Sephora Just Dropped New Standards For All Its CBD Skin Care And Beauty Products

From creams to coffee, CBD is having quite the high right now — it’s everywhere, including at Nordstrom and Urban Outfitters. But with all the CBD products out there, it can be hazy to tell what’s actually worth it.

If you don’t know, CBD is a non-psychoactive ingredient in weed. (Its official name is cannabidiol.) CBD doesn’t you high — that’s what THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol (which you can find in weed, too) does.

And now, Sephora’s issuing new standards for all its CBD products and including adding a new CBD brand to its roster. These guidelines will “set parameters around CBD sourcing and testing,” Sephora said in a press release that was emailed to HuffPost Finds.

Though there’s an “increasing interest in topical CBD, our clients acknowledge that they aren’t fully confident in shopping that category,” Cindy Deily, vice president of skin care merchandising at Sephora, said in a statement emailed to HuffPost Finds.

So Sephora “saw an opportunity to clarify and breakdown the information out there,” she said.

Sephora also introduced a new CBD brand that it will begin selling, Prima. The Prima products that are now available online at Sephora include a CBD mineral soak, recovery rub and body butter.

While Prima products are online only right now at Sephora, you’ll be able to find them IRL at select Sephora stores this May.

If you’re been curious about what other topical CBD products Sephora currently sells, we rounded up eight of them below.