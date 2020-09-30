HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
We know it’s fall when the leaves start changing, the air smells like pumpkin spice and Sephora drops its annual holiday beauty gift sets.
It’s not often that gifts are so pretty they don’t need to be wrapped, but Sephora has earned a reputation for its gorgeous beauty gift sets filled with skin care, hair care and makeup must-haves.
You’ll find the perfect gifts for family and friends — and maybe even a little something for yourself — among the gift sets from cult-favorite brands like Drunk Elephant, Olaplex and Biossance.
This holiday season might be a little different than years prior, but there’s always a reason to want to look and feel your best. With many of us still avoiding salons and spas, it’s a great time to give the gift of a beauty set.
The best part about beauty gift sets? You can break them apart and get a lot of stocking stuffers out of a single one.
Once again, you’ll find this bestselling “Holy Sheet” Sheet Mask Set that sold out quickly last year. It includes more than 14 different sheet masks for your face, eyes, hands, feet and more, so you can treat someone to a month of masking or hand them out to your friends.
If you’re looking to undo the damage of a quarantine at-home dye job, this Olaplex Holiday Hair Fix Kit has everything you need for your strongest, healthiest and best hair days. Our very own shopping editor “would recommend” Olaplex hair products for damaged hair — especially bottle blondes.
Among Sephora’s best beauty gift sets, we’ve also spotted an oversized compact of the “blush that looks good on everyone,” according to Teen Vogue — i.e., the Nars Jumbo Orgasm Blush. It would make a perfect stocking stuffer for makeup lover in your life.
If you’ve found a Sephora beauty gift set you like this year, you might not want to wait to buy. We expect these sets to sell out fast.
So you can spend more time shopping and less time browsing, we’ve rounded up some of the best 2020 Sephora holiday beauty set to gift this season.
Take a look below:
1
Sephora Collection Wild Wishes Advent Calendar
Sephora
With this beauty advent calendar, you'll count down to the holidays with 24 makeup, skin care and accessory gifts. It's the perfect early gift for the beauty lover in your life. Find it for $45 at Sephora.
2
Olaplex Holiday Hair Fix Kit
Sephora
This limited-edition Olaplex beauty kit consists of Olaplex No. 3 (a hair perfector), No. 4 (a shampoo), No. 5 (a conditioner) and No. 6. (a hair smoother) for your strongest, healthiest and best hair days. Your bottle blonde friends will thank you. Find it for $60 at Sephora.
3
Nars Jumbo Orgasm Blush
Sephora
It's an oversized, limited-edition of the cult-favorite Nars blush whose claim to fame is looking good on everyone. Find it for $40 at Sephora.
4
Drunk Elephant Dewy: The Polypeptide Kit
Sephora
This Drunk Elephant beauty gift set includes five of Drunk Elephant's bestselling products, including a full-size "Protini Moisturizer" to nourish and hydrate skin. Perfect for the person in your life starting a skin care routine. Find it for $75 at Sephora.
5
Sephora Favorites Perfume Sampler Set
Sephora
This perfume gift set contains 13 fragrance samples to keep or gift as you see fit. Once you choose your favorite, you can redeem the included scent certificate for a full-size version of your favorite. Find it for $68 at Sephora.
6
Sephora Collection Holy Sheet
Sephora
This bestselling sheet mask beauty gift set has more than 14 different sheet masks for your face, eyes, hands, feet and more. It sold out fast last year, and is likely to sell out quickly again this year. Treat someone to a month of masking or hand them out to your friends. Find it for $48 at Sephora.
7
Dr. Dennis Gross Peel. Glow. Be Merry
Sephora
This Dr. Dennis Gross beauty gift set includes the brand's iconic Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel plus a full-size C + Collagen Brighten & Firm Vitamin C Serum and a mini size of the C + Collagen Deep Cream Moisturizer. It's a facial in a box for the skin care enthusiast in your life. Find it for $96 at Sephora.
8
Sephora Collection Rose Quartz Gua Sha
Sephora
This rose quartz crystal can be used for facial sculpting and massaging. It's the perfect stocking stuffer for the skin care obsessive in your life. Find it for $12 at Sephora.
This face mask beauty gift set includes a masking spatula with a rose quartz handle and plush fleece headband. It's the perfect stocking stuffer for that person who views their nightly skin care routine as a ritual. Find it for $14 at Sephora.
11
Sol de Janiero Wild Extravaganza Set
Sephora
This Sol de Janiero beauty gift set includes everything you need for moisturized and amazing-smelling skin, including a full-size tub of the brand's bestselling Brazilian Bum Bum Cream. Gift it to the person on your list who could use a tropical vacation right about now. Find it for $62 at Sephora.
12
Sephora Collection Jungle Gaze Eyeshadow And Lash Set
Sephora
This eyeshadow and lash beauty gift set features 12 eye shadows, a black pencil eyeliner, mini glue and Sephora false lashes. Gift it to the person on your list who never needs an excuse to go glam. Find it for $25 at Sephora.
13
Sephora Collection Under The Mistletoe #LIPSTORIES Lipstick Set
Sephora
This lipstick beauty gift set includes six new exclusive shades in cream and matte finishes. Gift it to the lipstick lover in your life or separate and use them as stocking stuffers. Find it for $29 at Sephora.
This mega beauty color palette features 60 eyeshadows, three cream eyeliners, three highlighters, three blushes, three bronzers, 11 lip glosses, one eye pencil and two makeup brushes. Find it for $36 at Sephora.
15
Anastasia Instabrow Brow Definer
Sephora
This Anastasia Beverly Hills beauty set comes with an all-in-one triangular-tipped pencil and clear brow gel to define, fill and set your brows in five best-selling shades. We know it's all about the brows on Zoom. Find it for $25 at Sephora starting on Oct. 8.
