Elena Dijour via Getty Images Before you say bye to 2020, you might want to check out this Sephora sale that runs until Jan. 1.

There are those who dropped most of the steps in their morning makeup routine this year. Then there are those who are still using blush and bronzer everyday. But, undoubtedly, 2020 has changed what we’re putting on our skin.

Whether you’ve been obsessing over skin care serums or trying out a purple pout on Zoom meetings, the end of the year might mean the end of your most beloved beauty products — maybe you’ve “hit pan” on an eyeshadow palette or you’re cleaning up the last of the cleanser that you have left.

Here’s a bit of news that will make any beauty lover happy right about now: Sephora’s last sale of 2020 is officially here and it’s definitely worth checking out.

Until Jan. 1, you can get an additional 20% off sale items at Sephora with code MAJORSALE. It’s rare for Sephora to have a sale on sale, so we recommend taking full advantage of this coupon code (it has unlimited use, too!).

Throughout December, Sephora has been having what the company calls a “Sephorathon,” which featured things like a dollar savings offer at the beginning of the month and a point multiplier event in the middle of the month. But the best deal might have been saved for last.