Calling all beauty lovers: If you were too overwhelmed with the recent holiday festivities to partake in this year’s onslaught of Black Friday sales and are now feeling some major regret, then you’re in luck. Everyone’s favorite beauty emporium, Sephora, is having a surprise “Gifts for All” savings event to assuage any FOMO that you might be having.

Through Dec. 11, Sephora’s entire site worth of hair care, skin care, perfumes and makeup will be 20% off for Beauty Insiders (regardless of membership level) with the code GETGIFTING. This is arguably better than the discount offered during the retailer’s much-hyped annual sale event, in which only the highest tier of Insiders received 20% off. It’s also more flexible than the recent Black Friday sale, which saw markdowns on a very limited number of brands. that changed daily.

Sephora is also offering 30% off its Sephora Collection house line, which features highly rated skin care, cosmetics and makeup tools.

The only exception this go-around is that this discount can only be used once per customer, so make sure you’ve stocked up on everything you want before proceeding to checkout. And if you’re not a Beauty Insider, don’t worry — membership is free and only requires your email address to join.

At this point, our editors already have lists upon lists of beauty and self-care favorites that we add to our virtual shopping carts each time we catch a whiff of a sale –– and this time is no different. Scroll down to see what we are loving, what we can’t wait to try and some of the highest-rated products at Sephora right now.

