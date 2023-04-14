Access to the sale is contingent on how much you spend with the retailer annually — but even if you’ve never shopped at Sephora, you can take advantage of some discounts by joining its mailing list. You can sign up for free or check your membership status at Sephora.com.

And, as always, Sephora Collection items are all 30% off for the entire duration of the sale, regardless of membership status. Just remember to use the code SAVENOW at checkout with all purchases.

We know better than anyone that the sheer volume of goods available at this iconic beauty emporium can be overwhelming. So, if you want to take advantage of the savings but don’t know what’s worth the splurge, shop the following collection of makeup, skin care, hair care products and more.

We made sure to include some longtime editors’ favorites, products that have earned themselves a cult following and others that have been expert-recommended to us time and time again.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.