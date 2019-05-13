Sephora Saint Jane is the latest CBD beauty brand to be blessed by Sephora.

Last week, Sephora debuted Saint Jane’s Luxury CBD Beauty Serum, a powerful blend of CBD, 20 active botanicals and cold-pressed grapeseed oil that promises to radically transform skin. A vial of this skin food has the hefty price tag of $125 a bottle, but for a good reason: It’s Sephora’s highest-concentrated full-spectrum CBD product, at 500 milligrams a bottle. In fact, it’s the highest-concentrated CBD skin care product to date, according to Sephora.

CBD is beloved by beauty experts for its ability to reduce redness, calm skin and hydrate. In Saint Jane’s Luxury Serum, CBD works to banish blemishes and restore skin’s natural balance, while active botanicals like sea buckthorn and sunflower promote cell turnover and protect skin for a smooth, radiant complexion. The cold-pressed grapeseed oil is packed with omegas, antioxidants and vitamins that soothe skin and even your tone.

The California-based CBD brand was created by beauty industry veteran Casey Georgeson, who wanted to promote the skin care benefits of CBD. Many people who live with eczema, uneven skin tone, excessively oily skin and acne can see results by incorporating CBD into their morning and nightly routines, she told HuffPost.

“CBD is actually a very powerful antioxidant, more potent than Vitamin C and Vitamin E, and has rich, restorative benefits for the skin,” Georgeson said. “It’s most known for reducing inflammation, which is the root of all evil for complexions.”

CBD’s ability to be paired with other ingredients makes it one of the most innovative skin care ingredients on the market, Georgeson said. Saint Jane, for instance, is formulated to complement the CBD’s calming and detoxifying properties, and sunflower oil is delicate enough that it’s been used on the skin of premature babies in NICUs.

“Altogether our 20 botanicals result in a super blend for people who want to drench their skin in the richest, most nutrient-dense ingredients plus CBD,” Georgeson said.

All that said, authentic CBD products don’t come cheap. These quality ingredients are part of the reason Saint Jane and other CBD products that are the real deal tend to be on the pricey side. Kerry Benjamin, licensed esthetician and founder of StackedSkincare, previously told HuffPost that “price is often a marker of purity” when it comes to CBD, so it’s important to do your homework.

In case you need a refresher, products that list “cannabis sativa” as an ingredient might only contain hempseed oil, which is not the same as CBD. If you want to try CBD, Georgeson says to look for “cannabidiol” or “cannabis sativa flower, leaf or stem” listed in the ingredients. And, be sure to note the concentration and type of CBD used.

“Full spectrum means that it was distilled in order to preserve all the nutrients and molecules from the whole Cannabis plant and is the most-potent and nutrient-dense CBD you can use,” Georgeson explained. “While it’s far more expensive to work with the raw material, we only believe in working with the higher concentrations of CBD for the greatest efficacy.”

If 2019 is any sign for what’s to come, this is just beginning of CBD earning its place in the beauty space.