The Best Deals Worth Shopping During Sephora’s 2023 VIB Sale

Get up to 30% off makeup, skin care, hair care and fragrances now through April 24.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

Clockwise from bottom left: Glow Recipe Niacinamide Dew Drops, Skinfix Barrier+ Repair Cream, Rare Beauty liquid blush, SK-II essence, Armani Luminous Silk foundation and Carolina Herrera's Good Girl perfume.

Beauty lovers and product minimalists alike hold their collective breath each year in anticipation of Sephora’s biggest annual sale. Now, the moment has finally come and the savings are already underway.

The VIB sale, a near-sitewide markdown on all the best products in beauty (including many of HuffPost’s long-time favorites), kicked off today and lasts through April 24. Shoppers can get up 30% off eligible items, depending on their free membership status.

Shop the Sephora VIB sale

Access to the sale is contingent on how much you spend with the retailer annually — but even if you’ve never shopped at Sephora, you can take advantage of some discounts by joining its mailing list. You can sign up for free or check your membership status at Sephora.com.

And, as always, Sephora Collection items are all 30% off for the entire duration of the sale, regardless of membership status. Just remember to use the code SAVENOW at checkout with all purchases.

We know better than anyone that the sheer volume of goods available at this iconic beauty emporium can be overwhelming. So, if you want to take advantage of the savings but don’t know what’s worth the splurge, shop the following collection of makeup, skin care, hair care products and more.

We made sure to include some longtime editors’ favorites, products that have earned themselves a cult following and others that have been expert-recommended to us time and time again.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Skin Care

1
Sephora
Skinfix Barrier+ triple lipid-peptide cream
This lipid and peptide cream by Skinfix was dermatologist-recommended to us not once, but twice as an optimal solution for anyone with troubled, dry and sensitive skin. It contains a patented triple-lipid complex that restores ceramides in the skin along with the fatty acid levels to support a healthy skin barrier. You can also find a plumping blend of peptides and ultra-hydrating glycerin. I've also used this myself and I really enjoy it during the winter when treating my eczema-inflamed skin.
Originally $54 at Sephora
2
Sephora
Sunday Riley Good Genes lactic acid serum
HuffPost's senior shopping writer and skin care obsessive Lourdes Avila Uribe has been using Sunday Riley's Good Genes serum for nearly a decade. She said her obsession stems from the product's high content of lactic acid, a unique chemical exfoliant that encourages quick cell turnover in the surface layers of the skin, leaving it smoother and helping clear up blemishes. It’s paired with licorice and lemongrass in this formula, which can help brighten up the look of dark spots, sun damage and other discoloration, and prickly pear extract that can help soothe redness and calm sensitive skin. It's the perfect example of a product with a fairly common active ingredient that is perfectly formulated with other complementary ingredients to make it even more effective.
Originally $85 at Sephora
3
Sephora
Caudalíe resveratrol lift serum
This resveratrol serum by beloved French skin care company Caudalíe has one devoted TikTok influencer calling it a "facelift in a bottle." Among this formula's list of plumping and hydrating ingredients is resveratrol, an antioxidant that can be gentler on the skin than retinol while still promoting cellular turnover, thereby helping reduce the appearance of fine lines and improving skin texture.
Originally $84 at Sephora
4
Sephora
Dermalogica daily microfoliant
Dermalogica's cult-favorite water-activated "microfoliant" is what Uribe (and the entire internet, it seems) uses when she wants to tackle pore congestion, texture irregularities and a dull complexion. The loose rice-based powder incorporates papaya enzymes, phytic and salicylic acids to address all of these concerns, while colloidal oatmeal helps calm redness and irritation.
Originally $65 at Sephora
5
Sephora
Supergoop Glow Screen
The Supergoop Glow Screen is a super luminous way to shield your skin from the sun and prevent premature aging, and is one product that is continuously recommended to us by experts over and over again.

