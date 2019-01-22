Westend61 via Getty Images

Can turning to CBD and cannabis-derived products take your beauty routine to new highs?

For folks who don’t know, CBD — or cannabidiol — is the non-psychoactive ingredient in the marijuana plant. The chemical that is responsible for weed’s psychoactive effects is called THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, which is mostly removed from CBD products. The biggest difference between CBD and THC? THC gets you high, while CBD doesn’t. That’s why pure CBD is legal.

On the other hand, hemp oil (sometimes called hemp seed oil) is extracted by cold pressing hemp seeds, so it doesn’t contain THC and contains very little CBD, generally.

So, what’s the biggest difference between CBD oil and hemp oil? CBD has many medicinal benefits like promoting sleep, reducing anxiety and soothing inflamed skin, while hemp seed oil is rich in skin food like omega fatty acids, linolenic acids and Vitamin E.

“The composition of hemp seed oil is chemically similar to the natural oils your skin produces, which means that it acts as a highly effective moisturizer,” says Kerry Benjamin, licensed esthetician and founder of StackedSkincare. “It’s naturally calming and perfect for rejuvenating dry, tired or dehydrated skin, so even those prone to sensitivities and irritation can benefit from integrating the ingredient into their routines.”

The gist? Cannabis-based products could be beauty game changers.

Yes, it’s all confusing, but with the cannabis industry only growing, we wanted to cut through the clutter and help you learn more about the cannabis-derived beauty products that you can find right now from one of the most reliable retailers.

If you’re looking to take your beauty routine to new highs, we’ve rounded up Sephora’s top-rated cannabis-derived beauty products. Take a look below: