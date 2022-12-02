Calling all beauty lovers: If you were too overwhelmed with the recent holiday festivities to partake in this year’s onslaught of Black Friday sales and are now feeling some major regret, then you’re in luck. Everyone’s favorite beauty emporium, Sephora, is having a surprise “Gifts for All” savings event to assuage any FOMO that you might be having.
Through Dec. 11, Sephora’s entire site worth of hair care, skin care, perfumes and makeup will be 20% off for Beauty Insiders (regardless of membership level) with the code GETGIFTING. This is arguably better than the discount offered during the retailer’s much-hyped annual sale event, in which only the highest tier of Insiders received 20% off. It’s also more flexible than the recent Black Friday sale, which saw markdowns on a very limited number of brands. that changed daily.
Sephora is also offering 30% off its Sephora Collection house line, which features highly rated skin care, cosmetics and makeup tools.
The only exception this go-around is that this discount can only be used once per customer, so make sure you’ve stocked up on everything you want before proceeding to checkout. And if you’re not a Beauty Insider, don’t worry — membership is free and only requires your email address to join.
At this point, our editors already have lists upon lists of beauty and self-care favorites that we add to our virtual shopping carts each time we catch a whiff of a sale –– and this time is no different. Scroll down to see what we are loving, what we can’t wait to try and some of the highest-rated products at Sephora right now.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Caroline Herrera Good Girl perfume
"I’d been wearing the original Good Girl perfume for a couple of months and it instantly became my go-to fragrance. That is until I got the Good Girl Supreme, which I would describe as the more intense, sultry cousin of the original. Not only is the bottle sparkly and gorgeous, but the scent lasts a long time and has good sillage. With notes like tonka bean and jasmine, you can’t go wrong.” — Kristen Adaway, shopping writer
Benefit Cosmetics 24-HR Brow Setter gel
"Since I have a standing brow lamination appointment every few months, I use this clear brow gel to keep them tame between sessions. It doesn’t leave any gross residue and it keeps my brows set for hours without having to retouch. A little also goes a long way." — Adaway
Farmacy Green Clean cleansing balm
Around these parts, we always double cleanse, especially using this unctuous cleansing balm by Farmacy that seamlessly melts away everything from waterproof mascara to stubborn sunscreen. Adaway said
that this is her favorite makeup remover of all time because it feels like butter on the skin and contains a blend of nourishing oils, extracts and enzymes that clean skin without leaving it stripped or tight. It also happens to be the highest-rated cleansing balm on Sephora.
Crown Affair ritual shampoo
"I'm usually loathe to spend more than $30 total on shampoos and conditioners, but Crown Affair has converted me to the high-end hair care world. My hair has never been thicker or smoother than it has since I started using Crown Affair, and I've noticed that I have less frizz and that my hair stays cleaner between wash days as well. It's as good as it gets and I can't wait to stock up and save." – Lourdes Avila Uribe, senior shopping writer
Dermalogica daily microfoliant
Dermalogica's cult-favorite water-activated "microfoliant" is what Uribe (and the entire internet, it seems) uses
when she wants to tackle pore congestion, texture irregularities and a dull complexion. The loose rice-based powder incorporates papaya enzymes, phytic and salicylic acids to address all of these concerns, while colloidal oatmeal addresses redness and irritation.
NuFace Trinity facial toning device
The lengths to which we have waxed poetic about the NuFace Trinity facial toning device are long, to say the least. For Uribe
, the micro-current wonders of the NuFace have worked to visibly contour her face, brighten her complexion and slightly reduce the appearance of some of her more deep-set wrinkles.