Candace Marino, a medical aesthetician better known to her clientele as the L.A. Facialist, previously told HuffPost that she wears this SPF "every single day as my last step of skincare and first step of makeup.The formula is hydrating and contains hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5 to keep the skin hydrated and balanced. SPF 40 is obviously protective enough for the sun and environmental stressors, however it also helps prevent blue light damage to the skin."
Originally $38 at Sephora
6
Sephora
Kiehl's ultra facial cleanser
As someone with chronically dry and sensitive skin, I've been a regular consumer of Kiehl's Ultra line, a no-fuss collection of products that offer nourishment and hydration to even the most troubled skin. This gentle yet effective facial cleanser has been a real hit in my routine (along with the Ultra toner) because of the inclusion of comforting avocado oil and squalane, a personal favorite ingredient for maintaining skin's moisture levels.
Originally $25 at Sephora
7
Sephora
Paula's Choice skin perfecting liquid exfoliant
A recurring favorite among nearly everyone here at HuffPost Shopping is the salicylic acid toning solution from Paula's Choice that can dramatically smooth skin texture, help unclog pores and sweep away dead skin cells. It was most recently recommended by dermatologist Dr. Marisa Garshick and dermatologist Dr. Azadeh Shirazi, who said it is a great exfoliating option for sensitive skin because it contains antioxidant-dense green tea extract to help reduce redness and sensitivity.
Originally $34 at Sephora
8
Sephora
Dr. Dennis Gross SpectraLite LED mask
Uribe previously put Dr. Dennis Gross's LED mask to the test and according to her, the red and blue light benefits are worth the investment. Uribe said the FDA-cleared technology can work to improve a host of skin issues like reduced collagen production, acne and discoloration.
Originally $455 at Sephora
9
Sephora
The Inkey List SuperSolutions 10% azelaic acid serum
In a previous conversation with HuffPost about the best anti-aging serums, dermatologist Dr. Adeline Kikam said this azelaic acid serum "is gently formulated with azelaic acid at 10% and allantoin at .3% for extra moisture." This can bring a number of skin benefits such as soothing irritation and reducing the appearance of redness. It's part of The Inkey List's Supersolutions line, a collection of affordable yet targeted products that have been created by dermatologists.
Originally $17.99 at Sephora
10
Sephora
Drunk Elephant Slaii makeup melting butter cleanser
Garshick also previously recommended this innovative cleanser by Drunk Elephant that comes with a purifying bamboo and charcoal powder booster to gently exfoliate any built-up of dead and dry skin.

"Not only does it help to remove makeup, but this butter cleanser is rich in antioxidants and nourishing oils including marula seed, kalahari melon seed [and] mongongo, helping to deliver extra moisture to the skin, so won’t leave the skin feeling dry," she said.

This can be used as the first step in the double cleanse method, a popular and dermatologist-approved way of washing your face twice using two different target cleansers.
Originally $36 at Sephora
11
Sephora
Foreo Bear microcurrent device
Just last year I was able to try for myself the Foreo Bear, an FDA-classified medical device that utilizes microcurrents to stimulate facial muscles in order to achieve a number of benefits for the skin, particularly firming and toning effects. The Bear also combines sonic massage the company says can boost its effects, which after months of use for me have been plumper skin and a softening of fine lines along my forehead and around my mouth.
Originally $329 at Sephora
12
Sephora
Kiehl's vitamin C eye cream
I know people are really picky when it comes to under-eye products, as am I, but this product from Kiehl's really ticks all my boxes for minimizing the appearance of dark circles and keeping that delicate skin under the eye perfectly moisturized. I typically will only use this during the day because it's not heavy enough to be a typical eye cream, but also not so thin that it feels entirely like a serum. There's a kind of dimethicone-like texture that really helps fill in any fine lines, smooths skin and wears perfectly under concealer. I also notice an immediate brightening effect when I use it and I love the list of ingredients that it's been formulated with, including a plumping tri-peptide blend, hyaluronic acid and, of course, vitamin C.
Originally $55 at Sephora
13
Sephora
SK-II facial treatment essence
When it comes to luxury products that took the beauty world by storm, this treatment essence by Japanese skin care brand, SK-II, is on the list. It's mainly composed of a trade-secret formulation called Pitera, which is a blend of over 50 micronutrients like vitamins, minerals, amino acids and natural acids to condition skin.
Originally $245 at Sephora
14
Sephora
Murad environmental shield sunscreen serum
A few months ago, we chatted with TikTok star and cosmetic chemist Javon Ford to find out what skin care products he thought were worth purchasing. He said that Murad's Correct & Protect serum is his favorite mineral sunscreen option because, unlike most mineral (also known as physical) sunscreens, it doesn't leave a white cast, which is an ongoing problem for people with deeper complexions. He said that it contains an ingredient often found in mattifying foundations, so it doesn't leave a greasy finish and kind of sets into the skin.

