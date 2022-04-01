Shopping

Take advantage of Sephora's highly anticipated spring sale and get discounts on items like the <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=sephorasale-KristenAdaway-032922-6245a86de4b0587dee6630ef&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fno-5-bond-maintenance-conditioner-P433173" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance conditioner" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6245a86de4b0587dee6630ef" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=sephorasale-KristenAdaway-032922-6245a86de4b0587dee6630ef&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fno-5-bond-maintenance-conditioner-P433173" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance conditioner</a>, <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=sephorasale-KristenAdaway-032922-6245a86de4b0587dee6630ef&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fflowerbomb-P255506%3FskuId%3D2175743" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Viktor&#x26;Rolf Flowerbomb" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6245a86de4b0587dee6630ef" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=sephorasale-KristenAdaway-032922-6245a86de4b0587dee6630ef&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fflowerbomb-P255506%3FskuId%3D2175743" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb</a> and <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=sephorasale-KristenAdaway-032922-6245a86de4b0587dee6630ef&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fpro-filtr-soft-matte-longwear-foundation-P87985432" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Fenty Beauty&#x27;s Pro Filt&#x2019;r soft matte longwear liquid foundation" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6245a86de4b0587dee6630ef" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=sephorasale-KristenAdaway-032922-6245a86de4b0587dee6630ef&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fpro-filtr-soft-matte-longwear-foundation-P87985432" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Fenty Beauty's Pro Filt’r soft matte longwear liquid foundation</a>.
The day is finally here: the beginning of Sephora’s long awaited VIB Spring Sale. The event runs from April 1-11 and is exclusive to Beauty Insider members, who will get discounts on almost everything on the site. The best part is it’s completely free to become a Beauty Insider, and signup is super easy (just follow these instructions).

During the sale, you can save on everything including skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care (with the exception of Sephora Collection products, The Ordinary products, Mac Cosmetics or Viva Glam products), making it the perfect time to stock up on your faves and maybe even try out a few new items you’ve had your eye on. We did a quick breakdown on the fine print of the sale and what to expect, according to your Beauty Insider level:

  • Rouge Member: 20% off from April 1 through April 11

  • VIB Member: 15% off from April 5 through April 11

  • Insider Member: 10% off from April 7 through April 11

To activate the sale, simply use the code SAVESPRING at checkout. You can also get free shipping on everything when you use the code FREESHIP.

We rounded up some of Sephora’s bestsellers to get you started on your shopping journey, but you can also shop the full site.

Sephora
Nars Pure Radiant tinted moisturizer
If you're looking for something similar to a foundation but that provides light coverage, this Nars tinted moisturizer deserves a spot in your cart. Aside from its hydrating features, it also contains vitamin C for brightening and SPF 30. It comes in 16 shades.
Get it at Sephora for $45 (before the discount).
Sephora
Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance conditioner
Repair and nourish your hair with this hydrating conditioner. It's ideal for dry hair, damaged hair and split ends, and it's safe on color-treated hair.
Get it starting at $14 (before the discount).
Sephora
Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb
Nothing says spring like a new go-to fragrance that's perfect for the season. Viktor&Rolf's Flowerbomb is a floral scent with key notes of jasmine, orange blossom and patchouli.
Get it starting at $33 (before the discount).
Sephora
Supergoop! Unseen SPF40 sunscreen
In case you're looking for a new sunscreen or yours is about to run out, this ultra-light option from Supergoop! may be exactly what you need. It's water and sweat-resistant for up to 40 minutes and also acts as a face primer for makeup application.
Get it for $36 (before the discount).
Sephora
Topicals Faded serum for dark spots and discoloration
Hyperpigmentation is no match for Topicals Faded serum. It works to visibly reduce discoloration, dark spots and scars for all skin tones.
Get it for $38 (before the discount).
Sephora
Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r soft matte longwear liquid foundation
For medium to full coverage and long wear, this matte foundation from Fenty Beauty is a makeup bag essential. It comes in 50 shades and works for normal, combination and oily skin.
Get it for $38 (before the discount).