Makeup By Mario prep and set palette
"If you’re planning to put any effort into your eye makeup and don’t want it to smudge off before you even get to the party, this eye primer is IT. It’s the only one I’ve ever used that actually makes the makeup stay in place all night long, and it’s not drying on your eyelids." – Kristen Aiken, head of Life
Pat McGrath MatteTrance lipstick
"Pat McGrath lipstick is such a luxury, so it’s incredible when you can find a sale on it. This matte version is impeccable, especially in the shade Elson 2, which is a perfect orange red." – Aiken
Christophe Robin purifying scalp scrub
"In our roundup of editor-favorite Black Friday buys on Amazon
, I extolled the virtues of Christophe Robin
’s prickly pear hair mask
, which is somehow still available at Amazon
for an impressive 31% off. Now I feel doubly blessed because my other go-to from this French hair care brand, the sea salt scalp scrub
, is on sale at Sephora. I am shamefully low-maintenance when it comes to my hair and I tend to get a ton of buildup in my scalp between infrequent washings, but this scrub leaves my scalp and hair feeling squeaky-clean beyond belief, and the addition of the mask hydrates my strands post-cleanse. I cannot recommend this combination enough — and because of the premium price point, you absolutely must take advantage when you see it on sale." – Emily Ruane, Shopping managing editor
Supergoop Glow Screen SPF40
"The Supergoop Glow Screen is the most luminous way to shield your skin from the sun and prevent premature aging and is, in my opinion, one product that is worth all the hype in the world. It layers seamlessly under makeup, without any kind of pilling or creasing, and is one of the only sunscreens that doesn't irritate my eyes so I can apply a light layer of this on my lids for protection. I also love that it's formulated with skin care ingredients like cocoa peptides which can help protect against the blue light that's emitted from phones and laptop screens." – Tessa Flores, shopping writer
Jack Black intense therapy lip balm
"While everyone's been hyping up the Laneige lip sleeping mask
(which I also love), Jack Black's intense therapy balm has been my lip care product of choice for years. One of my favorite things about it is that it offers SPF protection in addition to a hero list of skin conditioners and antioxidants such as vitamin E, shea butter, green tea extract and avocado oil. My lips feel incredibly comforted and soft and I appreciate how the finish isn't overly glossy or sticky." – Flores
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz brow pencil
"I consider Anastasia Beverly Hills' Brow Wiz to be my old faithful when it comes to filling in the sparse patches in my eyebrows while still looking completely natural. It also happens to be one of the best-rated brow pencils on the site. I love how precise the point is, which is great for mimicking brow strokes, and the formula is the perfect combination of being creamy enough to glide on without skipping, yet stiff enough it won't become a smudged-out mess." – Flores
Glow Recipe niacinamide dew drops
"Some may argue that niacinamide is a played-out ingredient in skin care, but I say don't try to fix what isn't broken, and this glow-inducing serum from the iconic Korean brand Glow Recipe is definitely not broken. I apply these dew drops as part of my morning skin care routine after my vitamin C serum and before my moisturizer. It adds a beautiful hint of reflective and lasting hydration and brightness thanks to the addition of amino-rich watermelon, hyaluronic acid and, of course, niacinamide. My skin drinks this in and feels plump, without creating any kind of pilling under my makeup or leaving behind a tacky texture." – Flores
Refy brow sculpter
"Hi, I'm Tessa and I have the world's most unruly, coarse and stubborn eyebrows. You can imagine the trouble this has caused me when trying to find a brow gel that actually keeps my hairs in place, and I think the Refy brow sculptor is my unicorn product. A bit of a disclaimer: This is going to be much waxier and thicker in texture than your standard brow gels. But I like it that way. It really coats each hair and lays them down, making it easy to create that laminated brow effect while also feeling soft and pliable on my brows –– never crispy. My brow pencil lays on top of this perfectly and I love the included dual-sided brush conveniently hidden beneath the lid." – Flores
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa hair and fragrance mist
"You might be familiar with the Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum cream
, which was catapulted into cult-like fame several years ago not just for its custardy and nourishing formula, but because it smelled just so dang good. I was one of those that also fell in love with the gourmand, slightly nutty and vanilla-ed scent of the cream so when the Brazilian brand released a mist of the same fragrance, you bet I grabbed myself a bottle. I love giving my hair a spritz of this after styling or using it as a fragrance on days when I don't want to use my more expensive perfumes. It's lasting but not nauseating and I get a ton of compliments whenever I wear it." – Flores
Dr. Jart+ Cicapair color correcting treatment
"Dr. Jart's Cicapair color correcting treatment has been on my radar for some time now because it's been touted as a temporary cure-all for skin that's red and irritated, without needing a stitch of foundation or concealer. The secret is this green-to-beige cream pays homage to a traditional Korean beauty ingredient called centella asiatica, or tiger grass. This ultra-soothing and reparative grass helps to rapidly neutralize redness, making it a great product for people that have rosacea, keratosis pilaris and acne-prone skin. Plus, it also has SPF 30, which makes this seem like a great day substitution for foundation. Now that it's on sale, I'm definitely ready to give it a shot." – Flores
First Aid Beauty ultra repair cream
"The answer to all your winter chapped skin issues is this tub of calming and reparative cream by First Aid Beauty. As a haver of eczema and chronically parched skin, I know I can always return to this nourishing formula that uses soothing colloidal oatmeal and allantoin as well as shea butter which works to protect the skin barrier. I also really enjoy the slightly medicated smell, which also has a kind of calming effect for my skin." – Flores
Kiehl's vitamin C eye serum
