Sephora's Best CBD And Cannabis Beauty Products

A guide to the best cannabis beauty products at Sephora, from CBD lotions to hemp moisturizers.
By Danielle Gonzalez
01/22/2019 04:30pm ET
Westend61 via Getty Images

Can turning to CBD and cannabis-derived products take your beauty routine to new highs?

People are dropping CBD oil into their morning cuppa, rubbing CBD oil on for pain relief, eating CBD gummies to help with anxiety and are turning to CBD products to spice up their sex life. Everywhere you turn, people are raving about the benefits of the multipurpose miracle product that is CBD, much like coconut oil was once touted as a cure for everything from oil pulling to breakout prevention.

For folks who don’t know, CBD — or cannabidiol — is the non-psychoactive ingredient in the marijuana plant. The chemical that is responsible for weed’s psychoactive effects is called THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, which is mostly removed from CBD products. The biggest difference between CBD and THC? THC gets you high, while CBD doesn’t. That’s why pure CBD is legal.

On the other hand, hemp oil (sometimes called hemp seed oil) is extracted by cold pressing hemp seeds, so it doesn’t contain THC and contains very little CBD, generally.

So, what’s the biggest difference between CBD oil and hemp oil? CBD has many medicinal benefits like promoting sleep, reducing anxiety and soothing inflamed skin, while hemp seed oil is rich in skin food like omega fatty acids, linolenic acids and Vitamin E.

“The composition of hemp seed oil is chemically similar to the natural oils your skin produces, which means that it acts as a highly effective moisturizer,” says Kerry Benjamin, licensed esthetician and founder of StackedSkincare. “It’s naturally calming and perfect for rejuvenating dry, tired or dehydrated skin, so even those prone to sensitivities and irritation can benefit from integrating the ingredient into their routines.”

The gist? Cannabis-based products could be beauty game changers.

All that said, Sephora has recently started rolling out more cannabis-derived beauty and skincare products like hemp seed facial oils and CBD body lotions. Again, none of these products contain THC, and only one — Lord Jones High CBD Formula Body Lotion — contains high amounts of CBD.

Yes, it’s all confusing, but with the cannabis industry only growing, we wanted to cut through the clutter and help you learn more about the cannabis-derived beauty products that you can find right now from one of the most reliable retailers.

If you’re looking to take your beauty routine to new highs, we’ve rounded up Sephora’s top-rated cannabis-derived beauty products. Take a look below:

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
Herbivore Emerald Cannabis Sativa Hemp Seed Deep Moisture Glow Oil
Sephora
This lightweight facial oil blends cannabis sativa hemp seed oil, squalane, and adaptogens that calm and nourish skin for a lasting glow. It's free of CBD.
Rating: 5-star
Reviews: 51
Loves: 10,000
Get it here
2
Lord Jones High CBD Formula Body Lotion
Sephora
This extra-strength CBD-infused moisturizing lotion uses organically cultivated hemp to soothe sore muscles and more — perfect for post-workout recovery, cramps, arthritis and sore feet.
Rating: 4.5
Reviews: 53
Loves: 5,482
Get it here
3
High Beauty High Five Cannabis Seed Facial Moisturizer
Sephora
This concentrated moisturizer is formulated with 20 percent cannabis sativa seed oil (from hemp) and hydrating flavonoids like red grape, broccoli, and black cumin to protect and soothe skin.
Rating: 4.5
Reviews: 46
Loves: 4,699
Get it here
4
MILK MAKEUP KUSH Lip Balm
Sephora
This conditioning lip balm goes on green but blends in clear, using hemp-derived cannabis seed oil to soothe and soften lips. Tropical butters and antioxidant-rich oils even texture and calm redness.
Rating: 4-star
Reviews: 102
Loves: 10,000
Get it here
5
PETER THOMAS ROTH Green Releaf Therapeutic Sleep Cream
Sephora
This calming night moisturizer is layered with hemp-derived cannabis sativa seed oil, retinoid, topical melatonin, and colloidal oatmeal to soothe irritated skin, reduce redness, and smooth fine lines while you sleep. It's free of CBD.
Rating: 4.75
Reviews: 17
Loves: 1,125
Get it here
6
Kiehl’s Since 1851 Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil Herbal Concentrate (Hemp-Derived)
Sephora
This lightweight herbal concentrate facial oil is infused with cannabis sativa hemp-derived seed oil to calm skin and reduce redness, while oregano oil tackles blemishes. It's free of CBD.
Rating: 5-star
Reviews: 4
Loves: 1,495
Get it here
7
Origins Hello, Calm Relaxing & Hydrating Face Mask with Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil
Sephora
This hydrating face mask is infused with natural cannabis sativa seed oil that’s rich in essential omega-6 and omega-3 acids to calm skin, reduce irritation and de-stress the senses.
Rating: 5-star
Reviews: 90
Loves: 10,000
Get it here
8
MILK MAKEUP KUSH High Volume Mascara
Sephora
This vegan mascara uses nourishing, hemp-derived cannabis seed oil (instead of the more commonly used beeswax) to fuse heart-shaped fibers to your lashes for thickening volume. While also conditioning lashes for a smooth application and removal.
Rating: 4-star
Reviews: 3,000
Loves: 50,000
Get it here
