Elena Dijour via Getty Images Sephora just dropped holiday beauty gift sets — but they’ll sell out fast. Here's what's worth browsing.

We know it’s fall when the leaves start changing, the air smells like pumpkin spice and Sephora drops its annual holiday beauty gift sets.

It’s not often that gifts are so pretty they don’t need to be wrapped, but Sephora has earned a reputation for its gorgeous beauty gift sets filled with skin care, hair care and makeup must-haves.

You’ll find the perfect gifts for family and friends — and maybe even a little something for yourself — among the gift sets from cult-favorite brands like Drunk Elephant, Olaplex and Biossance.

This holiday season might be a little different than years prior, but there’s always a reason to want to look and feel your best. With many of us still avoiding salons and spas, it’s a great time to give the gift of a beauty set.

The best part about beauty gift sets? You can break them apart and get a lot of stocking stuffers out of a single one.

Once again, you’ll find this bestselling “Holy Sheet” Sheet Mask Set that sold out quickly last year. It includes more than 14 different sheet masks for your face, eyes, hands, feet and more, so you can treat someone to a month of masking or hand them out to your friends.

We’re also eyeing this Sephora Collection Wild Wishes Advent Calendar that includes 24 makeup, skin care and beauty accessory gifts to count down the days to the holiday.

If you’re looking to undo the damage of a quarantine at-home dye job, this Olaplex Holiday Hair Fix Kit has everything you need for your strongest, healthiest and best hair days. Our very own shopping editor “would recommend” Olaplex hair products for damaged hair — especially bottle blondes.

Among Sephora’s best beauty gift sets, we’ve also spotted an oversized compact of the “blush that looks good on everyone,” according to Teen Vogue — i.e., the Nars Jumbo Orgasm Blush. It would make a perfect stocking stuffer for makeup lover in your life.

If you’ve found a Sephora beauty gift set you like this year, you might not want to wait to buy. We expect these sets to sell out fast.

So you can spend more time shopping and less time browsing, we’ve rounded up some of the best 2020 Sephora holiday beauty set to gift this season.