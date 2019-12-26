HuffPost Finds

You Can Get An Extra 20% Off Sale Items At Sephora This Week

Save on brands like Too Faced, Becca and Sephora Collection

Beauty Insiders can take an extra 20% off sale items from Dec. 25 to Jan. 1 with code SAVEBIG.
Just in time to break out that new gift card, Sephora’s offering an extra 20% off sale items this week when you use code SAVEBIG. VIB and Rouge members (those who spend $350 or $1,000 a year at Sephora) got an early start on Dec. 21, but it’s now open to Beauty Insiders (it’s free and easy to join) from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1.

This is the perfect time to save on marked down holiday gift sets, pick up a few items for that new skincare routine or snag the perfect eyeshadow palette for your New Years Eve look. We spotted major markdowns on brands like Too Faced, Becca and Sephora Collection.

We’ve rounded up the best sale items to grab for an extra 20% off during the Sephora sale below:

1
KIEHL'S SINCE 1851 Hydration Essentials
Sephora
Normally $30, on sale for $23, get it for an extra 20% off at Sephora with code SAVEBIG.
2
BECCA Pop Goes the Glow Champagne Pop Face & Eye Palette
Sephora
Normally $40, on sale for $28, get it for an extra 20% off at Sephora with code SAVEBIG.
3
BRIOGEO Healthy Hair Game Kit
Sephora
Normally $39, on sale for $27, get it for an extra 20% off at Sephora with code SAVEBIG.
4
BECCA Party Popper Ultimate Lipstick Love Mini Kit
Sephora
Normally $25, on sale for $18, get it for an extra 20% off at Sephora with code SAVEBIG.
5
GLOW RECIPE Damn Bright
Sephora
Normally $49, on sale for $40, get it for an extra 20% off at Sephora with code SAVEBIG.
6
DR. JART+ 7 Day Mask Experiment Kit
Sephora
Normally $39, on sale for $28, get it for an extra 20% off at Sephora with code SAVEBIG.
7
BIOSSANCE Glow On, Gorgeous - JVN's Biossance Favorites
Sephora
Normally $138, on sale for $119, get it for an extra 20% off at Sephora with code SAVEBIG.
8
SEPHORA COLLECTION Sephora PRO New Nudes Palette
Sephora
Normally $68, on sale for $45, get it for an extra 20% off at Sephora with code SAVEBIG.

Shop An Extra 20% Off Sale At Sephora

