Here's How You Can Get 20% Off All Full-Sized Fragrances At Sephora This Month

And *free* same-day delivery for online orders.

Fragrances on sale include <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=sephorafragranceforall-KristenAdaway-121021-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fborn-in-roma-P449116%3FskuId%3D2249670" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Valentino&#x27;s Donna Born In Roma" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61b3a215e4b0bb13fd073d5d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=sephorafragranceforall-KristenAdaway-121021-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fborn-in-roma-P449116%3FskuId%3D2249670" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Valentino's Donna Born In Roma</a>, <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=sephorafragranceforall-KristenAdaway-121021-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Foud-wood-P393167%3FskuId%3D1855618" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Tom Ford&#x27;s Oud Wood" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61b3a215e4b0bb13fd073d5d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=sephorafragranceforall-KristenAdaway-121021-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Foud-wood-P393167%3FskuId%3D1855618" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Tom Ford's Oud Wood</a> and <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=sephorafragranceforall-KristenAdaway-121021-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Flove-don-t-be-shy-P429621%3FskuId%3D2320133" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Kilian Paris&#x27; Love, Don&#x27;t Be Shy" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61b3a215e4b0bb13fd073d5d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=sephorafragranceforall-KristenAdaway-121021-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Flove-don-t-be-shy-P429621%3FskuId%3D2320133" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Kilian Paris' Love, Don't Be Shy</a>.
Sephora
In case you missed Sephora’s “Beauty For All” event earlier this month, be sure to keep this next promotion on your radar: Sephora’s “Fragrance for All” event. From Dec. 13 to Dec. 24, you can get 20% off all full-sized (one ounce or more) fragrances in-store and online when you use the code FRAGRANCE20. The only exclusions are sets, minis and Chanel scents.

And if you just so happened to wait until the last minute to grab a couple gifts for people on your list, definitely take advantage of free same-day delivery when you use the code SAMEDAY. Just keep in mind that same-day delivery is only available for online purchases through Dec. 24 at 12 p.m. You can combine both codes or use them separately, but but each code is limited to a single use.

There’s one tiny note: Both of these deals are available only to Sephora Beauty Insider members, but it’s free and quick to sign up for the Beauty Insider program. Be sure to do that before you load up your cart with your favorite fragrances.

Check out some of Sephora’s best-selling fragrances below to get you started.

Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau de Parfum

Get it starting at $62.40 (originally $78).

Dior Sauvage Eau de Toilette

Get it starting at $47.20 (originally $59).

Carolina Herrera Good Girl Eau de Parfum

Get it starting at $56 (originally $70).

Kilian Paris Love, Don’t Be Shy

Get it for $192 (originally $240).

Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club

Get it starting at $57.60 (originally $72).

Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb

Get it starting at $68 (originally $85).

Tom Ford Oud Wood

Get it starting at $130.40 (originally $163).

Valentino Donna Born In Roma Eau de Parfum

Get it starting at $60 (originally $75).

