Sephora's Memorial Day Sale 2020: Everything You Need To Know

We combed through Sephora’s Memorial Day sale section to find all the best beauty deals.

Is Sephora's Memorial Day 2020 sale worth it? Take a look at the best of the best deals below and decide for yourself.
Does Sephora have Memorial Day sales? If you recently found yourself wondering when the next Sephora sale is so you can stock upon your beloved face wash or grab replacements of your favorite fancy shampoos and conditioners, you’re in luck. Turns out, Sephora does have a Memorial Day sale — and a damn good one, at that.

Now through Memorial Day, you can get up to 50% off select beauty, makeup, skin care, hair care and even some fragrances at Sephora. We’ve spotted markdowns on brands like OLEHENRIKSON, Kiehl’s and Fenty Beauty.

For true deal hunters, one of the best Sephora steals we’ve seen is this $170 Clarasonic cleansing brush that’s marked down to $118. Budget-conscious shoppers might enjoy skimming Sephora’s $10-, $15- and $30-and-under sections for beauty deals.

And there’s no minimum for free shipping on Sephora orders. Simply use the code FREESHIP at checkout. But keep in mind that Sephora, like most retailers these days, is experiencing shipping delays, so your order might take a bit longer to arrive than usual.

Of course, we had to combed through Sephora’s Memorial Day sale section to find all the best deals, so we’ve pulled them together below. And be sure to check out our full guide to Memorial Day 2020 beauty sales, as well as our ultimate roundup of all of the best Memorial Day 2020 sales.

Here’s the best of Sephora’s 2020 Memorial Day sale, below:

1
GLO SCIENCE GLO Lit Teeth Whitening Tech Kit
Sephora
Normally $149, on sale for $119.
2
OLEHENRIKSEN 3 Little Wonders
Sephora
Normally $74, get it on sale for $52.
3
ORIGINS High-Potency Night-A-Mins & Sleep Pillow Kit
Sephora
Normally $45, on sale for $34.
4
SOL DE JANEIRO Glowmotions Glow Body Oil
Sephora
Normally $35, get it on sale for $26.
5
CLARISONIC SKINCARE Mia Smart Anti-Aging and Cleansing Skincare Device
Sephora
Normally $169, get it on sale for $118.
6
SUNDAY RILEY Power Couple: Lactic Acid and Retinol Kit
Sephora
Normally $83, on sale for $62.
7
TARTE SEA Water Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 15
Sephora
Normally $39, on sale for $28.
8
PAT MCGRATH LABS MatteTrance Lipstick
Sephora
Normally $38, on sale for $23.
9
PETER THOMAS ROTH Instant Mineral Broad Spectrum SPF 45 Sunscreen
Sephora
Normally $30, on sale for $23.
10
PETER THOMAS ROTH The A-List Kit
Sephora
Normally $58, on sale for $44.
11
MILK MAKEUP Triple The Kush Set
Sephora
Normally $25, on sale for $13.
12
KIEHL'S SINCE 1851 Turmeric & Cranberry Seed Energizing Radiance Mask
Sephora
Normally $45, on sale for $34.
13
CLINIQUE Beyond Perfecting Super Concealer Camouflage + 24-Hour Wear
Sephora
Normally $21, on sale for $12.
14
REN CLEAN SKINCARE Sephora Heroes Kit
Sephora
Normally $42, on sale for $38.
15
PHILOSOPHY Purity Made Simple Cleanser
Sephora
Normally $24, get it on sale for $17.
16
OLEHENRIKSEN 3 Little Wonders Mini
Sephora
Normally $25, get it on sale for $17.
17
OLEHENRIKSEN Balance It All Essentials Set
Sephora
Normally $40, get it on sale for $28.
18
OLEHENRIKSEN Balance Babies Mattifying Oil Control Set
Sephora
Normally $42, get it on sale for $21 .
19
KIEHL'S SINCE 1851 Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Masque
Sephora
Normally $36, get it on sale for $27.
20
FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA Glossy Posse Mini Gloss Bomb Set
Sephora
Normally $42, get it on sale for $29.
