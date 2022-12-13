Shopping
Here's How To Get 20% Off All Full-Sized Fragrances At Sephora Right Now

Get your favorite perfumes and colognes at a discounted price during the Fragrance For All event.

Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb eau de parfum, The 7 Virtues Vanilla Woods eau de parfum and Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club eau de toilette
If you’re still on the hunt for gifts for your favorite beauty fanatic, there’s a really important sale going that you need to know about and that’s Sephora’s Fragrance For All event.

Through Dec. 24, you can get 20% off all full-sized (one ounce or more) fragrances in-store and online when you use the code FRAGRANCE20. (Chanel scents and candles are excluded from the sale, and the code can be used once per customer).

And if you just so happen to wait until the last minute to grab a couple gifts for people on your list, you can take advantage of free same-day delivery Dec. 15-24 when you use the code FREESAMEDAY.

Both of these deals are only available to Sephora Beauty Insider members, but it’s free and quick to sign up for the Beauty Insider program. So, be sure to do that before you load up your cart with your and your loved one’s favorite fragrances.

Check out some of Sephora’s bestselling fragrances below and shop them all at Sephora.com.

1
Sephora
Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club eau de toilette
If you've ever seen the high fashion boots with a separate big toe section, you may be familiar with Maison Margiela. It's a French fashion house founded in the '80s that's known for avant-garde creations. Its unisex scent Replica Jazz Club is warm and spicy with notes like pink pepper, rum and tobacco leaf.
$60.80+ at Sephora (originally $76+)
2
Sephora
Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium eau de parfum
If rich coffee scents are more your (or your loved one's) vibe, this gourmand scent from Yves Saint Laurent is a must-have for any fragrance collection. It has bold notes that include black coffee, white flowers and vanilla.
$66.40+ at Sephora (originally $83+)
3
Sephora
Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb eau de parfum
This popular floral fragrance from Viktor&Rolf features notes of jasmine, orange blossom and patchouli. Its unique grenade-inspired bottle is easily recognizable (and giftable).
$70.40+ at Sephora (originally $88+)
4
Sephora
Dior J'adore parfum d'eau
Jasmine, neroli and magnolia come together to produce an indulgent scent in this Dior scent. Plus, its sophisticated white and gold bottle makes it an automatic gift-worthy purchase, even if for yourself.
$72+ at Sephora (originally $90+)
5
Sephora
Yves Saint Laurent Libre eau de parfum
Another standout Yves Saint Laurent fragrance is this daring floral with notes of French lavender, Moroccan orange blossom and musk accord.
$68+ at Sephora (originally $85+)
6
Sephora
Valentino Donna Born In Roma eau de parfum
If Valentino's iconic studded glass bottle isn't enough to make you add this warm floral fragrance to your cart immediately, the notes of blackcurrant, jasmine grandiflorum and bourbon vanilla surely will.
$64+ at Sephora (originally $80+)
7
Sephora
Kilian Paris Angels' Share eau de parfum
Kilian Paris' The Liquors fragrance collection includes this luxury scent, which contains the essence of cognac, which gives it a natural caramel color. Other notes include tonka bean, sandalwood, praline and oak wood.
$168 at Sephora (originally $210)
8
Sephora
The 7 Virtues Vanilla Woods eau de parfum
For the vanilla scent lover in your life, this unisex fragrance from The 7 Virtues will instantly become their new favorite. It's hypoallergenic, vegan and made without phthalates. Its key notes are pear, rose and vanilla.
$68 at Sephora (originally $85)
9
Sephora
Tocca Cleopatra eau de parfum
Turn heads whenever you enter a room with this warm floral scent from Tocca, which gives off notes like grapefruit, Egyptian jasmine and vanilla musk.
$64 at Sephora (originally $80)
10
Sephora
Kayali Eden Juicy Apple eau de parfum
Fruity floral lovers will drool over this playful scent from Kayali, which contains notes like juicy red apples, black currant, vanilla flower, wild berries and jasmine.
$68+ at Sephora (originally $85+)
11
Sephora
By Rosie Jane Dulce eau de parfum
By Rosie Jane is a clean fragrance brand that offers a variety of products, including this sweet gourmand perfume appropriately named "Dulce." It has notes of vanilla, chocolate and Hinoki wood, making it a perfect fall or winter scent.
$56 at Sephora (originally $70)
