Jan. 1.
Before you say bye to 2020, you might want to check out this Sephora sale that runs until Jan. 1.

There are those who dropped most of the steps in their morning makeup routine this year. Then there are those who are still using blush and bronzer everyday. But, undoubtedly, 2020 has changed what we’re putting on our skin.

Whether you’ve been obsessing over skin care serums or trying out a purple pout on Zoom meetings, the end of the year might mean the end of your most beloved beauty products — maybe you’ve “hit pan” on an eyeshadow palette or you’re cleaning up the last of the cleanser that you have left.

Here’s a bit of news that will make any beauty lover happy right about now: Sephora’s last sale of 2020 is officially here and it’s definitely worth checking out.

Until Jan. 1, you can get an additional 20% off sale items at Sephora with code MAJORSALE. It’s rare for Sephora to have a sale on sale, so we recommend taking full advantage of this coupon code (it has unlimited use, too!).

Throughout December, Sephora has been having what the company calls a “Sephorathon,” which featured things like a dollar savings offer at the beginning of the month and a point multiplier event in the middle of the month. But the best deal might have been saved for last.

You’ll find everything from Fresh to Fenty Beauty hiding in Sephora’s sale section right now. There are lots of gift sets on sale including from brands like Kiehl’s and Pat McGrath if you’re not in a rush to send presents. Our favorite find? This Lord Jones High CBD Formula Chill Balm, which retails for $75, is on sale for $53 and gets the extra 20% off, too.

Check out a few of our favorite things that are on sale at Sephora now:

1
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Match Stix Trio
Sephora
Originally $37, get it now for an extra 20% off with code MAJORSALE.
2
OUAI Get Your OUAI Set
Sephora
Originally $29, get it now for an extra 20% off with code MAJORSALE.
3
Lord Jones High CBD Formula Chill Balm
Sephora
Originally $53, get it now for an extra 20% off with code MAJORSALE.
4
T3 Dry Vent Brush
Sephora
Originally $28, get it now for an extra 20% off with code MAJORSALE.
5
Origins Clear Improvement Charcoal Honey Mask
Sephora
Originally $28, get it now for an extra 20% off with code MAJORSALE.
6
Innisfree Orchid Youth-Enriched Cream
Sephora
Originally $23, get it now for an extra 20% off with code MAJORSALE.
7
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick
Sephora
Originally $9, get it now for an extra 20% off with code MAJORSALE.
8
OLEHENRIKSEN 3 Little Wonders
Sephora
Originally $52, get it now for an extra 20% off with code MAJORSALE.
9
Laneige Water Wonderland
Sephora
Originally $29, get it now for an extra 20% off with code MAJORSALE.
10
Marc Jacobs Beauty O!Mega Glaze All-Over Foil Luminizer – Very Merry Cherry Edition
Sephora
Originally $34, get it now for an extra 20% off with code MAJORSALE.
11
Kiehl's Since 1851 Ultra Hydrators
Sephora
Originally $23, get it now for an extra 20% off with code MAJORSALE.
12
Pat McGrath Labs Mini OpuLUST: Lip Gloss Trio
Sephora
Originally $14, get it now for an extra 20% off with code MAJORSALE.
13
Fresh Cleanse, Mask, Moisturize Set
Sephora
Originally $20, get it now for an extra 20% off with code MAJORSALE.
14
Mario Badescu Dewy Skin Collection
Sephora
Originally $26, get it now for an extra 20% off with code MAJORSALE.
15
Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Volupté Shine Oil-In-Stick Lipstick Collector's Edition
Sephora
Originally $23, get it now for an extra 20% off with code MAJORSALE.
16
Sephora Collection Face Mask Applicator
Sephora
Originally $9, get it now for an extra 20% off with code MAJORSALE.
17
Living Proof Mini Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo & Full Volume Blast Set
Sephora
Originally $12, get it now for an extra 20% off with code MAJORSALE .
18
Marc Jacobs Beauty Accomplice Concealer & Touch-Up Stick
Sephora
Originally $22, get it now for an extra 20% off with code MAJORSALE.
19
Fresh Sugar Lip Bestsellers Tin
Sephora
Originally $39, get it now for an extra 20% off with code MAJORSALE.
20
Kiehl's Since 1851 Midnight Recovery Sleep Set
Sephora
Originally $22, get it now for an extra 20% off with code MAJORSALE.
shoppableshoppingCommerceBest dealsfinds sale