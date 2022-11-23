All The Black Friday And Cyber Monday Sephora Deals We Know About

For Cyber Week, Sephora is offering 25% off select brands and up to 50% off beauty must-haves, going on now.

The original Beauty Blender sponge, Kombucha Facial Treatment Essence by Fresh, Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb, Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench cream, acne spot treatment by Kate Somerville and the In Bloom eyeshadow palette from Tarte.

The proliferation of holiday savings events, Black Friday deals and all the sales in between lose their luster when I’m reminded that Sephora — the oasis for everything skin care, makeup and hair — is also having a Cyber Week sale of their own, and it’s going on right now.

Through November 28, the retailer is featuring a rotating selection of 25% off deals valid on different brands every day. These brands include Sunday Riley, It Cosmetics, Kiehl’s and several other heavy-hitters that most likely rank high in your personal beauty hall of fame. Plus, from Black Friday through Cyber Monday, enjoy up to 50% off beauty must-haves, the identities of which will be under lock and key until this weekend. I love a surprise.

If you’re like me and want to get the shopping underway, then take a peek ahead at all of the sales that Sephora has in store for Cyber Week.

1
Sephora
November 23
Wednesday's line-up of 25% off beauty consists of buzzy skin care brand Sunday Riley and all It Cosmetics. Find your favorite potent targeted treatments like Good Genes and CEO Glow as well as SPF-infused foundations and creamy under-eye concealers.
Shop Sunday RileyShop It Cosmetics
2
Sephora
November 24
On Thanksgiving Day, expect to find the clinical skin care formulations of Peter Thomas Roth on sale, including best sellers like the 24-karat gold firming mask and skin resurfacing enzyme peel.
Shop Peter Thomas Roth
3
Sephora
November 25
For Black Friday's official date, Sephora is featuring discounts on all products from Kiehl's and Beauty Blender. Explore all the cosmetic offerings from the brands that brought us this all-purpose makeup sponge and Kiehl's comforting and apothecary-like formulations.
Shop Kiehl'sShop Beauty Blender
4
Sephora
November 26
Shop the strengthening and reparative hair care products from Bondi Boost and Amazonian clay-infused makeup from Tarte, all at a 25% discount, this Saturday.
Shop TarteShop Bondi Boost
5
Sephora
November 27
On Nov. 27, shop everything from dermatologist-revered acne solutions to refreshing facial sprays to at-home tanning essentials that promise you a streak-free tan any time of the year. The brands Kate Somerville, St. Tropez and Mario Badescu will be 25% off at Sephora.
Shop Kate SomervilleShop St. TropezShop Mario Badescu
6
Sephora
November 28
For the final day of Sephora's Cyber Week event, save on Fresh and Fenty Beauty by Rhianna. Fresh offers sensorial skin care that harnesses the power of nature while Fenty is favored for its inclusive shade range, pigmented highlighters and ultra-reflective glosses.
Shop FreshShop Fenty Beauty