This satiny serum also contains beet root extract for a continual dose of hydration and claims to impart brightening effects as well as protection from blue light and environmental pollution.
Originally $69 at Sephora
15
Sephora
Paula's Choice 10% azelaic acid booster
Paula's Choice's 10% azelaic acid booster was another prior anti-aging serum recommendation of Kikam's. According to her, it's a great treatment option for those with dull, acne-prone skin or pore congestion thanks to the addition of salicylic acid, and it won't further irritate sensitive skin.
Originally $39 at Sephora
16
Sephora
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops
Even if you've only been in the skin care game for five minutes, you've most likely heard of niacinamide, a workhorse ingredient that can address a number of skin concerns from dullness to irregular texture. Although the market is pretty inundated with the stuff, Glow Recipe does it right with this vitamin-rich, watermelon-infused serum — especially if you want a really glowy complexion. The formula, which has a soft and juicy texture, contains a reflective emulsion of mica to leave an almost glossy finish. I love layering this over my vitamin C serum and under my makeup whenever I want to achieve that hydrated, glow-from-within complexion. Plus, the dose of hyaluronic acid and moringa oil keeps my dry, easily irritated skin happy all day long.
Originally $35 at Sephora
17
Sephora
Jack Black intense therapy SPF 25 lip balm
While everyone's been hyping up the Laneige lip sleeping mask (which I also love), Jack Black's intense therapy balm has been my lip care product of choice for years. One of my favorite things about it is that it offers SPF protection in addition to a hero list of skin conditioners and antioxidants such as vitamin E, shea butter, green tea extract and avocado oil. My lips feel incredibly comforted and soft and I appreciate how the finish isn't overly glossy or sticky.
Originally $10 at Sephora

Makeup

1
Sephora
Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk foundation
Jeanette Aguirre, a Los Angeles-based lead makeup artist for Glamsquad, previously told us that she loves this foundation by Giorgio Armani, especially on mature skin, because it won't settle into fine lines and wrinkles. The wildly popular and hydrating formula claims to blur imperfections and offer a glowy finish with the perfect level of seamless coverage.
$69 at Sephora
2
Sephora
NudeStix matte cream bronzer
Mary Phillips, the celebrity makeup artist loosely responsible for creating the “dolphin skin” trend, told HuffPost that she loves the NudeStix matte cream bronzer sticks for achieving that fresh-out-of-the-sun glow. Available in several shades, this convenient stick bronzer has a non-drying formula and balmy texture. It’s highly blendable and plays nice with other cream and liquid products, so you don’t have to worry about product feathering or separating. The dense stipple brush included on one side of the stick makes this a great option for on-the-go applications and a really seamless finish.
Originally $35 at Sephora
3
Sephora
Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood flawless filter
For a quick complexion boost and a luminous addition to foundation, Los Angeles-based makeup artist Melissa Hurkmanpreviously suggested the Hollywood Flawless Filter by Charlotte Tilbury, which uses flower extracts and glossy oils to hydrate and brighten the skin. "I love to use this on people who want their makeup to look radiant and hydrated," she explained. "You can mix a little bit of this with a liquid foundation to enhance the glow without making you look overly shiny throughout the day," she said.

This is another one of those products several makeup artists have recommended to HuffPost and has even become an obsession of my own.
Originally $49 at Sephora
4
Sephora
Rare Beauty liquid blush
Rare Beauty liquid blush has taken TikTok by storm for its featherweight feel, seamless blendability and ultra pigmented formula – trust me, a little dab'll do ya with this. Available in both dewy and matte finishes, this blush will leave you with a healthy and natural-looking flush all day long.
Originally $23 at Sephora
5
Sephora
Drunk Elephant Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops
We have TikTok star Alix Earle to thank for the rising popularity of these bronzing drops by Drunk Elephant that contain plumping peptides and potent antioxidants that combat environmental stressors. Simply add a few drops to a pump to your morning moisturizer and you’re all set with a naturally bronzed and protected complexion.
Originally $38 at Sephora
6
Sephora
Dior lip glow oil
One of the internet's better known lip oils, especially across TikTok, is Dior's Lip Glow Oil. It's a luxury option that boasts a rich, balmy and pampering texture. Available in eight high-shine tinted finishes, this lip oil is enriched with cherry oil to help protect lips from premature aging stressors and dryness.
Originally $40 at Sephora
7
Sephora
Natasha Denona glam eyeshadow palette
Natasha Denona's eyeshadow palettes have been recommended to HuffPost by makeup artists before; they're known for their creamy pigmentation and blendability, making them a great option for makeup users at all levels of experience. The Glam palette in particular has enough shade options and a variety of finishes to help you achieve everything from an everyday neutral to nighttime smokey eye.
Originally $69 at Sephora
8
Sephora
Tower28 Make Waves lengthening mascara
If you happen to have straight and short lashes, shopping writer Kristen Adaway recommends trying Tower 28's Make Waves mascara, which has become her favorite eyelash product. The long-wearing vegan formula contains vitamin B and castor oil to condition lashes and a unique ingredient typically used in hair styling works to define curl using a memory hold.
Originally $20 at Sephora
9
Sephora
Beauty Blender power pocket puff
The classic BeautyBlender makeup sponge has long been an essential in my makeup bag because of the seamless way that it applies foundation and other cream or liquid products without leaving any kind of cakey texture behind.

