Skin Care
1
Skinfix Barrier+ triple lipid-peptide cream
2
Sunday Riley Good Genes lactic acid serum
3
Caudalíe resveratrol lift serum
4
Dermalogica daily microfoliant
5
Supergoop Glow Screen
6
Kiehl's ultra facial cleanser
7
Paula's Choice skin perfecting liquid exfoliant
8
Dr. Dennis Gross SpectraLite LED mask
9
The Inkey List SuperSolutions 10% azelaic acid serum
10
Drunk Elephant Slaii makeup melting butter cleanser
11
Foreo Bear microcurrent device
12
Kiehl's vitamin C eye cream
13
SK-II facial treatment essence
14
Murad environmental shield sunscreen serum
15
Paula's Choice 10% azelaic acid booster
16
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops
17
Jack Black intense therapy SPF 25 lip balm
Makeup
1
Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk foundation
2
NudeStix matte cream bronzer
3
Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood flawless filter
4
Rare Beauty liquid blush
5
Drunk Elephant Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops
6
Dior lip glow oil
7
Natasha Denona glam eyeshadow palette
8
Tower28 Make Waves lengthening mascara
9
Beauty Blender power pocket puff
10
Hourglass Veil translucent setting powder
Hair and lash care
1
Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair conditioning hair mask
2
Living Proof dry shampoo
3
Shark Beauty FlexStyle multi-styler
4
Olaplex Lashbond serum
Fragrance
1
Glossier's You perfume
2
Caroline Herrera Good Girl Supreme perfume
