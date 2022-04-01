The day is finally here: the beginning of Sephora’s long awaited VIB Spring Sale. The event runs from April 1-11 and is exclusive to Beauty Insider members, who will get discounts on almost everything on the site. The best part is it’s completely free to become a Beauty Insider, and signup is super easy (just follow these instructions).

During the sale, you can save on everything including skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care (with the exception of Sephora Collection products, The Ordinary products, Mac Cosmetics or Viva Glam products), making it the perfect time to stock up on your faves and maybe even try out a few new items you’ve had your eye on. We did a quick breakdown on the fine print of the sale and what to expect, according to your Beauty Insider level:

Rouge Member: 20% off from April 1 through April 11

VIB Member: 15% off from April 5 through April 11

Insider Member: 10% off from April 7 through April 11

To activate the sale, simply use the code SAVESPRING at checkout. You can also get free shipping on everything when you use the code FREESHIP.

We rounded up some of Sephora’s bestsellers to get you started on your shopping journey, but you can also shop the full site.

