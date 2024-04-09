Of all the times to save on all things beauty, the big one is now. Sephora’s Savings Event is here, an affair that only takes place once a year and is long-awaited by skin care and makeup obsessives.
This near site-wide markdown on goods is already in full swing and will last through April 15. And like in years past, Sephora is offering up to 30% off on eligible items. The percentage of your discount depends on your membership status, a tiered system that’s contingent on how much you spend with the retailer annually. The higher your status, the bigger your discount.
But don’t worry. Even if you’ve never shopped at Sephora before, you can still participate in the savings by joining their mailing list. You can sign up for free or check your membership status at Sephora.com. And, as always, Sephora Collection items are all 30% off for the entire duration of the sale, regardless of membership status, whenever you use code YAYSAVE at checkout.
We’re very aware that this cult-favorite beauty retailer is bursting with some of the most sought-after products around which can make choosing just the right thing a bit of a challenge. So if you need a push in the right direction, feel free to peruse the following list of skin care, hair care and makeup favorites among our very own HuffPost readers. Just remember to check your tier status to determine how big of a discount you’ll receive.
HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Caudalíe Resveratrol-Lift serum
You've most likely seen this French serum on TikTok with enthusiastic claims about its ability to achieve everything that retinol can, without the irritation. This is in part due to resveratrol
, an antioxidant with the potential to promote collagen production and deliver healthier, bouncier skin. This patented blend also includes squalene and vegan collagen, which work together to visibly firm and lift the skin. Aside from squalene and a blend of seed oils, this serum contains another popular hydrator, hyaluronic acid, which daws moisture into the skin.
NuFace Trinity+ toning device and starter kit
The lengths to which we have waxed poetic
about the NuFace Trinity facial toning device are long, to say the least. And it's also become a recurring favorite gadget among our readers. The microcurrent powers of the NuFace can help to visibly contour the face, brighten complexion and slightly reduce the appearance of some of the more deep-set wrinkles that might be plaguing you.
Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk foundation
Possibly one of the most popular and bestselling foundations that we've covered here at HuffPost
, Giorgio Armani's Luminous Silk is adored the internet over, especially on mature skin because it won't settle into fine lines and wrinkles. The hydrating and "like-skin" formula claims to blur imperfections and offer a glowy finish with the perfect level of seamless coverage. You can find this in 40 radiant shades.
Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector
This Olaplex pre-shampoo hair treatment must be worth the hype as it's a community favorite on Sephora and highly rated by customers, according to the retailer. It aims to reduce strand breakage and split ends by using Olaplex's iconic bond-building formula so hair feels softer, stronger and more manageable.
Strivectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream
This well-known neck tightening cream by StriVectin is a targeted formula containing spilanthol, an ingredient meant to strengthen skin, along with a patented peptide that's exclusive to the brand. In case you don't know, peptides are skin care ingredients that act as building blocks of proteins. Improving levels of collagen and elastin can combat skin laxity Additionally, this neck cream can help brighten and even skin tone, diminishing the appearance of sunspots. Not only has this stuff been adored by you all, it's also been suggested to us by dermatologists
for improving the appearance of those stubborn necklines.
Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen SPF40
This cult-favorite and HP reader-favorite sunscreen from Supergoop has a clear, lightweight and unscented formula that won't leave behind an irritating white cast but will still offer broad spectrum protection. It's also oil-free and great for anyone who might have sensitive or acne-prone skin.
Paula's Choice 10% Azelaic Acid Booster serum
Paula's Choice's 10% azelaic acid booster can be a great targeted serum for those dealing with dull, acne-prone or pore congested skin thanks to the addition of salicylic acid. It's a cream-to-gel formula that we've been told
by dermatologists is even suitable for sensitive skin, as it works to brighten and improve overall appearance.
Farmacy Green Clean Makeup Removing Cleansing Balm
Around these parts, we always double cleanse, especially using this unctuous cleansing balm by Farmacy that seamlessly melts away everything from waterproof mascara to stubborn sunscreen. This creamy and no-sting makeup remover feels like butter on the skin and contains a blend of nourishing oils, extracts and enzymes that clean skin without leaving it stripped or tight. It also happens to be the highest-rated cleansing balm on Sephora.