The latest addition to the Beauty Blender family is the Power Pocket Puff, a multi-purpose tool that has been amazing for applying setting powder, touching up my skin throughout the day and creating a blurring effect on the skin.
Originally $18 at Sephora
10
Sephora
Hourglass Veil translucent setting powder
Los Angeles-based makeup artist Susan Zeytuntsyanpreviously suggested this translucent and lightweight setting powder to anyone in need of the slightly mattifying and skin-blurring benefits of a powder, without product settling to fine lines or wrinkles.

"I love the Hourglass one because it has reflective particles that help maintain that glow while still setting your makeup," Zeytuntsyan said.
$49 at Sephora

Hair and lash care

1
Sephora
Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair conditioning hair mask
Ona Diaz-Santin, an international hair stylist and educator, previously called the fortifying and deeply hydrating capabilities of Briogeo's Don't Despair, Repair deep conditioning mask "worth every penny." Key ingredients include moisturizing rose hip oil, mineral rich algae extract and B vitamins for healthier-feeling hair.

"It's not only super moisturizing, but also strengthens your damaged strands, leaving your hair feeling refreshed and new," Diaz-Santin said.
Originally $39 at Sephora
2
Sephora
Living Proof dry shampoo
One thing we shopping writers discuss ad nauseam is our dry shampoos of choice, and the Living Proof Perfect Hair Day remains a pricey yet well-worth-it favorite. It's a completely residue- and benzene-free formula that uses starch powders and a microporous mineral blend to absorb excess sweat and oil.
Originally $30+ at Sephora
3
Sephora
Shark Beauty FlexStyle multi-styler
Late last year I did a deep dive into the Shark FlexStyle, which, at the time, seemed to be going hard for the coveted multi-styler crown held by the Dyson Airwrap. It comes with nearly all the same type od attachments and uses the same reverse-airflow Coanda styling setting, all for half the price of the Airwrap. What's most unique about the Shark version however, is the swivel arm that can be used for transforming the styler into a more traditional-shaped hair dryer and can make it a little less cumbersome when it comes to all-over styling.
Originally $299 at Sephora
4
Sephora
Olaplex Lashbond serum
While you're most likely familiar with the reported hair bond-building capabilities of Olaplex, you may not know that the company recently launched a lash serum. I have been testing it out for the past month. Lashbond combines a proprietary blend of peptides, biotin, hydrating hyaluronic acid and Olaplex's signature bond-building technology to support the natural growth cycle and lash retention. The results, in my opinion, are lashes that look darker, thicker, longer and more healthy.
Originally $68 at Sephora

Fragrance

1
Sephora
Glossier's You perfume
If you've been on TikTok at all the past few months, you know that everyone has been losing their minds over Glossier's signature fragrance, with wearers claiming that they've never received more compliments on a perfume before. I recently caught a whiff of the stuff myself and the familiar yet completely unique blend of pink pepper, white floral and creamy musk was entirely intoxicating.
Originally $64 at Sephora
2
Sephora
Caroline Herrera Good Girl Supreme perfume
Adaway, our resident scent maven, called Caroline Herrera's Good Girl Supreme perfume "her instant go-to fragrance." She describes this long-lasting scent as an intense and sultry cousin of the original Good Girl Eau de Parfum, with notes like tonka bean and jasmine.
Originally $119 at Sephora