"I know people are really picky when it comes to under-eye products, as am I, but this product from Kiehl's really ticks all my boxes when it comes to minimizing the appearance of dark circles and keeping that delicate skin under the eye skin perfectly moisturized. I typically will only use this during the day because it's not heavy enough to be a typical eye cream, but also not so thin that it feels entirely like a serum. There's almost a kind of dimethicone texture that really helps fill in any fine lines, smooths skin and wears perfectly under concealer. I also notice an immediate brightening effect when I use it and I love the list of ingredients that it's been formulated with, including a plumping tri-peptide blend, hyaluronic acid and, of course, vitamin C." – Flores
Tower 28 SOS redness reducing facial spray
"The first time I spritzed this on my face I was immediately asking myself what kind of redness-reducing magic did it contain? Well, it turns out it's an ingredient that I've never heard of called hypochlorous acid, an acid naturally produced by our body's immune system that can instantly soothe stressed-out skin. This pH-balancing mist is also apparently great for acne, rosacea or eczema skin types and can even help support the skin's natural barrier. I use this every morning and night in between my skin care products to help trap in moisture and optimize absorption." – Flores
First Aid Beauty KP bump eraser scrub
"If you're a keratosis pilaris
sufferer like myself, then you are probably aware of the absolute chokehold this body scrub has had on the KP community. I've used this religiously for the past two years and it's one of the only products out there that has made any kind of progress in smoothing out my bumpy skin texture and reducing discoloration. Also previously recommended to us by dermatologists, the KP Bump Eraser utilizes a blend of lactic and glycolic acids as well as pumice beads to dislodge excess keratin and dead skin cells." – Flores
Sephora Collection #Lipstories lipstick
"I'm a firm believer that a high price tag doesn't automatically equate to a quality product, and that's definitely the case with Sephora's own line of lipsticks, which are available in three different finishes and an impressive 49 shades. I've purchased about seven of these for myself just out of the sheer excitement for the color selection (they even have lilac, lime and forest green shades!), but then became even more impressed at how well they performed. Pigmented, no bleeding outside of the lip line and ultra-comfy to wear – what more could you ask for in a lipstick?" – Flores
Beauty Blender Power Pocket Puff and sponge
"The latest addition to the Beauty Blender family is the Power Pocket Puff, a multi-purpose tool that has been amazing
for applying setting powder, touching up my skin throughout the day and creating a blurring effect on the skin. The velour material on the face of the puff picks up and deposits the perfect amount of powder so my skin never looks overly dry or cakey. Plus it's an absolute dream to clean." – Flores
Sunday Riley A+ high-dose retinoid serum
"This high-dose retinoid serum is a recent addition
to my skin care lineup and I highly recommend it to anyone that wants to up their retinol dosage without over-sensitizing their skin. What makes Sunday Riley's A+ serum so great is that it uses a 6.5% retinoid blend composed of encapsulated retinol, retinoid ester and retinol-alternative extracts that can work to dramatically improve skin tone and texture. Quite honestly, my skin has never looked better since making this a regular feature in my lineup. " – Flores
It Cosmetics CC+ color correcting cream
"The It Cosmetics CC+ cream has been my exclusive foundation of choice
for a number of reasons, namely that it makes my skin look absolutely flawless. I have keratosis pilaris on my face and this is the one perfectly finished foundation that hides all imperfections without looking cake-y or unnatural in the slightest. Plus, the color-correcting formula is also infused with broad spectrum SPF 50 and a whole slew of skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid, peptides and niacinamide." – Flores
Danessa Myricks Yummy Skin blurring balm
"I've been seeing this a lot on TikTok
lately and I'm absolutely convinced that it's magic. The texture is supposed to be a cross between a balm and powder that blurs imperfections, absorbs excess oil and provides an illusion of coverage, without any cakey powders or thick foundations and while also maintaining skin hydration. It can be used alone or as a primer and although there's a universal transparent option, you can also grab this in several other shades as well." –– Flores
Sephora Collection prebiotic moisturizer
"If you want a solid, no-fuss moisturizer that gets the job done during the dehydrating months of winter, then look no further. I'm three months into using the Sephora brand prebiotic moisturizer and it's been checking off all of my dry skin boxes. It’s creamy, fragrance-free and my skin drinks it in like a tall glass of water. The naturally derived prebiotics in this cream work to help deeply hydrate the skin while natural marula oil strengthens the skin’s barrier, effectively boosting its ability to fight the elements. Aside from making my skin feel ultra comfy, I love that it doesn’t sit heavy on my face like some other moisturizers intended for dry sensitive skin. I'm telling you, don't sleep on this." – Flores
Olaplex No. 7 bonding hair oil
"Olaplex's hair-repairing formulas are known to address cuticle damage, unruliness and frizz by re-linking broken bonds within the strand. I love to use this styling oil before applying any heat to my hair using styling tools to add a layer of protection, add a healthy shine and tame flyaways." – Flores
Nars radiant creamy concealer
Nars' radiant creamy concealer has earned itself a top spot among the shoppers of Sephora with over 12,700 reviews. The buildable coverage formula contains light-diffusing mineral powder pigments that can help blur fine lines and imperfections, while a botanical blend imparts some skin care benefits simultaneously.
Rare Beauty liquid blush
Even though this is new on the scene, it's garnered the favor of nearly everyone on TikTok
and become one of the highest rated liquid blushes on Sephora. It's probably due to its featherweight feel, seamless blendability and ultra pigmented formula – trust me, a little dab'll do ya with this. Available in both dewy and matte finishes, this blush will leave you with a healthy and natural-looking flush all day long.
Too Faced Better Than Sex volumizing mascara
With close to 18,000 reviews on Sephora, Too Faced's Better Than Sex mascara promises to volumize, curl and lengthen lashes all in a few swipes of the hourglass-shaped brush. A blend of polymers and collagen helps to plumpen lash hairs while also locking them in place so you don't have to worry about flaking or falling product.