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum body cream
This body cream catapulted into cult-like fame several years ago not just for its custardy and nourishing formula, but because users just couldn't get enough of the lingering gourmand scent, which is slightly nutty and perfectly vanilla-ed. It also contains guaranà extract, a caffeine-rich ingredient that claims to visibly tighten skin.
Ilia Limitless Lash lengthening mascara
For anyone in the market for a clean-formula mascara that lifts, separates and lengthens, you may adore Ilia's Limitless Lash. Using a blend of keratin and beeswax, this mascara can promote nourished and healthy-looking lashes that don't look clumpy, weighed-down or overly unnatural.
Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant
Dermalogica's cult-favorite water-activated "microfoliant" is what our readers and editors (and the entire internet, it seems) use when they want to tackle pore congestion, texture irregularities and a dull complexion. The loose rice-based powder incorporates papaya enzymes, phytic and salicylic acids to address all of these concerns, while colloidal oatmeal addresses redness and irritation.
Glossier Cloud Paint gel cream blush
Glossier's cream-to-gel blush paints have a big following and can be a great option for anyone who needs a novice-friendly product, thanks to its claim of providing a seamless, buildable color for a natural-looking flush. Available in eight shades, Cloud Paint contains special blurring pigments for a soft-focus effect that won't exaggerate pores or texture so it can be a good choice for mature skin.
Dior Lip Glow Oil
One of the internet's better known lip oils, especially across TikTok
, is Dior's Lip Glow Oil. It's a luxury option that boasts a rich, balmy and pampering texture. Available in eight high-shine tinted finishes, this lip oil is enriched with cherry oil to help protect lips from premature aging stressors and dryness.
Westman Atelier Vital Skincare Complexion Drops
Westman Atelier's liquid foundation has a thin, lightweight and serum-like consistency — almost like a tinted moisturizer — making it a perfect complexion product for anyone who likes that no-makeup-makeup-look. Our own editors are fans
of the hydrating and buildable formula, which actually contains skin care actives like ginseng and pomegranate extracts to neutralize free radicals that are responsible for premature skin aging.
Paula's Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant
A recurring favorite among nearly everyone here at HuffPost Shopping is the salicylic acid toning solution from Paula's Choice that can dramatically smooth skin texture, help unclog pores and sweep away dead skin cells. We've been told
by skin experts that this is a great exfoliating option for sensitive skin because it contains antioxidant-dense green tea extract to help reduce redness and sensitivity.
Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Finish setting powder
Charlotte Tilbury's impossibly fine setting powder uses light-reflecting pigments, nourishing rose wax and hydrating almond oil to blur imperfections, without settling into fine lines or making skin appear overly dry. Find four different shades that promise an airbrushed finish and a reputation for flawless-looking complexion.
Sunday Riley Good Genes lactic acid serum
The reader-obsession for Sunday Riley's Good Genes serum possibly stems from the product's high content of lactic acid, a unique chemical exfoliant that encourages quick cell turnover in the surface layers of the skin, leaving it smoother and helping clear up blemishes. It’s paired with licorice and lemongrass in this formula, which can help brighten up the look of dark spots, sun damage and other discoloration, and prickly pear extract that can help soothe redness and calm sensitive skin. It's the perfect example of a product with a fairly common active ingredient that is perfectly formulated with other complementary ingredients to make it even more effective.
Sephora Peptide firming night cream
Peptides are an often-spoken-about and sought-after ingredient here at HuffPost, especially when it comes to peptides' capacity for improving the skin's barrier and plumping skin. I recently made the switch to this night cream, which has the most gorgeous thick texture that truly hydrates and comforts my parched skin. The formula is also unscented, which is a huge plus in my book, and I highly suggest this to anyone that doesn't want to spend a fortune on a good quality face moisturizer.