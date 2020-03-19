HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost Did someone say skin care? Well, Sephora's got that in spades -- ﻿plus ﻿free shipping.

With dry skin season almost over, you might be looking to get your skin glowing again. Goodbye, flaky faces.

You also might be finding it helpful to turn to some much-needed self-care these days (especially if you’ve run out of episodes of your current favorite show to binge). If you’re looking for skin care that’ll help you (and your face) unwind, we have some news for you: Sephora is currently offering free shipping on all orders, no minimum required, with code FREESHIP.

You usually have to spend $50 at Sephora to get free shipping.

Sephora said Monday in an email that it is closing all its retail stores in the U.S. and Canada through April 3, and will focus on online orders only through that time. The company said it would waive standard shipping fees until then, too.

Sephora also said it would continue to pay its employees during this closure.

In the spirit of free shipping, we’ve spotted skin care and self-care finds that you might just want to put on in your down time. And they’re all under $50.

Go ahead and snag a Gucci lipstick that one of our editors swears by. Or maybe an under-eye treatment from Kiehl’s that’s better than cucumber slices. Or a Sunday Riley cleansing balm that’s a fan-favorite.